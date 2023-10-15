Day 2 Randoms: Bespoked Show 2023

Bespoked 2023 is taking place in the Dresden International Airport building. Queueing travellers in the left background, amazing bikes on the right.

Bordure

This titanium hardtail won the "Best Mountainbike" award at Bespoked 2023.

Can we agree that this looks great?

The 3d printed Ti cranks are a new project.

Hulsroy Cycles

A great paintjob by Carbel Colours.

A new seat bag made by Wit Slingers.

The fishmouth transition right below the seat clamp and the smilie on the dropout are very nice details.

The coolest kids bike at Bespoked 2023.

The self-made cranks look great. Three gears keep things simple and are enough to ride trails in Denmark.

A Thomson stem is never a bad choice. The brakes are set up for small kids hands.

The semi-transparent Wit Slingers bag lets everyone see the treasures Mads' daughter finds on their rides.



- Instagram Hulsroy Cycles:



- Website Wit Slingers Bagworks:

- Instagram Wit Slingers Bagworks:



- Instagram Carbel Colours:

- Website Hulsroy Cycles: https://hulsroy.com/ - Instagram Hulsroy Cycles: @hulsroy - Website Wit Slingers Bagworks: https://witslingers.com/ - Instagram Wit Slingers Bagworks: @witslingers - Instagram Carbel Colours: @carbel.colours

Feride

The Feride fully is a very clean looking bike.

Matthias plans to replace the 3D printed plug with a machined one.

The cable for the rear derailleur runs through the yoke.

Bididu

The Bididu "Ragnarök" frame doesn't have one straight tube.

Have you ever seen a bike with a pipe-holder?

Details matter.

Ante also made this amazing truss fork. While it's still up for debate whether these forks offer an actual performance advantage, they certainly look great.

Tune

Anodized goodness from German hub specialists at Tune.

The new Tune Prince hub with 138 POE.

All Tune hubs are available in 8 colours: Silver, black, green, purple, red, orange, blue and gold.

The new Prince (rear) / Princess (front) combo.

At 1150 g, the new Tune Blackbuner 30 mtb wheelset will be really light. However, the Yokto hubs will allow Tune to build even lighter road wheelsets that come in at 980 g.