Day 2 Randoms: Bespoked Show 2023

Oct 15, 2023
by TEBP  
The European Bike Project is one of our favorite Instagram accounts because the feed is constantly updated with everything from tiny manufacturers to inside looks at European manufacturing. During Bespoked 2023, Alex is tracking down the most interesting mountainbikes for you.

Bespoked 2023 is taking place in the Dresden International Airport building. Queueing travellers in the left background, amazing bikes on the right.

Bordure

This titanium hardtail won the "Best Mountainbike" award at Bespoked 2023.

Pierre is a young frame builder from Epernay, France. His amazing titanium hardtail won the "Best Mountainbike" award at Bespoked (the mini Luke Skywalker is the trophy). Pierre did a great job building this extremely clean and fast looking bike.

With 3D printed dropouts, yoke, cranks and saddle rail clamps, this aggressively specced bike comes in at 8.8 kg (19.4 lbs). His new cranks weigh less than 600 g, including chainring and spindle.

Can we agree that this looks great?

The 3d printed Ti cranks are a new project.

- Website: https://www.bordurecycles.com/
- Instagram: @bordurecycles



Hulsroy Cycles

"The Croc".

Mads from Hulsroy Cycles shared his booth with his mate Tijmen from Wit Slingers Bagworks. The green bikepacking rig "The Croc" is Tijmen's own bike. The paintjob was done by Andreas Carbel from Kopenhagen, it was inspired by the forest and foliage.

If you want your own ATB, Mads can fillet braze you one with full custom geometry. For this one, he chose Columbus Zona tubing and T45 for the wishbone seatstay.

The fishmouth transition right below the seat clamp and the smilie on the dropout are a really nice touch - if you enjoy such details, make sure to come to Bespoked next year!

A great paintjob by Carbel Colours.

A new seat bag made by Wit Slingers.

The fishmouth transition right below the seat clamp and the smilie on the dropout are very nice details.


The coolest kids bike at Bespoked 2023.

The coolest kids bike at the show was the bike Mads built for his four-year-old daughter. As you'd expect, it's packed with amazing details.

Mads did not only build the frame, but he also made the 105 mm cranks himself. The same goes for the dropouts, which he designed to be light to save some weight.

As his daughter likes to collect pinecones and other treasures on their rides, the frame bag has one semi-transparent side, so everyone can see what she's found.

Mads says that the three gears work great: The big sprocket is good for cycling up the hills around Aarhus (Denmark) and the small one is great to get to the kindergarten really quickly. He's a fan of Shimano brakes, as you can adjust them to work for small kids hands and the lever action is really light.

The self-made cranks look great. Three gears keep things simple and are enough to ride trails in Denmark.


A Thomson stem is never a bad choice. The brakes are set up for small kids hands.


The semi-transparent Wit Slingers bag lets everyone see the treasures Mads' daughter finds on their rides.

- Website Hulsroy Cycles: https://hulsroy.com/
- Instagram Hulsroy Cycles: @hulsroy

- Website Wit Slingers Bagworks: https://witslingers.com/
- Instagram Wit Slingers Bagworks: @witslingers

- Instagram Carbel Colours: @carbel.colours



Feride

The Feride fully is a very clean looking bike.

With 125 mm rear travel and 130 mm in the front, a 66.5° head angle and 74° seat angle, the Feride fully is a super versatile bike.

Matthias, the founder of Elektrolyte and Feride designed it for himself and he's planning to offer it with full custom geometry.

Matthias plans to replace the 3D printed plug with a machined one.


The cable for the rear derailleur runs through the yoke.


- Website: https://www.feride.bike/




Bididu

The Bididu "Ragnarök" frame doesn't have one straight tube.

Ante is a frame builder based in Luxembourg. As you can see, he has mastered the art of tube-bending - the heavy-metal-inspired "Ragnarök" frame doesn't have a single straight tube.

The top tube is made from five tubes, the chainstays are made from two tubes. The bike runs on 27.5 x 3.0" wheels and has a lot of lovely details, such as the pipe-holder and laser-cut letters.

Have you ever seen a bike with a pipe-holder?


Details matter.


Ante also made this amazing truss fork. While it's still up for debate whether these forks offer an actual performance advantage, they certainly look great.


- Instagram: @bididu




Tune

Anodized goodness from German hub specialists at Tune.

Tune is one of the oldest companies in the industry, they will celebrate their 35th anniversary next year. They didn't release a lot of new products in the last couple of years, but had some really interesting new hubs at Bespoked.

With a weight of just 203 g for the set, the new "Yokto" hubs are incredibly light. The Tune team says that these hubs are currently the lightest on the market. They come with 24 spoke holes front and rear, 40 points of engagement, 2 steel pawls and a titanium toothring. Currently, they are only aimed at road cyclists.

However, Tune also has good news for all mountain bikers: They've worked on their Prince rear hub, which now comes with 138 points of engagement, a new steel freehub, a new conical hub shell and it doesn't require shims anymore to adjust the play. It will come with LLU/LLB ABEC 5 steel bearings from Enduro, ceramic bearings with a lifetime warranty will be available too.

The new Prince hub will be used in the new Tune Blackburner 30 wheelset. With 24 spoke holes in the front and 28 in the rear, this XC wheelset will weigh around 1150 g.

The new Tune Prince hub with 138 POE.

All Tune hubs are available in 8 colours: Silver, black, green, purple, red, orange, blue and gold.

The new Prince (rear) / Princess (front) combo.


At 1150 g, the new Tune Blackbuner 30 mtb wheelset will be really light.
However, the Yokto hubs will allow Tune to build even lighter road wheelsets that come in at 980 g.

- Website: https://tune.de/
- Instagram: @tuneblackforest


