PINKBIKE TECH

Day 2 Randoms - Core Bike 2019

Jan 28, 2019
by James Smurthwaite  
Some people take being on brand more seriously than others...

Hope


A new dawn for Core and for Hope. Which came first, the bike or the reg plate?

Silverfish


UK distributor Silverfish (named after a punk band not the bug) is celebrating its 20th anniversary with this custom Mondraker.

The bike is customised with decals under vinyl




Renthal


Two years in development (the distributors jokingly told us), the Stealth edition is exactly the same as the current carbon Fatbar with one very important difference, it's black. There's only going to be a limited run of 800 bars though, so don't expect them to stick around long.



ODI


Tinker Juarez's signature grip, the Dread Lock, was on display at Core. It's a large diameter grip (34mm) designed for extra padding on longer rides. The grips is made of O.D.I's A.I.R.E, a closed cell foam that will not soak up water while still offering decent damping.

GT


A classic Hans Rey GT Zasker on display at the CSG stand.


Cannondale


It was a good to get a look at the throwback F-Si framest in the flesh as we'd only seen catalogue images so far.

IXS


Core was our first chance to see the IXS Trigger helmet in the flesh. It's a step up from the TrailRS helmet and features a double inmould shell, a three position visor with plenty of room for goggles and plenty of ventilation.




Must Read This Week
Athertons Launch Their Own Bike Company With Dragon's Den Investor
108199 views
Interview: Aaron Gwin on His Break With YT & Becoming a Team Owner
90782 views
Gwin, Mulally & Moir on Intense Factory Racing for 2019
77445 views
Bike Check: Aaron Gwin's Intense M29 FRO
70356 views
Interview: The Athertons - "If People Want Gee’s Fort William Race Bike, We Can Make it for Them"
68715 views
Winner Announced: Someone Won a Bike, a Trip to New Zealand, & More with GT's GTFO Contest
62403 views
Hope Unveils New HB.130 29er - Core Bike 2019
53023 views
Intense Restructures With New Management Team, Commitment to Racing Development
52345 views

23 Comments

  • + 10
 I've never wanted a custom paint/finish bike so much as that Mondraker. Oh gawddamn!
  • + 3
 Looks like a Roscop deck from the early 80’s
  • + 1
 @won-sean-animal-chin: exactly!
  • + 1
 Nice lines too, unlike the others they put out. The front end looks a lot better, with the straighter top tube. The fork lowers should have been left alone though.
  • + 2
 Something about the black outline decals on orange forks. Can't stand it. Couple DH bikes ran that last year. Shoulda used a gloss black lower.
  • + 2
 The Renthal bars are looking sweet. And the custom Mondraker is pretty rad looking
  • + 3
 i wish they were making more of fatbars.
  • + 3
 That Mondraker looks radical!
  • + 2
 ODI my gorilla palms thank you
  • + 2
 "Zazker?" thought it was "Zazkar...
  • + 1
 Yep.
  • + 2
 Mondraker.....like a BOSS!
  • + 1
 Trade you a left nut for the mondrAker?
  • + 1
 Spin wheels were dope back in the day! Pro core bike show
  • + 1
 Are you sure the GT wasn't stolen? CHECK THE VIN!
  • + 0
 Why does Renthal do the things they do? 800? Why only 800?
  • + 1
 That GT is beautiful 3
  • + 1
 Is it the last bike Hand Rey has left? Bad joke aside, I still can't believe he got hit twice by those dick sack bike thieves.
  • + 1
 Damn phone autocorrecting Hans. Couldn't be them fat thumbs.
  • - 1
 She's got man hands.
  • + 1
 He's got she fingernails?
  • + 6
 Or perhaps she rides and wrenches bike rather than doing manicures!
  • + 1
 Dont be scared!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.029279
Mobile Version of Website