Day 2 Randoms - Core Bike 2024

Feb 20, 2024
by Ed Spratt  

Day 2 Randoms
from Core Bike 2024

We are back with more fresh tech from the 2024 Core Bike just a short trip from the home of British Formula 1, Silverstone. You can check out the latest tech from day one here, or keep on scrolling for some more of the goods we spotted.


It wasn't just the Yeti prototype DH bike on show at this year's Core. There was also the Norco ridden by Lucas Cruz at the Mont-Sainte-Anne World Cup.

It will be interesting to see how Greg Minnaar gets on with this bike after a long time with Santa Cruz and its V10.

The Norco looks like a proper prototype compared to some of the more refined test bikes out there.

Kids Ride Shotgun was displaying its two tow rope options. New for this year is a tow rope that can be worn around the waist, making it easy to store when it's not needed. It is still made from the same construction as the previous design and continues to have a load rating of 500lb / 225kg. The new design will cost more than the original as it will retail for £55

The old design will continue to be sold alongside the new wearable design for £33.

Cane Creek didn't have any new products on show but they were offering a look at a new range of colours through the Chroma Studio Line. Currently, there is a choice between blue, red, gold and silver instead of the standard black options.

Topeak has some new under-saddle storage options with the Elementa Gearbag offering a zipped storage compartment and a detachable tool kit. The tool kit features a ratchet tool and 10 bits. It uses rail wing straps that allow the bag to stay attached to the saddle while accessing every part of the bag's storage. The Elementa Gearbag is priced at £46.99.

There is also the smaller Burrito Pack Slim offering a compact roll bag to store inner tubes and essential tools. This pack will cost £27.99.

Topeak also has some updates for its e-bike tune-up station. The workstand features a small storage compartment at the bottom allowing you to store your e-bike charger and other accessories. There is built-in cable routing so you can keep your charger inside the compartment while still charging your bike. There are five-litres of capacity in the compartment. The Tune-Up station costs £89.99.

Alongside the Tune-Up station you can also get the upgrade set which adds a tool tray and an extra stabiliser for the workstand.
The upgrade set will be sold at £49.99.

Lightweight and portable torque wrenches seem to be a theme of Core this year as Topeak was displaying its E-Torqbar. This tool features LED indicators showing the level of torque and has a range of 1-10Nm.

The whole toolset rolls up into a pretty portable package. It has a cost of £134.99.

The Topeak stand also had some very lightweight bottle cages with the £24.99 Feza Cage V1 weighing just 18 grams.

If you want to save a further 2.5 grams you can opt for the Feza Cage MT16 which weighs 15.5 grams with a higher price tag of £69.99.

Santa Cruz were showing off a very custom V10 at its booth.

If you've been at Santa Cruz as long as Steve Peat unique custom paintjobs are well deserved.

Gusset were displaying some new colour options for its S2 bars. The brand will now be offering a silver option for its standard bars as well as a gunmetal grey option as a Matt Jones signature bar.

There are also a few new colours for the S2 lock-on grips.

Available from April this year Gusset is launching its new TS stem. The stem was designed using CAD and 3D printing technology and uses a small piece of overlapping material on the faceplate is claimed to increase stiffness. At launch, the stem will be sold in a 32mm length with compatibility for 35mm bars. The weight is claimed at 136 grams and it will cost £69.99.


