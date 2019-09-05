Day 2 Randoms - Eurobike 2019

Sep 5, 2019
by James Smurthwaite  
Kenda


White tires haven't been seen outside of retro builds since the turn of the millennium, but with skin walls making a mini come back, Kenda decided it was time for some bleached rubber too. These two prototype tyres are aimed at slopestyle and dirt jump riders and at the moment, are only being tested in 26 x 2.25 sizes, but Kenda may expand the range after testing is completed.

The 3-Sixty is a park and dirt jump tire with a minimal tread.
The Booster Park, on the other hand, is aimed at slope or pump track riders who will be taking on bigger obstacles or riding on less reliable trails. The tread is based on Kenda's XC race tire, the Booster.

Kenda also officially released its Gran Mudda mud tire that has been tested by athletes on the World Cup circuit all year. The Mudda has already enjoyed some racing success under Tracey Hannah, who has run a cut down version of it for the more dusty tracks on the circuit. It's a dual compound tire with reinforced sidewalls and tall knobs for wet weather performance, which will only be available in 2.4" width for both 27.5" and 29" wheel sizes. Prices are expected to follow shortly.

The small tread 'paddles' will apparently improve braking performance when the tire is submerged.
Steps on the centre knobs are cutting marks for if you want a more versatile tyre.


TRP


Alongside its new drivetrain, TRP was displaying this 223mm rotor that World Cup riders have been using this year. Not only is it wide, but it's thick too. At 2.3mm, it's 0.5mm thicker than a standard disc. With 29" downhill bikes going faster than ever before, riders needed a thicker, more durable rotor that was better at shedding heat than TRP's standard offerings. This rotor was originally designed for e-bikes but proved to be a good fit for World Cup racers too.


SQ Labs


SQ Labs had a wealth of new product on offer for XC riders, including bib shorts, grips and a saddle that will be coming up soon in another round-up. The 711 R grips are silicone, push on, and slightly flared for a more comfortable riding position. They weigh 60 grams for the pair and will cost €30.

Amen


Bulls


Bulls had an updated version of the Wild Ronin SL that could best be described as "very 2019." Alongside the new carbon frame and updated geometry, you get a wireless drivetrain, an all-in-one bar and stem and, of course, some oil slick components.

The €640 Gemini Kastor bar and stem is 810mm wide with a 20mm rise, 5° upsweep and 7° backsweep. Stem length options from 10 to 50mm are available. This build uses the 30mm option. Weight lies somewhere between 235 and 245 grams, depending on stem length.

Oil slick hubs front and rear.

We're starting to see AXS specced as standard for top of the range bikes now.


WD40


The iconic WD 40 red straw has now been superseded by this flexible version for accessing more hard to reach places. The new straw was released back in May but was deemed innovative enough to be given a Eurobike award in Friedrichshafen.


Castelli

Things got pretty wild at the Castelli fashion show.


Rotor


Rotor's new 13-speed drivetrain was definitely the star of their booth but this new power meter was also on display. Rotor now offer three different power meters: the INpower measures at the axle, the 2INpower that measures the axle and the crank and this INspider, sits in the middle of the range and measures from the chainring.

The meter uses four strain gauges to give a combined left/right reading, but it won't give you a split reading like the crank and axle-mounted 2INpower model will. The INspider can be used with Rotor's own app to analyse the data and now can be linked up to Strava too. The ring and meter combo costs €649 and weighs a claimed 149 grams, with the unit being 49 grams of that weight.

Pearl Izumi

The D30 padding is visible in the Elevate pad.

Pearl Izumi have brought out their first-ever mtb protection range with two new lines and both offer elbow and knee pads. The Summit is a simple trail pad, while the Elevate should offer a bit more protection for more burly riding. The prices are: Summit elbow - £59.99, Summit knee - £79.99, Elevate elbow - £79.99, Elevate knee - £119.99

The fit and sleeve of the pads are based on Pearl Izumi's popular leg and arm warmers for road cycling.

This cut out in the back of the pad is designed to improve comfort.


Sure...


Post a Comment



