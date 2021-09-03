Day 2 Randoms - Eurobike 2021

Sep 3, 2021
by Ralf Hauser  
SR Suntour

SR Suntour had Tom Pidcock's Olympic gold winning bike on display, which is interesting in more ways than one. The bike is equipped with SR Suntour's still mostly secret electronic suspension. Secret, because the patent pending procedure has been delayed (although it's in its final stages) and Suntour can't freely talk about all its features. It's not much, but here's what we got so far:

The electronic mechanism needs an Axon Werx fork to work with. Only the damping mechnism on the right hand side of the fork is different from the regular version.
In the rear, the box housing the 'brain' of the system works with a shock from the Edge series.

The fully automatic system reacts to different riding conditions. There are no levers to deal with, although there will be a way to communicate with the system and make adjustments.
No pro bike is complete without the rider's name.



The Durolux big-hit single crown fork is now available in a Durolux38 Boost version with Equalizer spring system. Obviously, that number identifies the size of the stanchion tubes, adding more stiffness to the fork. The 29" fork is available as a 15mm Boost or 20mm Boost version. Weight starts at 2,500g and the fork ships with a fender. The Durolux36 option is still part of the program, It can now be ordered with different travel options, starting at a short 130mm of travel.

There's the choice of R2C2-PCS or RC2-PCS damping systems.
Travel options: 160, 170 and 180mm.

You can now get the RUX38 Boost dual crown fork for 29" (and still 27.5") wheels.
It too now features the Equalizer air spring system. Weight starts at 2,845g.

Nice Kavenz colorway, hosting a SR Suntour Durolux fork.


TSG

Still in 3D-printed stage, this prototype is a close version of what the new TSG Presto 3.0 goggle is going to look like. Since most people don't use them anyway, there won't be any attachment points for tear-offs. Recommended sales price will be an affordable € 39.95.

The Presto 3.0 will be available in three colorways, one of them a camo print.
The Chamber knee and ellbow pads are a new addition to the trail/all-mountain category - lightweight and well-ventilated sides and even pad help to add comfort.



Trickstuff
Trickstuff had a pretty darn lightweight handmade in Germany Last Tarvo on display, flying the made in Germany flag high, equipped with Intend Suspension and of course their Trickstuff brakes with a new caliper.

The C42 all-mountain/enduro caliper is replacing the C41, with a redesigned disc tunnel and better compatibility for the post mount standard. Also, new brake pads are sitting inside now, as the old one wasn't that widespread anymore. The old 220 standard is replaced with the 850, the same that SRAM Guide brakes use. A new bleed valve allows for drip-free repairs.
The C22 Flat Mount for XC and gravel use is a newly developed caliper fitting 830 standard brake pads. Factory installed it comes with Trickstuff's 830 Power Alu pads with lighter aluminum carrier plate.

Maybe not as fancy as machined brakes, but very helpful for mechanics, Trickstuff now has two bleed kits available. One is specific to their models and the other is compatible with all brake systems out there. Adapters fit all the different systems, a few tools like a wooden brake pad retractor make work easier.
Trickstuff's aluminum bleed block now also fits every type of caliper design.

We've seen this ride from Pivot before, but it's just so pretty, decked out in bling. The most powerful brake of Trickstuff's lineup, the Maxima, isn't bad to look at either.



KTM Bicycles

It really starts to sink in that there isn't much in the way of major news at the show when you're highlighting hardtail model updates. The Myroon Prime got a new updated Premium Carbon UDH frame with expanded stiffer seat stay/seat tube and bottom bracket junction area. The exact frame weight of the new design wasn't available, other than they believe it's below 1,000 grams. Full weight in this spec comes to 8.6kg.


They had Austrian Olympic participant Max Foidl's Scarp Exonic race bike on display, dirt and all.
He definitely seems to be enjoying a low front.




SQlab

SQlab never stops tinkering on their saddles and is updating its entire Ergowave lineup, including their popular 611 and 612 models. Part of that update is an improved relief of pressure by higher steps and a deeper dip in the center. The Active system has been improved and weight drops by about 15 percent throughout the Ergowave range. As a highlight, the final version of the e-bike specific 6OX Infinergy Ergowave model is about to be available soon, with all the updates mentioned, made out of BASF infiniergy material. Tapes on the top side are add to the abrasion-resistance and damping of the saddle. One of the biggest feats for SQlab is that it's 100% made in Germany.

The new Active system that allows for vertical movement of the top plate to move with the hips, now offers twice the range over its predecessor and is easier to activate. Three grades of elastomers are available.
Their lineup for anatomical improvements has extended into various segments by now. They are now expanding into adaptable insoles for various shapes for added support and better power transfer.



Panaracer

It's like traveling back in time. The legendary Panaracer Smoke ...
... and Dart combo. Available in 26 x 2.1" size only, to make your classic bike look genuine.


Pinion

We've covered Gamux' Pinion driven prototype rig before, but some things you just can't get enough of. With most of their World Cup team racers out for the season early in the year, they've used their time to gather real world information on the World Cup circuit with other riders. More to come ...

The only update for pinion is that their C1.12 gearbox is now available in black.
Still one of the nicest Pinion integrations out there on Instinctiv’s M97.

Instinctiv's trigger shifter solution is especially noteworthy.


  • 10 0
 SR suntour looks like they make some bang on forks. I see lots of pro riders on them, but you never see them on new bikes or much in the aftermarket. Wonder if they are not on par with fox/rockshox or if people are just stuck to the usual brands.
  • 2 1
 Or they are $50 more/ each wholesale.
  • 1 0
 Suntour probably just can't offer the same kind of package deal or low enough prices to offset this. And people rarely replace their forks on bikes they buy or build up frames only. Its just a tiny percentage, we here on pinkbike aren't representative at all in this regard. I also think SR Suntour makes most of their money making castings for Rock Shox and Fox, just like X-Fusion does. They also have a huge market share when it comes to cheap forks. So selling MTB suspension products might just be kind of a side-hustle to them.
  • 2 0
 I ran the durolux 36 for awhile. Fork is awesome but they get a bad rap because of their low end stuff but their low end stuff is where they make their money. I don't think they have a desire to try and compete with Rockshox or Fox to be spec'd on high end builds. Technically the durolox competes with top of the line fox and Rockshox but companies like Trek and Specialized know that a 9.9 slash or S-Works Enduro isn't going to sell very well with a durolux spec'd.
  • 1 0
 Durolux38 not available in 27.5, only for big 29 wheels that I don't like for enduro riding :-( See s3.amazonaws.com/www.bikerumor.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/02075801/sr-suntour-38mm-stanchion-RUX-and-Durolux-MTB-forks-2022-3.jpg and the article bikerumor.com/2021/09/02/sr-suntour-gets-rowdy-with-bigger-enduro-forks-more-xc-shock-volume
  • 1 0
 Having discussed with a product manager working for a bike brand, they tried Suntour products and he considers them on par with RS/Fox stuff and way above at equivalent price tags. But if he wants the bikes to sell well it is easier to put low end RS/Fox stuff. Despite lower performance people want fancy stickers even if it is put on rubbish products. So that is why you don't see much Suntour, XFusion, Manitou, Formula or TRP, Box or Microshift stuff and won't see them on EOM for another while. Tho this may change due to the shortage of components brands have frames but nothing to put on them to sell them so exploring different options might finally shale things up.
  • 1 0
 Unfortunately, they are OEM on lots of bikes. Too bad it's always the crappy low end stuff so not too many know they are actually capable of make something worth riding.
  • 2 0
 Because overweight 50 year old riders with bling bikes won't buy anything else regardless of actual performance
  • 1 0
 I will say that on the new bike I'm currently building up now, I did TRY to get Manitou stuff as I was real keen to try out the Mezzer Pro and Mara Pro after hearing so much good feedback. It has literally never been in stock. I mean like, from early days of the pandemic to right now, not in stock. and then even on the fork, finding it at places like Bike24, its on their list as a "won't ship to the US" product. Coulda explored a few more, but ended back to RS for a ZEB and Cane Creek for the shock.
  • 1 0
 @noapathy: true that ! Always forget that this market exists too. In fairness Suntour probably should create a premium brand like TRP/Tektro to help reduce the stigma from shit products. Kinda what DVO is but this is controversial lol.
  • 1 0
 @Balgaroth: How did Formula end up in that list? I have ridden none of these fork brands mentioned (except for a RS Judy TT, otherwise it is Magura and Marzocchi) but my perception is that Formula is much more high end than Fox and Rock Shox. Similarly to Box and TRP gearing. They only offer the higher end stuff at this point, don't they?
  • 4 0
 So Shimano just came out with (September 1st) a new Dura Ace (XTR equivalent on road side) groupset and it's wirless + 12sp. The groupset has an app and everything like SRAM AXS but in the case of the Dura Ace groupset, the battery pack (in seat post) + rear and front mechs were connected with a wire. So maybe not totally wireless?

I imagine wireless XTR is not far off. Knowing how slow Shimano does stuff and with covid, "not far off" could be a year but hopefully not. I though it was interesting that the new Dura Ace is wireless only - they don't even have a cable-driven version for those who want it. At least they don't at this point.

I'm guessing there was no wireless XTR sneak peaks at Eurobike but hopefully Shimano gets this to market sooner than later.
  • 1 0
 You can still hookup wires if you would like to. it is wireless optional. The rim brake stuff is wired only.
  • 3 0
 KTM is probably the only moto-manufacturer that I would ever I buy a bicycle from since they really do have their own bicycle division completely separate from their moto division. Unlike Ducati or Yamaha or Husky which all use catalog e-bike frames with obscene and unpleasant branding slapped on in a shameless attempt to capitalize on the e-bike craze. But KTM bike geometry is old-school Euro XC and that's not really my jam.
  • 1 0
 I mostly agree but I do remember being pretty impressed with the Yamaha e-bike specs and geo. I cant remember exactly, but I recall seeing the numbers and thinking wow they didn't screw it up.
  • 1 0
 Husky is owned buy KTM so even their ebikes etc are just rebadged ktm’s
  • 2 0
 Panaracer Dart, is my favorite tire all time. I think I had them on 6 different bikes at one time. Wish they'd make it in 27.5 sizing. Different colours would be awesome too. Please, please?
  • 4 0
 I think a reiteration in a 2.5-ish wide casing would be pretty slick too. I'm sure they'd sell, most of us old farts have money to waste now just for the novelty.
  • 1 0
 @james182: had a look as I remember the WTB velocoraptor being very similar however they are 26" too Frown
  • 4 2
 They aren't good tires though. Back in the day we just didn't know or have much better.
  • 1 0
 And a 29er please
  • 2 0
 For $50 each, you can get tires that are actually good. If they're in stock...
  • 3 0
 Sweet new Suntour stuff. Funnily enough the 38 has been listed in their parts manuals for ages. Also, the thumb shifters for the pinion is a big deal.
  • 3 0
 That KTM cockpit makes my neck sore looking at it
  • 2 0
 you put intend in the description for the last pic but think you meant instinctive
  • 10 0
 He intended to put instinctive, but it was against his instinct to do what he intended.
  • 1 0
 Great to see some less well-known brands (at least on this side of the pond) pushing the envelope!
  • 1 1
 I thought the electronic suspension would be a wireless lockout remote, but it seems more like specialized's brain to me. NGL I'm kinda disappointed.
  • 2 0
 Also, 20mm axle option on the durolux is a really good idea.
  • 1 0
 gamux seemed to have removed the deraileur and put a pulley system in a place even more likely to get wiped out by rocks?
  • 1 0
 I wonder why KTM doesn't lean heavier into MTB. They have some decent MTB's and about zero marketing from what I can tell.
  • 2 1
 "No pro bike is complete without the rider's name." Yeah...I'm pro!
  • 1 0
 No, your bike is.
  • 1 0
 Looking forward to this weekend of racing
  • 1 0
 Those Instinctives are gorgeous! Absolutely love them.
  • 1 1
 Available summer 2023!

