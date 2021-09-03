Day 2 Randoms - Eurobike 2021

SR Suntour
Nice Kavenz colorway, hosting a SR Suntour Durolux fork.TSGTrickstuff
We've seen this ride from Pivot before, but it's just so pretty, decked out in bling. The most powerful brake of Trickstuff's lineup, the Maxima, isn't bad to look at either.KTM BicyclesSQlabPanaracerPinion
36 Comments
I imagine wireless XTR is not far off. Knowing how slow Shimano does stuff and with covid, "not far off" could be a year but hopefully not. I though it was interesting that the new Dura Ace is wireless only - they don't even have a cable-driven version for those who want it. At least they don't at this point.
I'm guessing there was no wireless XTR sneak peaks at Eurobike but hopefully Shimano gets this to market sooner than later.
Post a Comment