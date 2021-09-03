Day 2 Randoms - Eurobike 2021

SR Suntour

SR Suntour had Tom Pidcock's Olympic gold winning bike on display, which is interesting in more ways than one. The bike is equipped with SR Suntour's still mostly secret electronic suspension. Secret, because the patent pending procedure has been delayed (although it's in its final stages) and Suntour can't freely talk about all its features. It's not much, but here's what we got so far:

The electronic mechanism needs an Axon Werx fork to work with. Only the damping mechnism on the right hand side of the fork is different from the regular version. In the rear, the box housing the 'brain' of the system works with a shock from the Edge series.

The fully automatic system reacts to different riding conditions. There are no levers to deal with, although there will be a way to communicate with the system and make adjustments. No pro bike is complete without the rider's name.

The Durolux big-hit single crown fork is now available in a Durolux38 Boost version with Equalizer spring system. Obviously, that number identifies the size of the stanchion tubes, adding more stiffness to the fork. The 29" fork is available as a 15mm Boost or 20mm Boost version. Weight starts at 2,500g and the fork ships with a fender. The Durolux36 option is still part of the program, It can now be ordered with different travel options, starting at a short 130mm of travel.

There's the choice of R2C2-PCS or RC2-PCS damping systems. Travel options: 160, 170 and 180mm.

You can now get the RUX38 Boost dual crown fork for 29" (and still 27.5") wheels. It too now features the Equalizer air spring system. Weight starts at 2,845g.

Nice Kavenz colorway, hosting a SR Suntour Durolux fork.

TSG

Still in 3D-printed stage, this prototype is a close version of what the new TSG Presto 3.0 goggle is going to look like. Since most people don't use them anyway, there won't be any attachment points for tear-offs. Recommended sales price will be an affordable € 39.95.

The Presto 3.0 will be available in three colorways, one of them a camo print. The Chamber knee and ellbow pads are a new addition to the trail/all-mountain category - lightweight and well-ventilated sides and even pad help to add comfort.

Trickstuff

Trickstuff had a pretty darn lightweight handmade in Germany Last Tarvo on display, flying the made in Germany flag high, equipped with Intend Suspension and of course their Trickstuff brakes with a new caliper.

The C42 all-mountain/enduro caliper is replacing the C41, with a redesigned disc tunnel and better compatibility for the post mount standard. Also, new brake pads are sitting inside now, as the old one wasn't that widespread anymore. The old 220 standard is replaced with the 850, the same that SRAM Guide brakes use. A new bleed valve allows for drip-free repairs. The C22 Flat Mount for XC and gravel use is a newly developed caliper fitting 830 standard brake pads. Factory installed it comes with Trickstuff's 830 Power Alu pads with lighter aluminum carrier plate.

Maybe not as fancy as machined brakes, but very helpful for mechanics, Trickstuff now has two bleed kits available. One is specific to their models and the other is compatible with all brake systems out there. Adapters fit all the different systems, a few tools like a wooden brake pad retractor make work easier. Trickstuff's aluminum bleed block now also fits every type of caliper design.

We've seen this ride from Pivot before, but it's just so pretty, decked out in bling. The most powerful brake of Trickstuff's lineup, the Maxima, isn't bad to look at either.

KTM Bicycles

It really starts to sink in that there isn't much in the way of major news at the show when you're highlighting hardtail model updates. The Myroon Prime got a new updated Premium Carbon UDH frame with expanded stiffer seat stay/seat tube and bottom bracket junction area. The exact frame weight of the new design wasn't available, other than they believe it's below 1,000 grams. Full weight in this spec comes to 8.6kg.

They had Austrian Olympic participant Max Foidl's Scarp Exonic race bike on display, dirt and all. He definitely seems to be enjoying a low front.

SQlab

SQlab never stops tinkering on their saddles and is updating its entire Ergowave lineup, including their popular 611 and 612 models. Part of that update is an improved relief of pressure by higher steps and a deeper dip in the center. The Active system has been improved and weight drops by about 15 percent throughout the Ergowave range. As a highlight, the final version of the e-bike specific 6OX Infinergy Ergowave model is about to be available soon, with all the updates mentioned, made out of BASF infiniergy material. Tapes on the top side are add to the abrasion-resistance and damping of the saddle. One of the biggest feats for SQlab is that it's 100% made in Germany.

The new Active system that allows for vertical movement of the top plate to move with the hips, now offers twice the range over its predecessor and is easier to activate. Three grades of elastomers are available. Their lineup for anatomical improvements has extended into various segments by now. They are now expanding into adaptable insoles for various shapes for added support and better power transfer.

Panaracer

It's like traveling back in time. The legendary Panaracer Smoke ... ... and Dart combo. Available in 26 x 2.1" size only, to make your classic bike look genuine.

Pinion

We've covered Gamux' Pinion driven prototype rig before, but some things you just can't get enough of. With most of their World Cup team racers out for the season early in the year, they've used their time to gather real world information on the World Cup circuit with other riders. More to come ...

The only update for pinion is that their C1.12 gearbox is now available in black. Still one of the nicest Pinion integrations out there on Instinctiv’s M97.