Day 2 Randoms - Eurobike 2022

Jul 14, 2022
by Ed Spratt  
American Classic relaunched MTB tires ahead of this year's show with four new options.

Basanite
Tectonite

Vulcanite
Mauka

Selle Italia has launched its first saddle with a 3D-printed cover. The new saddle is based on the SLR Boost and is made using a proprietary pattern.

The saddle cover is developed with Carbon DLS technology. Selle Italia expects these to be available from the end of September.

The Porsche-owned Greyp eMTBs don't look any better in-person.

Another product launched earlier this week is the Niner RKT 9 RDO.

The new RKT gets a little longer, a little slacker, and gains a geometry adjusting flip chip.

In an update from day one the mystery banana is still there and it doesn't look to have been changed. It's not going to look great by the end of the show.

Cybro had all six of its interesting models on display today. They are definitely some of the more unique-looking bikes.


You can't say Cybro's take on a hardtail looks similar to anything else.


Oh no, not another e-mobility bike.

The brand new Pavei (pah-VAI) Ventilation shoe from Vaude is hard to miss, even though you can literally see through it.

The panels across the sides and above the toes on the Pavei Ventilation are made of a sparse honeycomb of nylon. So sparse that you may want to finally chuck that ratty old pair of holey Sock Guy socks.

Not quite as new are the Moab Tech All Mountain flat-pedal shoes. These are one of only a handful of BOA-equipped flat-pedal shoes on the market, so we figured they’re worth highlighting.

A stretchy little neoprene panel on the Velcro strap keeps the knob from pressing against the top of your foot while still offering some extra support and protection.

Bosch has teamed up with Magura on a new ABS braking system for eBikes and eMTBs. During development, Bosch worked on ensuring easy integration with current bike technology while Magura produced e-bike specific braking components.

The system works by using a control unit to regulate pressure on the front wheel during harsh braking, and as with other ABS systems the bike will brake at intervals. A unique feature of this system is an intelligent rear wheel lift control that tries to ensure there is less risk of going over the bars if you grab a load of front brake suddenly.

SRAM had the full range of new suspension products from RockShox available to check out.

This seems like a lot of work to have four-piston brakes.

Abbey Tools
Abbey's Team Issue Toolbox also got an upgrade, with some higher density foam. And it now includes their coveted Team Issue titanium hammer.

Abbey Tools
If you just can't get enough splined sockets, Abbey now makes one to fit the lockrings on Shimano Hyperglide+ chainrings.

Abbey Tools
For the mechanic who has everything, Abbey Tools has added a chamferless 13mm socket meant for disassembling the air bleeders on Fox forks, or just for installing a fender.

An interesting-looking headtube on this Corratec.

DT Swiss has launched a new range of wheels aimed at the new market of lighter less powerful eMTB's. The Hybrid MTB Light Support wheels are essentially a middle ground between full-on eMTB wheelsets and one designed for regular MTB riding. With the lower power and weight of these eMTBs the wheels don't have to be quite as strong but they do need to be built slightly differently from a normal wheel because of the torque from a motor.

The new range features two options with a $1446.20 HXC 1501 LS carbon wheel or the cheaper aluminum HX 1700 LS costing $692.10.

This looks familiar...


13 Comments

  • 1 0
 Cybro's take on a hardtail sure looks heavier than everything else.

And @edspratt, it should now be The Mystery Banana. And because of the Cybro hardtail it's now the most important update we can look for at the show.
  • 2 0
 Could someone explain why ebikes need specific brakes? Will i explode if I put them on a normal bike?
  • 1 0
 In this case, the brakes are ABS (anti lock brakes). The computer than powers them needs power, so the brakes will be 'ebike specific' becauses theres no point adding a battery to a normal bike JUST for ABS.

I think, in general, ebike specific brakes are built to handle more stress. The bikes are heavier and the brakes normally endure harder forces, so the pads have more durable compounds and the calipers are overbuilt. I think.
  • 2 0
 Is that and e-Vil there at the end?
  • 2 0
 Evil isn’t cool anymore.
  • 1 0
 The shoes with the holes in them would suck in the wet
  • 5 0
 Or they might dry really fast. Could go both ways.
  • 2 0
 Good catch! I think we should tell the company, they probably missed this detail!
  • 1 0
 @kabanosipyvo: socks would still be wet unless ur planing on riding without socks
  • 1 0
 That E-Evil looks pretty neat
  • 1 0
 Nowhere for a bottle cage on that Cybro hard tail - lame
  • 1 0
 I like sockets and these are beauties.
  • 1 0
 Isabeau should check them out as a new shoe sponsor.





