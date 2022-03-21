Day 2 Randoms from Core Bike 2022

We are back with more fresh tech from the 2022 Core Bike show just a stones throw away from the home of British Formula 1, Silverstone. You can check out the latest tech from day one here, but scroll down for some of the goods we spotted on day two. Nukeproof
Nukeproof didn't have too much to show at this year's Core but it had brought along a new bike carrying bag. The Nukeproof Horizon universal bike cover is designed to help protect your ride when it is being stored at home, in the car or potential while uplifting. Nukeproof developed the bag to fit most 26,27 and 29" bikes and costs £99.99.
Forme
UK brand Forme were at the show this weekend displaying its updated range of bikes including new eMTBs. Forme say its bikes are designed to handle UK conditions and each model is named after an area around its Derbyshire base. The frames feature a grid reference to their namesake hidden around the frame.
Altura
Altura launched its new recycled jerseys this weekend with a new range featuring 100% recycled polyester fabric. The material starts as plastic bottles and is then turned into a useable material to produce the new jerseys. Altura will have a long sleeve jersey for £45, a short sleeve priced at £35 and a Women's version for £40.
Pirelli
We don't have any exact details but we spotted a new prototype enduro tire coming from Pirelli. The one we saw was carrying the message 'Not for Riding' but it appears like we won't have to wait too long for a final version as we were told a release is coming soon.
Peatys
Peatys were showing off some of its new products launched over the past few months including its new beechwood brushes that also come packaged in recycled cardboard and natural Jute string. The set of brushes costs £35 or they can be purchased separately for between £8.99 to £12.99. Alongside this they had the new cleaning cloths made from 100% organic bamboo, these cost £14.99 for a pack of three.
Rockstop
Offering frame protection, Rockstop had its frame guard, tire insert and chainstay protector to take a closer look at. The downtube protector is made out of a high shock absorbing polymer with a built-in aluminium plate moulded inside for an added level of protection. Rockstop claims the weight is 90g for a protector designed for aluminum frames, 120 grams for carbon frames and 200 grams for the eMTB protector. A frame protectors costs from £45.
Rockstop also had its tire insert that is made from a Polyurethane blown Elastomer and it uses a low profile design with cutouts to allow sealant to flow better around the rim. Each insert weighs around 240 grams and costs £65. We also saw a new chainstay protector from Rockstop and while there are not many details we were told it will bid sold for between £30 and £40 when it is released.
RRP
While RRP had nothing new on display at the show this weekend we were able to get a glimpse at a future new product. Hiding behind the scenes was a new rear mudguard that offers increased coverage over the current ProGuard Rear, what we saw was a very rough 3D print of the final product but it shouldn't be too long before we see a final release version of the rear mudguard.
Thok
No new eMTBs from Thok were at the show but to help combat the continuing parts shortage it now sells chassis builds with either Ohlins or DVO suspension for around £5399. The build also includes a very fancy wooden chest full of plenty of goodies to help with your new bike build.
Forestal
It's been nearly a year since Forestal gave us all of the details on its range of eMTBs but thanks to a new deal with UK distributor Silverfish we got to see the new bikes in person for the first time with some pretty fancy paintjobs. You can check out an in-depth look at the bikes here
.
DMR
DMR had some fresh color options at Core with a new polished version of its Axe mountain bike cranks and a special edition liquid camo version of its Wingbar MK4 and Vault flat pedals. There was also a galaxy color options for its popular Deathgrips.
