Day 2 Randoms - Sea Otter 2021

7iDP's new Transition knee/shin guard provides a little more protection than the standard Transition pad. The CE Level 2 certified pads are priced at $109.99 USD.

7iDP also had their new lineup of gloves on display, which includes everything from minimal options to heavier duty models with protective padding over the knuckles.

New helmet colors to choose from for 2022.

Cane Creek's titanium eeWing cranks, just because.

Aenomaly had their SwitchGrade seatpost head on display. The clever device allows the seat angle to be changed on the fly to one of three positions, with a 10-degree difference between each one - tilt it down for more comfortable climbing, and up for descending.

The first batch already sold out, but pre-orders are currently being accepted for the next run that's expected to be available in November.

Funn's new Holeshot grips have a 31mm diameter and are available in a whole bunch of bright colors.

Granite Design had a see-through bar on display to show of their Stash System. A chain breaker goes in one side, a tire plug kit in the other...

And a multi-tool goes into the steerer tube.

Evoc's new Hydro Pro line of packs uses a vest type design with just enough room for water and the essentials. There are two versions, the 3L version shown here, and an even smaller 1.5L model. They're priced at $125 and $115 USD, respectively.

Two straps across the chest help keep it securely in place, and pockets on each strap add additional storage for a phone and snacks. The pack holds a 1.5-liter bladder, with room for a lightweight windbreaker or jersey in the main compartment.

Stan's Crest, Arch, and Flow rims all received a new asymmetric shape earlier this year, which allows for a better bracing angle and nearly equal spoke tension between the drive and non-driveside spokes.

Rim strips, sealant, valve stems, and Stan's Dart tire plug system

The Propain Hugene has 29" wheels, 140mm of rear travel, and a 150mm fork. If all goes to plan, we should have one arriving soon for an upcoming Field Test.

Ion's Rascal Amp clipless shoes get new colors for next season.

The K-Pact knee pads come in basic black, but there are also options to add a little extra pop to your kit.

Ion's Hipbag Plus Traze 3 has a 2L bladder and room for a jacket, water, and tools.

This is the owner of Sage Titanium's personal dirt jumper, a one-off frame that he had built up to help pass the time during lockdown.