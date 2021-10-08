Day 2 Randoms - Sea Otter 2021

Oct 8, 2021
by Mike Kazimer  
Sea Otter 2021
7iDP's new Transition knee/shin guard provides a little more protection than the standard Transition pad. The CE Level 2 certified pads are priced at $109.99 USD.

Sea Otter 2021
Sea Otter 2021
7iDP also had their new lineup of gloves on display, which includes everything from minimal options to heavier duty models with protective padding over the knuckles.

Sea Otter 2021
New helmet colors to choose from for 2022.

Sea Otter 2021
Cane Creek's titanium eeWing cranks, just because.

Sea Otter 2021
Aenomaly had their SwitchGrade seatpost head on display. The clever device allows the seat angle to be changed on the fly to one of three positions, with a 10-degree difference between each one - tilt it down for more comfortable climbing, and up for descending.

Sea Otter 2021
Sea Otter 2021
The first batch already sold out, but pre-orders are currently being accepted for the next run that's expected to be available in November.

Sea Otter 2021
Funn's new Holeshot grips have a 31mm diameter and are available in a whole bunch of bright colors.

Sea Otter 2021
Sea Otter 2021
Granite Design had a see-through bar on display to show of their Stash System. A chain breaker goes in one side, a tire plug kit in the other...

Sea Otter 2021
And a multi-tool goes into the steerer tube.

Sea Otter 2021
Sea Otter 2021
Evoc's new Hydro Pro line of packs uses a vest type design with just enough room for water and the essentials. There are two versions, the 3L version shown here, and an even smaller 1.5L model. They're priced at $125 and $115 USD, respectively.

Sea Otter 2021
Two straps across the chest help keep it securely in place, and pockets on each strap add additional storage for a phone and snacks.
Sea Otter 2021
The pack holds a 1.5-liter bladder, with room for a lightweight windbreaker or jersey in the main compartment.


Sea Otter 2021
Stan's Crest, Arch, and Flow rims all received a new asymmetric shape earlier this year, which allows for a better bracing angle and nearly equal spoke tension between the drive and non-driveside spokes.

Sea Otter 2021
Rim strips, sealant, valve stems, and Stan's Dart tire plug system


Sea Otter 2021
The Propain Hugene has 29" wheels, 140mm of rear travel, and a 150mm fork. If all goes to plan, we should have one arriving soon for an upcoming Field Test.

Sea Otter 2021
Ion's Rascal Amp clipless shoes get new colors for next season.

Sea Otter 2021
The K-Pact knee pads come in basic black, but there are also options to add a little extra pop to your kit.

Sea Otter 2021
Ion's Hipbag Plus Traze 3 has a 2L bladder and room for a jacket, water, and tools.

Sea Otter 2021
This is the owner of Sage Titanium's personal dirt jumper, a one-off frame that he had built up to help pass the time during lockdown.

Sea Otter 2021
The paint job was chosen as a tribute to Eddie Van Halen - 'Might as Well Jump" is printed on the top tube.
Sea Otter 2021
There aren't any plans to start a line of ti dirt jumpers - this was a just for fun project. Plus, the number of people who would sign up to buy a $9,000 DJ bike is likely fairly low.




Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Randoms Sea Otter 2021


15 Comments

  • 7 0
 Love the Eddie Van Halen paint job!
Had a bike custom painted like it awhile back I’ve been waiting to post.
Seeing it on a DJ reminds me of the old Cannondale Aaron Chase frame I had that was VH. Anniversary of him was 2 days ago. What a great time to share some love for him.
Love seeing it!
  • 3 0
 So, storing things in grips is super cool, but I have a lingering question about them.

Aren't most grips now single clamp only? Do people drill out/cut out the ends of their new grips to use these? Or are they mostly used by people with double clamp grips and traditional barplugs?
  • 1 0
 I tried out the Granite Stash system, but ultimately gave up because of this. Cutting the ends off grips was annoying, and never looked very good once installed. Ended up with a OneUp pump/toolkit system, and its infinitely better.
And you can swap it between bikes easily.
  • 1 0
 My grips are single clamp, but I need separate bar ends if I don't want to take a core sample. I'd get away with the 1 clamp grip and not cutting it open.
  • 4 0
 Boy now that one bolt seatpost head designs are mostly a thing of the past Im having trouble getting my current post to creak every ride. I wonder if there is a product out there for me...
  • 1 0
 He needs the matching Paul component Van Halen stem on that bike if I ever saw a bike that needed it!

theradavist.com/2019/02/paul-component-engineering-secret-van-halen-stem-for-the-readers-of-the-radavist
  • 1 0
 The adjustable seat head is a good invention for dudes who suffer from frequent.. lets say.. torsion down there caused by seat angle during climbs. Its more common than people think.
  • 2 0
 I would love to throw my leg over a Hugene, looks like a hella fun bike!
  • 1 0
 I'm curious to see how it compares to the Yeti frames. That lower link is long enough and in the right place to act somewhat similarly to the switchinfinity link on a Yeti, but I guess a lot will depend on the leverage ratios they used. If it works similarly, it could be a good substitute for the UK crowd who apparently destroy those little Yeti sliders in with their wet-weather riding.
  • 2 0
 Those ION shoes look bad ass
  • 1 0
 Was thinking the same. Not sure why but those look great
  • 1 0
 set me up with that Evoc sports bra please, in case my man boobs get a little jiggly.
