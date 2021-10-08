Day 2 Randoms - Sea Otter 2021

7iDP also had their new lineup of gloves on display, which includes everything from minimal options to heavier duty models with protective padding over the knuckles.
The first batch already sold out, but pre-orders are currently being accepted for the next run that's expected to be available in November.
Granite Design had a see-through bar on display to show of their Stash System. A chain breaker goes in one side, a tire plug kit in the other...
Evoc's new Hydro Pro line of packs uses a vest type design with just enough room for water and the essentials. There are two versions, the 3L version shown here, and an even smaller 1.5L model. They're priced at $125 and $115 USD, respectively.
Had a bike custom painted like it awhile back I’ve been waiting to post.
Seeing it on a DJ reminds me of the old Cannondale Aaron Chase frame I had that was VH. Anniversary of him was 2 days ago. What a great time to share some love for him.
Love seeing it!
Aren't most grips now single clamp only? Do people drill out/cut out the ends of their new grips to use these? Or are they mostly used by people with double clamp grips and traditional barplugs?
And you can swap it between bikes easily.
theradavist.com/2019/02/paul-component-engineering-secret-van-halen-stem-for-the-readers-of-the-radavist
(When you don't know what to say for a first comment)
