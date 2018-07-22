RACING

Day 2 Results: EWS La Thuile 2018

Jul 22, 2018
by Pinkbike Staff  

How loose is Stage 5

Highlights of day 2 in La Thuile included all sorts of bad luck for riders with enough punctures, destroyed wheels, and brake mishaps to go around. Starting off the day on stage 6, Ravanel continued her domination and Martin Maes took the stage win by 7 seconds over Sam Hill. Eddie Masters, who's having an epic weekend here in Italy, crossed in 3rd, but stayed 2nd overall headed into the next stage. Martin Maes took the win on stage 4 as well, bumping Eddie down to third in the overall. In the women's field, Cecile Ravanel took the stage 4 win. Less lucky was Melanie Pugin who walked away from a tough crash, but did not continue racing. For stage 5, concerns over weather prompted another course alteration and it became a 30-second sprint, which Veronika Bruchle and Matt Simmonds took the wins on. With just one stage left, the second round of stage 6, Cecil lead the overall by a massive margin, which she retained crossing the finish line to take the win. On the men's side, Maes won the stage while Hill won the race. Stay tuned for round 6 in Whistler in August!




Women's Results

1st Cecile RAVANEL 58:39.84
2nd Isabeau COURDURIER +1:39.35
3rd Ines THOMA +3:38.97
4th Anita GEHRIG +4:21.24
5th Katy WINTON +4:31.68
6th Andreane LANTHIER NADEAU +4:37.39
7th Noga KOREM +5:57.74
8th Becky COOK +6:03.53
9th Morgane CHARRE +6:11.90
10th Laura CHARLES +7:29.93
Men's Results

1st Samuel HILL 59:53.27
2nd Martin MAES +0:13.15
3rd Eddie MASTERS +0:40.58
4th Jesse MELAMED +1:20.32
5th Damien OTON +1:24.71
6th Thomas LAPEYRIE +1:25.56
7th Youn DENIAUD +1:37.65
8th Yoann BARELLI +1:43.03
9th Florian NICOLAI +1:44.90
10th Jose BORGES +1:47.33



Full results and race updates here.


MENTIONS: @EnduroWorldSeries


26 Comments

  • + 42
 Eddie fucking Masters !!!!
  • - 8
flag WAKIdesigns (49 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 Eddie!
  • + 2
 Eddie the eagle
  • + 2
 Eddie would go!!!!!!!!!!!
  • + 1
 Eddie Munster!
  • + 11
 Martin made up some serious time today, full beast mode
  • + 9
 YA YOANN!!! YA EDDIE!!!!
  • + 6
 Watch out whistler JM is coming home to rip it up
  • + 4
 Not followed ews for a while. Whats up with richie rude and jared graves nowadays?
  • + 15
 Well Graves rides a Specialized and Rude doesn't win when it's wet like this weekend.
  • + 3
 @Euskafreez: So that's why Loic and Finn are so slow!
  • + 6
 #happybarelli
  • + 1
 Incredible Barelli so f'ing stoked for him
  • + 3
 So how much more does Sam need for the overall? It must be getting awfully close.
  • + 1
 Sam Motherfckin Hill. The Thunder from Down Under takes another one! Good on ya, man! #flatpedalswinmedals.

Also. Eddie f*cking Masters. What a performance!
  • + 4
 eddieeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee!
  • + 2
 Sam Hill, lose the stage but win the overall
  • + 1
 Why does Cecile have a shorter time than Hill? Did the women have raced shorter stages?
  • + 1
 Course alterations due to weather.
  • + 1
 The women didn't ride the last stage on day one.so 6 stages for the men but 5 for the women.
  • + 1
 Yes
  • + 3
 Sam sews it up!
  • + 1
 What happened with Rude? DNF? I don't see any times
  • + 1
 Broken back wheel on stage 4.
  • + 2
 Tlap is back swinging.
