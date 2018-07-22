Day 2 Results: EWS La Thuile 2018

Highlights of day 2 in La Thuile included all sorts of bad luck for riders with enough punctures, destroyed wheels, and brake mishaps to go around. Starting off the day on stage 6, Ravanel continued her domination and Martin Maes took the stage win by 7 seconds over Sam Hill. Eddie Masters, who's having an epic weekend here in Italy, crossed in 3rd, but stayed 2nd overall headed into the next stage. Martin Maes took the win on stage 4 as well, bumping Eddie down to third in the overall. In the women's field, Cecile Ravanel took the stage 4 win. Less lucky was Melanie Pugin who walked away from a tough crash, but did not continue racing. For stage 5, concerns over weather prompted another course alteration and it became a 30-second sprint, which Veronika Bruchle and Matt Simmonds took the wins on. With just one stage left, the second round of stage 6, Cecil lead the overall by a massive margin, which she retained crossing the finish line to take the win. On the men's side, Maes won the stage while Hill won the race. Stay tuned for round 6 in Whistler in August!
Women's Results
1st Cecile RAVANEL 58:39.84
2nd Isabeau COURDURIER +1:39.35
3rd Ines THOMA +3:38.97
4th Anita GEHRIG +4:21.24
5th Katy WINTON +4:31.68
6th Andreane LANTHIER NADEAU +4:37.39
7th Noga KOREM +5:57.74
8th Becky COOK +6:03.53
9th Morgane CHARRE +6:11.90
10th Laura CHARLES +7:29.93
Men's Results
1st Samuel HILL 59:53.27
2nd Martin MAES +0:13.15
3rd Eddie MASTERS +0:40.58
4th Jesse MELAMED +1:20.32
5th Damien OTON +1:24.71
6th Thomas LAPEYRIE +1:25.56
7th Youn DENIAUD +1:37.65
8th Yoann BARELLI +1:43.03
9th Florian NICOLAI +1:44.90
10th Jose BORGES +1:47.33
Full results and race updates here
