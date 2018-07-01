Day 2 Results: EWS Petzen-Jamnica 2018

The second day of the Petzen-Jaminica EWS left the field chasing after Sam Hill and Cecile Ravanel, who each took the first spot yesterday. After sage 5, Martin Maes was just 1.6 seconds behind frontrunner Sam Hill, but couldn't pull ahead to take the win, finishing almost 11 seconds behind Sam. Robin Wallner was a minute back to take third. Cecile came away with the win by a two and a half minute margin, crushing the competition. The top three women's field was rounded out with Isabeau Courdurier and Casey Brown.
On to La Thuile, Italy!
Women's Results
1st. Cecile RAVANEL 63:07.00
2nd. Isabeau COURDURIER +2:31.24
3rd. Casey BROWN +3:01.88
4th. Melanie PUGIN +3:13.18
5th. Ines THOMA +3:49.12
6th. Katy WINTON +4:17.20
7th. Raewyn MORRISON +4:29.41
8th. Noga KOREM +4:39.48
9th. Andreane LANTHIER NADEAU +5:08.63
10th. Anita GEHRIG +5:21.36
Men's Results
1st. Sam HILL 52:55.67
2nd. Martin MAES +0:10.58
3rd. Robin WALLNER +1:00.55
4th. Ruaridh CUNNINGHAM +1:28.38
5th. Vid PERSAK +1:31.97
6th. Damien OTON +1:34.35
7th. Eddie MASTERS +1:37.81
8th. Florian NICOLAI +2:02.639th.
9th. Thomas LAPEYRIE +2:13.06
10th Jesse MELAMED +2:27.95
