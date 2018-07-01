RACING

Day 2 Results: EWS Petzen-Jamnica 2018

Jul 1, 2018
by Pinkbike Staff  

Martin Maes intouch with the win. Second after day one with a win on stage one.

The second day of the Petzen-Jaminica EWS left the field chasing after Sam Hill and Cecile Ravanel, who each took the first spot yesterday. After sage 5, Martin Maes was just 1.6 seconds behind frontrunner Sam Hill, but couldn't pull ahead to take the win, finishing almost 11 seconds behind Sam. Robin Wallner was a minute back to take third. Cecile came away with the win by a two and a half minute margin, crushing the competition. The top three women's field was rounded out with Isabeau Courdurier and Casey Brown.

On to La Thuile, Italy!

Women's Results

1st. Cecile RAVANEL 63:07.00
2nd. Isabeau COURDURIER +2:31.24
3rd. Casey BROWN +3:01.88
4th. Melanie PUGIN +3:13.18
5th. Ines THOMA +3:49.12
6th. Katy WINTON +4:17.20
7th. Raewyn MORRISON +4:29.41
8th. Noga KOREM +4:39.48
9th. Andreane LANTHIER NADEAU +5:08.63
10th. Anita GEHRIG +5:21.36
Men's Results

1st. Sam HILL 52:55.67
2nd. Martin MAES +0:10.58
3rd. Robin WALLNER +1:00.55
4th. Ruaridh CUNNINGHAM +1:28.38
5th. Vid PERSAK +1:31.97
6th. Damien OTON +1:34.35
7th. Eddie MASTERS +1:37.81
8th. Florian NICOLAI +2:02.639th.
9th. Thomas LAPEYRIE +2:13.06
10th Jesse MELAMED +2:27.95



Full results and race updates here.


MENTIONS: @EnduroWorldSeries


20 Comments

  • + 13
 Martin Maes... you beast, just few weeks ago dislocated shoulder, and now competing for rank 1 with Hill... only few seconds back... and a big gab to the rest of the field... Congrats to Hill... I think it is a matter of time before Maes is the man to beat... still one of youngest of the EWS field... so much potential...
  • + 7
 Let's hear it for Persak! And Maes, and Brown, and Pugin, and Melamed, and Courdurier, and... aw, heck... Let's hear it for EVERYBODY! Thanks to all the amazing riders who put it all out there and provided some seriously awesome racing! And to everyone else that made EWS possible, etc.
  • + 9
 Maes is unbelievable... dominating in both EWS and his one WC DH, and coming off an injury to boot. Respect!
  • + 8
 a privateer taking 5th in the mens is wild
  • + 7
 Persak 5th with crash on last stage. What a result for guy without factory support.
  • + 2
 There can be absolutely no talk about knowing the trails and specifics of the terrain inside out, he would do exactly the same in Whistler. Fk off you haters!
  • + 4
 What a race. WHAT A RACE! Thanks to the Gods of MTB for some of the most exciting racing. We got it really good these days.
  • + 1
 Its just plain amazing that where us, mediocre weekend warriors, drag our rear brake shitting our pants, these guys are pedaling pumping and boosting little features.. they have their own unique definition of steep.
  • + 4
 Go Eddie!
  • + 2
 Damn, it seems he had bad luck again, he lost a minute on last stage.
  • + 1
 Eddie! What have you done in Enduro lately?
  • + 2
 Cecile is amazing, she shows up every weekend and wins. No excuses for trails, conditions or weather.
  • + 0
 true, until Tracey Moseley rolls up, even if she rolls up just for the funsies. Moseley is Cecile's UnRavanelling
  • - 1
 Dang it, Casey Brown snuck in ahead of Melanie Pugin. Massive props to both.... but my money was on Hill, Maes, Wallner...Ravanel, Courdurier, Pugin. Ah well, such is life. I wonder who'll win the crankset. Any timeline on that? Tomorrow?
  • + 2
 Did Graves have tire issues?
  • + 1
 Boy... Cecile Ravanel and Vali Holl should meet up sometime...
  • + 1
 where’s rude?
  • + 0
 650b for the Win!
  • + 4
 No way? Never heard anyone say that. He also ride flat pedals? I guess they win medals or something like that.
  • + 5
 Are you hungry? Haha taking the bait like no tomorrow...

