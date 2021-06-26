Live Results & Updates: EWS Val di Fassa 2021 Race 2

Elite Women







Elite Men









U21 Women







U21 Men









Live Updates



1:35 am PDT:



Racing is now underway for the second round of the 2021 EWS. Riders will face a shortened three-stage race today following severe thunderstorms yesterday. Friday afternoon had the racers line up for the first ever Pro stage, check out the results from the wet and wild one stage showdown below.



1:42 am PDT:



Sophie Riva Wins Stage 2 for the U21 Women



After taking on the first stage of the day Sophie Riva has come out on top with a sizeable 6.8 second margin on Anna Newkirk.



1st. Sophie Riva: 4:20.97

2nd. Anna Newkirk: +6.8

3rd. Polly Henderson: +8.12

4th. Jessica Blewitt: +12.55

5th. Justine Henry: +36.93







1:52 am PDT:



Current top five Elite Women



As we wait for the top 20 Elite Women to start racing today the current top five looks like this after taking on stage two:



1st. Chloe Taylor: 4:19.73

2nd. Robin Goomes: +1.87

3rd. Rachel Pageau: +1.95

4th. Katarzyna Burek: +11.96

5th. Leah Maunsell: +17.42







2:13 am PDT:



Jamie Edmondson Wins Stage 2 for the U21 Men



After taking on stage two it is Jamie Edmondson who came out on top with a 1.76 second advantage on Francescu Camoin.



1st. Jamie Edmondson: 3:27.94

2nd. Francescu Camoin: +1.76

3rd. Luke Meier-smith: +5.26

4th. Martino Lani: +5.89

5th. Lisandru Bertini: +5.98





After Friday's wet and wild Pro stage we are back for a full day of racing as the riders head out for a frantic three-stage battle for the second round of the 2021 EWS. It was Richie Rude and Isabeau Courdurier who took the wins earlier in the week at round one, will we see some new faces at the top of the podium today after a change in conditions? Stay tuned for live results and updates from Italy.