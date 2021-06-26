Live Results & Updates: EWS Val di Fassa 2021 Race 2

Jun 26, 2021
by Ed Spratt  
Sam Hill off the ridgeline and into the woods on stage 4.

After Friday's wet and wild Pro stage we are back for a full day of racing as the riders head out for a frantic three-stage battle for the second round of the 2021 EWS. It was Richie Rude and Isabeau Courdurier who took the wins earlier in the week at round one, will we see some new faces at the top of the podium today after a change in conditions? Stay tuned for live results and updates from Italy.


Elite Women



Elite Men




U21 Women



U21 Men





Live Updates


1:35 am PDT:

Racing is now underway for the second round of the 2021 EWS. Riders will face a shortened three-stage race today following severe thunderstorms yesterday. Friday afternoon had the racers line up for the first ever Pro stage, check out the results from the wet and wild one stage showdown below.

Elite Women

1st. Camille Rast: 6:52.65
2nd. Sidonie Jolidon: +5.75
3rd. Kate Lawrence: +5.78
4th. Rachel Pageau: +5.83
5th. Abigail Hogie: +6.18

Elite Men

1st. Richie Rude: 5:55.53
2nd. Jack Moir: +5.55
3rd. Jesse Melamed: +6.29
4th. Robin Wallner: +10.66
5th. Hugo Pigeon: +12.32


U21 Women

1st. Anna Newkirk: 6:56.67
2nd. Polly Henderson: +4.68
3rd. Jessica Blewitt: +5.26
4th. Sophie Riva: +19.14
5th. Justine Henry: +1:28.35

U21 Men

1st. Nathan Sterckx: 6:07.68
2nd. Alex Storr: +6.89
3rd. Andreas Hoglund: +7.70
4th. Alexis Icardo: +8.01
5th. Luke Meier-Smith: +9.27




1:42 am PDT:

Sophie Riva Wins Stage 2 for the U21 Women

After taking on the first stage of the day Sophie Riva has come out on top with a sizeable 6.8 second margin on Anna Newkirk.

1st. Sophie Riva: 4:20.97
2nd. Anna Newkirk: +6.8
3rd. Polly Henderson: +8.12
4th. Jessica Blewitt: +12.55
5th. Justine Henry: +36.93



1:52 am PDT:

Current top five Elite Women

As we wait for the top 20 Elite Women to start racing today the current top five looks like this after taking on stage two:

1st. Chloe Taylor: 4:19.73
2nd. Robin Goomes: +1.87
3rd. Rachel Pageau: +1.95
4th. Katarzyna Burek: +11.96
5th. Leah Maunsell: +17.42



2:13 am PDT:

Jamie Edmondson Wins Stage 2 for the U21 Men

After taking on stage two it is Jamie Edmondson who came out on top with a 1.76 second advantage on Francescu Camoin.

1st. Jamie Edmondson: 3:27.94
2nd. Francescu Camoin: +1.76
3rd. Luke Meier-smith: +5.26
4th. Martino Lani: +5.89
5th. Lisandru Bertini: +5.98



