Day 3 E-Bike Randoms - Eurobike 2021

With the people from electric supercar manufacturer Rimac behind Greyp, you'd assume that they'd put together one hell of an e-bike. Well, the new Greyp G6.5 doesn't look much better than its predecessor. A T700 carbon frame holds a Greyp custom 700Wh battery and houses a 250W MPF 6.0s motor with custom firmware. Just as odd as the bike might look to some, the numbers are also sort of strange. By today's standards, a 376mm reach for the size S and 420mm reach for size L sound like sketchy numbers. Maybe that's why they put a 72.3 degree seat angle on there, otherwise you probably wouldn't be able to pedal at all without slamming your knees into the handlebar. And maybe that's why they had to bring the chainstays to 480mm length, otherwise your wheelbase wouldn't be much longer than that of a kid's bike.
Since e-bikes don't have enough cables to deal with, Greyp added a camera to the front and back.
At least you have a built-in GPS, 3-axis gyro, 3-axis accelerometer, 3" TFT display and 3G module with eSIM and T-Mobile contract so you can send messages from your bike, receive notifications, take photos remotely and lock or turn off the bike remotely. I think an extra selfie camera is missing.
Cybro
For €11,900, you can get the Cybro No.07, the e-bike with the most edges you can plant on carbon bike. Funny, since they actually manage to build super clean custom frames, like their Pinion-driven No.06. Driven by a Sachs motor and 630Wh battery, much of the rest, including rear wheel travel, is a bit of a mystery.
"Hey boss, do frame tubes mostly have to be round?" "Hold my beer."
Interesting virtual pivot point suspension.
Gates Carbon Drive CDX, coupled with a Rohloff 14-speed internal gear hub.
Bafang
You can find Bafang's motors on more and more e-bike's here and there. The Bafang M600 is rated at 500W with 120Nm of torque at a weight of 3.9kg. So at least in theory, this motor should be a powerhouse. A triple sensor system (1 torque, 2 speed sensors) for high sensitivity is part of the package.
I didn't know that American Eagle was still alive, but there you go.
Kraftstoff
You can customize your Kraftstoff bikes in many different color and component combinations. Their new E Spike 20 Eagle with 180mm travel is equipped with Bafang's M600 motor starting at €6,499.
Can't say I'm much for yellow bikes, but this color is neat.
PRO
There's a new PRO Koryak E-Performance Carbon and Aluminum handlebar in their lineup with strategically placed entry and exit points for cables from STEPS or Di2 systems. Weight is 245g for the 800mm wide carbon and 285g for the aluminum version.
