Day 3 E-Bike Randoms - Eurobike 2021

Greyp

With the people from electric supercar manufacturer Rimac behind Greyp, you'd assume that they'd put together one hell of an e-bike. Well, the new Greyp G6.5 doesn't look much better than its predecessor. A T700 carbon frame holds a Greyp custom 700Wh battery and houses a 250W MPF 6.0s motor with custom firmware. Just as odd as the bike might look to some, the numbers are also sort of strange. By today's standards, a 376mm reach for the size S and 420mm reach for size L sound like sketchy numbers. Maybe that's why they put a 72.3 degree seat angle on there, otherwise you probably wouldn't be able to pedal at all without slamming your knees into the handlebar. And maybe that's why they had to bring the chainstays to 480mm length, otherwise your wheelbase wouldn't be much longer than that of a kid's bike.