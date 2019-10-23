Day 3 Photo Epic: Gone With the Wind - Rampage 2019

Oct 23, 2019
by Sarah Moore  

Early morning light at the site.
GONE WITH THE WIND
2019 Red Bull Rampage
Words by Sarah Moore & Photography by Nathan Hughes, Matthew DeLorme and Trevor Lyden


Pulling together a Red Bull Rampage line is a bit like putting together a puzzle. First, riders have to figure out who to make alliances with and where to create their line. Then as final touches are put on features, riders put tires to dirt. The final pieces of the puzzle are figuring out what speed they need and what they can pull out of their bag of tricks to give them the highest score. Each day the vision for their two event day runs becomes closer to reality. It's impressive to see it all play out and to see the human factors involved. These are the gnarliest freeride mountain bikers in the world, but they still stand on the lips of their jumps and drops and do multiple run-ins like the rest of us do, albeit on a much, much bigger scale.

This morning, the wind was light and many riders were able to tick off the bigger moves on their lines. As the sun got higher in the sky however, the wind picked up and dust was the only thing to be seen high up on the mountain. Many riders left the venue to spend a quiet afternoon resting ahead of the final practice day tomorrow before event day.


Things are heating up here in the desert.
Things are heating up here in the desert.

Rampage glory... it s thatta way.
Rampage glory... it's thatta way.


bigquotesMy lines been good. We've had the luxury of time this year compared to last year coming into a second year build. So I've been riding a bunch and feeling out my lines and I think everyone else is a bit more low stress than normal. Right now it's pretty windy but it was a pretty nice morning and we all got to ride a lot. Then it just picked up and now it's going to get windier and windier so I'm about to leave. I'm going to go chill and save my body and come out tomorrow. Tomorrow the wind's looking good for the last practice day and everybody's going to get after it.Carson Storch


More dirt art.
More dirt art.

TVS getting a fresh perspective of the course.
TVS getting a fresh perspective of the course.


bigquotesI'm feeling really good. I hit everything except for the two big drops but those I hit last year. My plan was to hit those two today but it's looking really windy, supposed to get even worse tonight, so I'll probably just chill and hope for the best - hope that it dies down. But there's not much that we can do.

I kind of made a plan for my run before I left and practiced some tricks that I wanted to do. Then I pretty much did it here and got a couple tricks out of the way but saving some stuff for finals for sure. It's going to take a really gnarly run to win, basically putting it all on the line and making it to the bottom obviously.Tom van Steenbergen


Ethan Nell with his signature style.
Ethan Nell with his signature style.

Drop cliffs not bombs. Reed Boggs leading by example.
Drop cliffs, not bombs. Reed Boggs leading by example.

Brendog escaping from the rock.
Brendog escaping from the rock.

Johny Salido taking a break from the multiple warm up laps.
Johny Salido taking a break from the multiple warm up laps.

Reece Wallace took to the bike today and was doing some mellow riding to get the feel for it.
Reece Wallace took to the bike today and was doing some mellow riding to get the feel for it.

Carson s newly rebuilt drop. This was just a straight air but we know he has more planned.
Carson's newly rebuilt drop. This was just a straight air, but we know he has more planned.

Ethan on his massive hip.
Ethan on his massive hip.

Vinny T dropping off his final big cliff.
Vinny T dropping off his final big cliff.


bigquotesI'm feeling good. More practice than last year so a little bit more confident. I like the line. We changed a bit at the bottom of the line. We added a jump. I think it will be a better ending for the line. I need more practice to get all my tricks good but I will try. One more day. We hope that the wind will die and we will get more riding in today.

I never did a top to bottom run before the final but maybe tomorrow if I can. It would be awesome.Vinny T


Brett Rheeder with a backflip look through.
Brett Rheeder with a backflip look through.

T-Mac was looking dialed in all day.
T-Mac was looking dialed in all day.


bigquotesWe knew wind was coming but weren't sure what time. It looked like 11 am but luckily it held off a little bit and we got to hit a couple things. Then I thought we were done and I got to hit a bit more and check some boxes off in between wind gusts. Pretty much hit everything off right before this wind came. Right now it's pretty heavy so now that I live close I might go home and chill on my couch for a little bit and maybe come back in the evening. We've got some more tweaks to make to the line but I hit all the big features. There's one move I want to do on one of the features that I'm a little scared about but I think it might just be a one and done in my run.Tyler McCaul


Tyler s big step down.
Tyler's big step down.

Reed spinning his unique open loop feature.
Reed spinning his unique open-loop feature.

The defending champ heading back up for another hit of the finish step-up shared with Andreu.
The defending champ heading back up for another hit of the finish step-up shared with Andreu.

Carson Storch inspects his mid-run step-down before his first attempt since finals 2018.
Carson Storch inspects his mid-run step-down before his first attempt since finals 2018.

Storch making light work of his step-down as the winds started to pick up.
Storch making light work of his step-down as the winds started to pick up.

Zink and Strait contemplate the last shared hits of their line before sending them.
Zink and Strait contemplate the last shared hits of their line before sending them.

Kyle giving Cam the low-down on their modified canyon gap.
Kyle giving Cam the low-down on their modified canyon gap.

Zink went for the flat-spin on run number 2 over the canyon gap and very nearly stuck it.
Zink went for the opposite 360 on run number 2 over the canyon gap and very nearly stuck it.

McCaul and Strait head up for more.
McCaul and Strait head up for more.

Cam Zink spotting his landing in the depths of the valley below.
Cam Zink spotting his landing in the depths of the valley below.

Waiting and wishing with TVS. The wind reared it s ugly head once again and shut down the session after lunch.
Waiting and wishing with TVS. The wind reared its ugly head once again and shut down the session after lunch.

Lots of downtime and cozy places to take a siesta.
Lots of downtime and cozy places to take a siesta.

Cowgirl Brown rode into Rampage town.
Cowgirl Brown rode into Rampage town.

Gary Fisher made the pilgrimage to Rampage to take in the action.
Gary Fisher made the pilgrimage to Rampage to take in the action.

Kyle Strait finally greasing the Price Is Right super step-down after many run-ins and a long wait the evening before.
Kyle Strait finally greasing the 'Price Is Right' super step-down after many run-ins and a long wait the evening before.

Rheeder pulls a three of the final drop in morning practice.
Rheeder pulls a three off the final drop in morning practice.

Brett Rheeder had a hectic morning session then tried to conserve his energy as the winds picked up.
Brett Rheeder had a hectic morning session then tried to conserve his energy as the winds picked up.

Andreeu Lacondeguy Back flips his bottom drop in morning practice.
Andreu Lacondeguy backflips his bottom drop in morning practice.


bigquotesI rode a little bit in the morning, showed up pretty early and got a few things out of the way. They're finishing our last build which is a hip that we're doing after the chute. It should be good. We've got a full day for practice tomorrow and I'm feeling pretty good. I'm stoked. Everything is going pretty well on the line and can't wait to drop in and hopefully make it to the bottom.

My line is on the same path, pretty similar but at the same time pretty different. We've got three more tricks on it, some more jumps, and then everything that was there from last year is built up way bigger, way taller, especially the last set we put a lot of work into it. Hopefully, we get a pretty heavy banger at the end of the run and it looks cool. I want to try and make it look fast from the top and just pinned to top and bottom. It's going to be pretty hard to link all the tricks since I'm planning pretty much planning on tricking every single thing I'm riding. It's not going to be an easy one to get it clean and make it to the bottom but if that happens it will be pretty good so I'm stoked.Andreu Lacondeguy



Graham Agassiz flips big before the winds kicked into high gear.
Graham Agassiz flips big before the winds kicked into high gear.

Cam Zink going deep of the final drop into the canyon.
Cam Zink going deep of the final drop into the canyon.

T Mac goes big on his final drop.
T Mac goes big on his final drop.

Jonny Salido getting ready to drop in.
Jonny Salido getting ready to drop in.

Just the sh t.
Just the sh*t.

One of the few riders braving the breeze Johnny Salido for team Mexico.
One of the few riders braving the breeze, Johnny Salido, for team Mexico.

Fairclough out of the darkness and over the bush.
Fairclough out of the darkness and over the bush.

Rheeder stuck around late in the day to put in the work.
Rheeder stuck around late in the day to put in the work.

A hefty nack from Brendan to close out the day.
A hefty nack from Brendan to close out the day.

Brendog getting knacky on his final run of the day.
Brendog getting knacky on his final run of the day.

Dogs of Rampage part 1.
Dogs of Rampage part 1.

Two more sleeps and it s on...
Two more sleeps and it's on...

That s it for day three. Hopefully the winds calm themselves for tomorrow.
That's it for day three. Hopefully, the winds calm themselves for tomorrow.


Posted In:
Racing and Events Andreu Lacondeguy Brendan Fairclough Brett Rheeder Cam Zink Carson Storch Ethan Nell Johny Salido Kyle Strait Reece Wallace Tom Van Steenbergen Tyler Mccaul Red Bull Rampage


Must Read This Week
First Look: Giant Manufactures Its Own Range of Suspension Forks
83894 views
Vote Now: Top 10 GoPro Best Line Contest Videos Revealed
48779 views
Pinkbike Poll: What Type of Bike Would You Add to Your Quiver?
45019 views
First Look: The 2020 Commencal Furious is Bike Park & Freeride Friendly
43429 views
Review: Alchemy Arktos 29 ST
43293 views
Video: 9 Classic Mountain Bikes from the Whistler Bike Park
42709 views
Just 1 More Day to Win a Custom Evil Offering & Fight Cancer - #FCANCERUP $5 Raffle
42242 views
Marzocchi Launches Limited-Edition Athlete Series Purple Suspension Ahead of Rampage
40931 views

8 Comments

  • 8 1
 Que all the PB comments saying this is "glorified slopestyle" when they're hucking it 70+ ft off cliffs.
  • 1 0
 I came here for Brendo's gap launch, but hes been robbed once again!
  • 1 0
 That sequence of Strait’s “price is right” step down is insane! Friggin humongous just like the man himself. Get Sum!
  • 1 0
 Boys boys boys thats some damn fine photography Big Grin
  • 1 0
 Fantastic shots. Stay safe boys
  • 2 2
 does anyone know if yoann barelli got his press pass to get out there?
  • 1 0
 If I remember right from his instagram, he did but forgot to update his Visa. So not sure if he's going to make it.
  • 1 0
 rad photos Trevor! \m/

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.015966
Mobile Version of Website