Day 3 Photo Epic: Gone With the Wind - Rampage 2019

I rode a little bit in the morning, showed up pretty early and got a few things out of the way. They're finishing our last build which is a hip that we're doing after the chute. It should be good. We've got a full day for practice tomorrow and I'm feeling pretty good. I'm stoked. Everything is going pretty well on the line and can't wait to drop in and hopefully make it to the bottom.



My line is on the same path, pretty similar but at the same time pretty different. We've got three more tricks on it, some more jumps, and then everything that was there from last year is built up way bigger, way taller, especially the last set we put a lot of work into it. Hopefully, we get a pretty heavy banger at the end of the run and it looks cool. I want to try and make it look fast from the top and just pinned to top and bottom. It's going to be pretty hard to link all the tricks since I'm planning pretty much planning on tricking every single thing I'm riding. It's not going to be an easy one to get it clean and make it to the bottom but if that happens it will be pretty good so I'm stoked. — Andreu Lacondeguy