Day 3 Photo Epic: Gone With the Wind - Rampage 2019

Pulling together a Red Bull Rampage line is a bit like putting together a puzzle. First, riders have to figure out who to make alliances with and where to create their line. Then as final touches are put on features, riders put tires to dirt. The final pieces of the puzzle are figuring out what speed they need and what they can pull out of their bag of tricks to give them the highest score. Each day the vision for their two event day runs becomes closer to reality. It's impressive to see it all play out and to see the human factors involved. These are the gnarliest freeride mountain bikers in the world, but they still stand on the lips of their jumps and drops and do multiple run-ins like the rest of us do, albeit on a much, much bigger scale.
This morning, the wind was light and many riders were able to tick off the bigger moves on their lines. As the sun got higher in the sky however, the wind picked up and dust was the only thing to be seen high up on the mountain. Many riders left the venue to spend a quiet afternoon resting ahead of the final practice day tomorrow before event day.
|My lines been good. We've had the luxury of time this year compared to last year coming into a second year build. So I've been riding a bunch and feeling out my lines and I think everyone else is a bit more low stress than normal. Right now it's pretty windy but it was a pretty nice morning and we all got to ride a lot. Then it just picked up and now it's going to get windier and windier so I'm about to leave. I'm going to go chill and save my body and come out tomorrow. Tomorrow the wind's looking good for the last practice day and everybody's going to get after it.—Carson Storch
|I'm feeling really good. I hit everything except for the two big drops but those I hit last year. My plan was to hit those two today but it's looking really windy, supposed to get even worse tonight, so I'll probably just chill and hope for the best - hope that it dies down. But there's not much that we can do.
I kind of made a plan for my run before I left and practiced some tricks that I wanted to do. Then I pretty much did it here and got a couple tricks out of the way but saving some stuff for finals for sure. It's going to take a really gnarly run to win, basically putting it all on the line and making it to the bottom obviously.—Tom van Steenbergen
|I'm feeling good. More practice than last year so a little bit more confident. I like the line. We changed a bit at the bottom of the line. We added a jump. I think it will be a better ending for the line. I need more practice to get all my tricks good but I will try. One more day. We hope that the wind will die and we will get more riding in today.
I never did a top to bottom run before the final but maybe tomorrow if I can. It would be awesome.—Vinny T
|We knew wind was coming but weren't sure what time. It looked like 11 am but luckily it held off a little bit and we got to hit a couple things. Then I thought we were done and I got to hit a bit more and check some boxes off in between wind gusts. Pretty much hit everything off right before this wind came. Right now it's pretty heavy so now that I live close I might go home and chill on my couch for a little bit and maybe come back in the evening. We've got some more tweaks to make to the line but I hit all the big features. There's one move I want to do on one of the features that I'm a little scared about but I think it might just be a one and done in my run.—Tyler McCaul
|I rode a little bit in the morning, showed up pretty early and got a few things out of the way. They're finishing our last build which is a hip that we're doing after the chute. It should be good. We've got a full day for practice tomorrow and I'm feeling pretty good. I'm stoked. Everything is going pretty well on the line and can't wait to drop in and hopefully make it to the bottom.
My line is on the same path, pretty similar but at the same time pretty different. We've got three more tricks on it, some more jumps, and then everything that was there from last year is built up way bigger, way taller, especially the last set we put a lot of work into it. Hopefully, we get a pretty heavy banger at the end of the run and it looks cool. I want to try and make it look fast from the top and just pinned to top and bottom. It's going to be pretty hard to link all the tricks since I'm planning pretty much planning on tricking every single thing I'm riding. It's not going to be an easy one to get it clean and make it to the bottom but if that happens it will be pretty good so I'm stoked.—Andreu Lacondeguy
