Day 3 Race Report & Video: Trans Madeira 2018

Day 3 Key Stats:
46km, 1680m up, 2880 down.
Day three of the Trans Madeira moved round the island to the wild north. Starting way up above the clouds with some fresh cut alpine ridges, then a huge 1000m hike a bike liaison taking in everything from knife edge rock spires in the clouds, huge levada tunnels in the dark and a lot of sweat. The riders then dropped into the tropical forests and hero loam to round off the day. With riders such as Bryceland quoted as putting today in the top 3 days on a bike he has ever had, it seems the Trans Madeira just keeps on giving. * bonus fact - After a whole day of racing with a total time of some 18 minutes, Jerome in first and Rat in second where separated by just a few hundredths of a second, tight at the top!
Your top 3 men and women after the seconds day of racing are:Men:
1: Jerome Clementz
2: Josh Bryceland
3: Emanuel PomboWomen:
1: Ines Thoma
2: Mette Marie Kronborg
3: Eva Carrer
Overall standings after day two can be found here.
Spot the rider. Hiding in the jungle.
