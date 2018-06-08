RACING

Day 3 Race Report & Video: Trans Madeira 2018

Jun 8, 2018
by Trans Madeira  


Day 3 Key Stats: 46km, 1680m up, 2880 down.

Day three of the Trans Madeira moved round the island to the wild north. Starting way up above the clouds with some fresh cut alpine ridges, then a huge 1000m hike a bike liaison taking in everything from knife edge rock spires in the clouds, huge levada tunnels in the dark and a lot of sweat. The riders then dropped into the tropical forests and hero loam to round off the day. With riders such as Bryceland quoted as putting today in the top 3 days on a bike he has ever had, it seems the Trans Madeira just keeps on giving. * bonus fact - After a whole day of racing with a total time of some 18 minutes, Jerome in first and Rat in second where separated by just a few hundredths of a second, tight at the top!

Your top 3 men and women after the seconds day of racing are:

Men:

1: Jerome Clementz
2: Josh Bryceland
3: Emanuel Pombo


Women:

1: Ines Thoma
2: Mette Marie Kronborg
3: Eva Carrer

Overall standings after day two can be found here.


The start of the day for everyone above the capital Funchal.

When a day's riding starts with views and trails like this you know its set to be good.

Race leader Jerome Clementz storming down into the clouds this morning.

Ines Thoma is proving her dominance in the women's field.

The high alpine, jagged and wild.

Odub 23 back at it again.

Yoann got his bike back today! After being on a borrowed bike for the first two days he was looking much more at home.

How's this for your link to the next stage, up in the clouds.

Hike a bikes suck, but they are much better with good company and better views.

Today was the day of the epic liaison.

The riders had to go through two of these tunnels. As wide as your bag, with a stream of water three feet deep to your side, pitch black and with a cue of riders in front and behind. Adventure at its best.

Bryceland stops for a bit of mid pedal jibs with his 50:01 brother Loose.

Ludo May has been pinned all week and was, like everyone loving the loam.

[PI=15983068 ]Spot the rider. Hiding in the jungle.[/PI]

Jerome making light work of the hero loam of stage 3.

A transition taking in two levada tunnels was quite the change.

The tropical forests of stages 3 and 4 today had all the riders stoked.

Peaty's bike cleaners on hand to get that dirt off and bikes ready for tomorrow's battles.

You can't say the place is hard on the eyes. Blue bird.


More coverage is on the way from the 2018 Trans Madeira.

