Day 3 Randoms: Bespoked Show 2023

SQlab

The longer you look, the more hand-polished parts you'll find on this Starling Murmur, which we found at the SQlab booth.

Note the hand-polished dropper.

Some 90s-inspired Drillium on the brake levers.

A clean cockpit and - of course - some ergonomic grips.

Scar Cycles

The Scar Cycles LFS Pinion.

The Bright Racing Shocks fork and Pirople textile spokes are still a pretty rare sight.

The 612 "cybertruck" brakes are becoming more and more popular. See how they are made here

This new Radoxx stem was an interesting detail on the Scar LFS Pinion.

Zoceli

The Zoceli "Dobordelu".

Zoceli frames come with very nice sheet metal details and a small 3D-printed mudguard.

The Naosm is a 160 mm rear travel Enduro frame.

The new Narum comes with 135 mm rear travel and beautifully machined CNC parts.

Huhn Cycles

Regular mtb brakes, trigger and dropper remote on this handlebar.

The matching frame bags by Reisefix look great. Note the extremely long seatstays.

Cyber Cycles

The steel tubes are specifically made for Cyber Cycles.

Even though the idea of such a fork design is not new, it's great to see something that looks totally different from the conventional rigid carbon and steel forks. The intended use of the "Cross Blade" forks is XC and gravel.

Sour Cycles

The Sour Cycles "Bad Granny".

The coolest dropper remote at the show.

Qvist hubs use a unique double-sided tooth ring and will be available in a couple of months.