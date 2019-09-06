Day 3 Randoms - Eurobike 2019

Hope

Huldr's gearbox downhill bike

The linkage is currently machined from aluminum but there will apparently be a carbon version made before the bike is released.

The Pinion P1.12 is a 12 speed gearbox with a claimed 600% gear range.

The printed carbon insert that can be removed to fit an e-bike motor.

The Huldr prototype in e-bike form with a single crown fork. Converting it will require a fair bit of work as you'll have to fit a full drivetrain as well as swap out the gearbox for a motor.

The chainstays can be made longer and shorter thanks to aluminum extenders.

We saw the bike with a bit more life in it later that afternoon.

Falcon Full Carboon Clincher

Galfer

The 246mm rotor next to a standard 203mm.

Praep

1994 Foes LTS 16

Microshift

Hope were showing off this new 2-in-1 brake lever that is made for riders that have one arm weaker than another. A lever was originally made by a student in France using his father's machines to aid his own riding. When Hope saw what he had made they invited him over for an internship and he spent his time producing this double lever for them.The shorter lever is used by your index finger to control one brake and your middle finger uses the longer lever to control the other. Hope warned us that you have to be careful with the longer lever as it's very easy to apply a lot of force to. The levers will be made to order and it weighs and costs about as much as two single brake levers.Hope also had a new crank available for e-bikes. They only have the fitting for Bosch motors at the moment but are hoping to expand their offering in future.Sweden's Huldr returned to Eurobike this year with their second prototype of gearbox downhill bike that can be converted into an e-bike. The company apparently initially wanted to make an electric motorbike with mountain bike components but as the idea grew they decided to make a convertible bike instead. Huldr only arrived at Eurobike today, so the bike we saw and shot was set up in downhill mode, but still had a flat rear tire and a chain that was too long.The magic happens in the bottom bracket where a 3D printed insert can be used for switching between the two options. It's definitely not a trailside swap though as you'll have to fit a full drivetrain as well as the motor.Galfer are continuing their quest to supersize brake rotors with this latest prototype. This rotor comes in at a massive 246mm, making it bigger than the current largest on the market by 20mm. It is designed for 29 inch downhill bikes and e-bikes and Galfer advise that it is used on the front only due to the power it generates. The rotor comes in at 2.3mm thick so won't also be compatible with all the brake calipers on the market.It has already been used under the radar by Baptiste Pierron at the Vallnord World Cup and by Galfer's test rider in the Catalan Cup too but Galfer want to get a bit more testing in on the rotor before they commit to a price or release date. They do have a confirmed weight though, 300 grams.Galfer has also made a 63mm adapter for the brake, which will allow it to be run on downhill forks and even a Fox 36 if you want your trail bike to come to a really sudden stop.This Praep Propilot fitness device/game was on display in the start-up area of Eurobike. You download a free app to your phone and then plank above the device using a pair of handlebars. To beat the game you have to dodge between obstacles by shifting your weight left and right, these movements are picked up by the accelerometer in your phone and relayed to the game.The Praep can use any pair of handlebars or you can buy it with a pair if you don't want to have to take yours off your bike to use it. There is currently only a limited number of tracks available but the plan down the line is to get GoPro footage of real race tracks to use as levels in the game. The Propilot itself costs €49 or €99 with handlebars.We found a true blast from the past with this Foes LT 16 that's a quarter of a century old. Retro features include a Tioga disc drive, classic RockShox and Fox suspension and white Panaracer tires.Microshift had this conversion kit for Sram Eagle and Shimano XTR 12 speed that allowed you to ditch trigger shifters in favor of top mount thumb shifters.