Day 3 Randoms - Eurobike 2019

Sep 6, 2019
by James Smurthwaite  
Hope


Hope were showing off this new 2-in-1 brake lever that is made for riders that have one arm weaker than another. A lever was originally made by a student in France using his father's machines to aid his own riding. When Hope saw what he had made they invited him over for an internship and he spent his time producing this double lever for them.


The shorter lever is used by your index finger to control one brake and your middle finger uses the longer lever to control the other. Hope warned us that you have to be careful with the longer lever as it's very easy to apply a lot of force to. The levers will be made to order and it weighs and costs about as much as two single brake levers.


Hope also had a new crank available for e-bikes. They only have the fitting for Bosch motors at the moment but are hoping to expand their offering in future.



Huldr's gearbox downhill bike


Sweden's Huldr returned to Eurobike this year with their second prototype of gearbox downhill bike that can be converted into an e-bike. The company apparently initially wanted to make an electric motorbike with mountain bike components but as the idea grew they decided to make a convertible bike instead. Huldr only arrived at Eurobike today, so the bike we saw and shot was set up in downhill mode, but still had a flat rear tire and a chain that was too long.


The linkage is currently machined from aluminum but there will apparently be a carbon version made before the bike is released.

The Pinion P1.12 is a 12 speed gearbox with a claimed 600% gear range.

The magic happens in the bottom bracket where a 3D printed insert can be used for switching between the two options. It's definitely not a trailside swap though as you'll have to fit a full drivetrain as well as the motor.

The printed carbon insert that can be removed to fit an e-bike motor.

The Huldr prototype in e-bike form with a single crown fork. Converting it will require a fair bit of work as you'll have to fit a full drivetrain as well as swap out the gearbox for a motor.

The chainstays can be made longer and shorter thanks to aluminum extenders.


We saw the bike with a bit more life in it later that afternoon.


Falcon Full Carboon Clincher


Galfer


Galfer are continuing their quest to supersize brake rotors with this latest prototype. This rotor comes in at a massive 246mm, making it bigger than the current largest on the market by 20mm. It is designed for 29 inch downhill bikes and e-bikes and Galfer advise that it is used on the front only due to the power it generates. The rotor comes in at 2.3mm thick so won't also be compatible with all the brake calipers on the market.

The 246mm rotor next to a standard 203mm.

It has already been used under the radar by Baptiste Pierron at the Vallnord World Cup and by Galfer's test rider in the Catalan Cup too but Galfer want to get a bit more testing in on the rotor before they commit to a price or release date. They do have a confirmed weight though, 300 grams.


Galfer has also made a 63mm adapter for the brake, which will allow it to be run on downhill forks and even a Fox 36 if you want your trail bike to come to a really sudden stop.


Praep


This Praep Propilot fitness device/game was on display in the start-up area of Eurobike. You download a free app to your phone and then plank above the device using a pair of handlebars. To beat the game you have to dodge between obstacles by shifting your weight left and right, these movements are picked up by the accelerometer in your phone and relayed to the game.


The Praep can use any pair of handlebars or you can buy it with a pair if you don't want to have to take yours off your bike to use it. There is currently only a limited number of tracks available but the plan down the line is to get GoPro footage of real race tracks to use as levels in the game. The Propilot itself costs €49 or €99 with handlebars.



1994 Foes LTS 16]



We found a true blast from the past with this Foes LT 16 that's a quarter of a century old. Retro features include a Tioga disc drive, classic RockShox and Fox suspension and white Panaracer tires.




Microshift


Microshift had this conversion kit for Sram Eagle and Shimano XTR 12 speed that allowed you to ditch trigger shifters in favor of top mount thumb shifters.

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech First Looks Eurobike 2019


Must Read This Week
Final Results: Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Champs 2019
173281 views
Brook Macdonald Sustains Spinal Injury in Training Crash - Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Champs 2019
123189 views
Trek's New XC Race Bike Breaks Cover at Mont-Sainte-Anne World Champs
81894 views
Final Results: Mont-Sainte-Anne XC World Champs 2019
70739 views
First Ride: Trek's New Supercaliber XC Race Bike
69159 views
Kate Weatherly Breaks Neck in Training - Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Championships 2019
59998 views
First Look: Box One Prime 9 - A Wide Range, 9-Speed Drivetrain
53637 views
Day 1 Randoms - Eurobike 2019
52920 views

55 Comments

  • 10 0
 That hope dual brake lever is great idea, it would make a lot of sense to pair the long lever with a two piston caliper in the rear and the short lever with a 4 piston up front to overcome the difference in power delivery.
  • 3 1
 Hordor! Hordor!
  • 2 15
flag kleinblake (1 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 I can’t comprehend why someone would want to put a stronger brake on the front when the front brake already has more power naturally and doesn’t get as hot as the rear.
  • 3 0
 @kleinblake: skid doesn't mean slowing down
  • 1 3
 @bok-CZ: which is why I would never put the stronger brake on the front. I’d want it out back for better heat management
  • 2 0
 @kleinblake: Think weighting when riding the steeps. Normal flat braking is mostly on the front. Have heard 70/30, but don't know if accurate or internet lore. Put yourself into a steep downhill situation, and the vast majority of braking is handled by the front.

Was once told when riding in the steep and loose, that you brake with your front and steer with your rear. While that is oversimplified, in essence it is correct. Most braking is done with the front, and use the rear to get it to tuck or swing wide, and note that this can be done without locking up the rear and skidding.

Food for thought.
  • 1 2
 @mykel: 70% of your total braking power comes from the front because of weight shift. But do you really think you’re using more front brake than rear? Braking usually means a loss of traction. Why would I want more braking power on the front wheel when that delivers all the steering control?
  • 2 1
 @kleinblake: Yes I know, basic physics and body positioning and with regards to brake balance - Yes you do. When I have been on the DH bike playing / testing I have tried front and rear only braking when sessioning. Your front brake provides much more control and much more power. Rear only makes you skid, pick up speed and loose steering precision. A lot of people will drag their rear brake (quite a few unconsciously) and that is why rear brakes seem to wear faster, People use the front correctly, on and off, but drag the rear. Same for rotor size, larger rotor in front for a longer moment arm and greater heat dissipation due to greater use.

Same reason cars and motorcycles have a larger brake system on the front than the rear, it is not just bikes.
  • 2 0
 @kleinblake: lol what on earth are you talking about.

Literally look at anything with brakes. This isn’t even a discussion.
  • 1 0
 @mykel: the front brake is naturally more powerful. Why would you want to compound that effect? And skidding isn’t always a bad thing. It’s great for quick direction changes.
  • 2 0
 @bonfire: mountain bikes are for sure different. We’re riding on extremely lose terrain with very low weight, traction is hard to come by. You don’t want to be touching your front brake at all in a turn because it’ll give out. Why give that brake extra power with a bigger caliper and bigger rotor when it already is more powerful when all things are equal?
  • 1 0
 Looking at the lever. I think my arms are heavy.
  • 8 0
 ...Why would you want a top mounted thumb shifter?
  • 2 0
 Came here to say the same thing.
  • 5 0
 Not for MTB really, but for utilitarian city riding or remote touring it's as simple and fixable as they come.
  • 1 0
 @Hand-of-Midas: could probably set one up for slopestyle pretty easy too.
  • 5 0
 !the Huldr is giving me flashbacks to the Honda for some reason! man I miss the Honda dh bikes
  • 8 0
 Who puts bikes out for display with flat tires and slack chains??
  • 1 0
 the headtube is fuqing hidious, check the orange one
  • 3 0
 @deepcovedave: Can we get a bike pump to booth 53 for their $12,000 bikes.
  • 1 0
 @deepcovedave: Huldr..the photo is right there.
  • 1 0
 @Benzz: Looks like it was molded around a can of beer LOL.

I like it, reminds me a less refined Forbidden Druid, but with more travel. Which is what I would actually want to buy.
  • 2 0
 The Praep Propilot is the first 'dumb training thing' I've seen in a while that actually looks like fun. The trouble is I would just kneel in front of it and lean the bars, gotta get them high scores man! Unless it has a weight sensor so it knows whether or not you're actually doing a plank. The ability to fit one of the many sets of old 'spare' bars every rider has sitting in their garage/loft/under the bed is well considered.
  • 4 0
 *retro nerd* - the white tires are panaracers (dart on front), not onza. though onza made white tires back then (porcupines), the tread pattern was quite different to these.
  • 2 0
 Thanks! I've got Porcupines on the brain with them releasing them again here at Eurobike (more on that coming later today).
  • 3 0
 Just for fun, I would love to know what that Foes weighs. Perhaps a guessing game and closest to the answer wins a t-shirt eh PB?
  • 1 0
 45 llbs ??
  • 3 1
 Man the Hulder is the future. High pivot, 0 chain growth, gearbox, it ticks all the boxes. I think Pinion already makes a 6 speed gearbox thats significantly lighter. Just pop that bad boy in there and you're golden!
  • 1 0
 You'd think at some point that stuff has to fit enough. Especially on a DH bike where things get ripped off pretty easy and weight isn't a huge deal.
  • 1 0
 For once we agree @hamncheez - gearbox DH bike would be the ultimate bike. Velcro stuck to the ground, still poppy, nothing to smash on a rock, no maintainence. Best of all worlds.
  • 4 0
 Over the years I've built about 5 bikes for people that only own one arm, now there's a even cleaner solution. Hells yeah.
  • 3 1
 That Hope multi-lever brake setup is an excellent idea for riders who may be limited due to a physical constraint. Really happy to see companies do stuff like this!
  • 25 1
 One arm weaker than the other... getting a girlfriend would fix that but that’s even more expensive
  • 3 0
 @WAKIdesigns: I want to be mad at that comment, I really do.....
  • 1 5
flag vhdh666 (58 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 @WAKIdesigns: you habe to apologise on this one mate
  • 1 0
 @WAKIdesigns: or one arm less
  • 1 0
 @WAKIdesigns: This reminds me of the episode of Family Guy where Quagmire discovers internet porn...classic.
  • 1 0
 @WAKIdesigns: RSI
  • 4 1
 pretty sure that is a Panaracer Dart on the front of the Foes.

I’m old.
  • 3 0
 Yup (also old). And Smoke Hardcore on the rear?
  • 2 0
 @jduffett: @CFJonny - Yup! Had a pair on my '94 Bontrager Race Lite. They wore out on the first ride on em! Smile
  • 1 0
 The link on the Huldr, it's a metal cylinder rolling inside the link ? Cuz' if not it seems to me it lacks a link to work.
I already thought about such a "roller link" but thought it was a bad idea if nobody was doing it.
  • 3 0
 What clown forgot to pump the tyre up..
  • 2 1
 The same clowns who designed a downhill, double-chained, convertible e-bike monstrosity.
  • 1 0
 How do you go as far as designing a convertible pinion/electric motor DH bike, producing it, and then just giving up on final touches like sizing the chain and airing up a tire for it's debut to the whole entire world????
  • 1 0
 Same joker who didn't sort the chain length or close the lever on the rear axle properly. It's a decent looking bike, but it also looks like it was thrown together by a moron in 5 minutes flat.
  • 3 0
 How do you expect to be taken seriously showing up with flat tires?
  • 2 0
 Do those carbon wheels in a Three Wolf Moon print? I'm asking for a friend.
  • 1 0
 omg that Foes !!!! i lusted at it when i was young and no money ... it was red now i own a Mono DHS and it retired and no crack on the frame long live to Foes !!!!
  • 1 1
 How about that 12 speed thumb shifter. I think the best thing for a r high end refined drivetrain is to put a shifter design on there that's been abandoned years ago.
  • 2 0
 Foes always been ahead of his game .
  • 1 0
 true
  • 1 0
 So if you add the electric motor to the Hudlr, does the chain saw through the chainstay even faster?
  • 1 0
 That hudlr bike looks stunning tbf. Lovely design and clean graphic choice
  • 1 0
 E-bike.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.028935
Mobile Version of Website