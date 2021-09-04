Day 3 Randoms - Eurobike 2021

Intend

Just slip on a Cinch-standard chainring, and you're good to go. A limited pre-production run of 25 pieces is available right now

Not exactly high-tech, but a zip tie gets the job done to fix the hub's freewheel action. You'll have a hard time noticing that there's a freewheel hidden in the magic crank.

Intend's Cornelius Kapfinger's personal test and race rig with Bandit single-sided dual crown fork in the 170 mm travel setting (max 180 mm). The 2,300 g fork was only a limited edition preorder-run, but he's considering to make a few more available if there's enough interest. He's been running the Rocksteady Magic crankset for over a year and a half now without any issues.

Actofive

Replaceable inserts at the main pivot point can change the chainstay length by +/- 5 mm to fine tune the bike when using it with a 29" or 27.5" rear wheel. The lower strut needs to be changed together with the adjustment at the main pivot. By swapping the upper link, you can run the P-Train with 135 mm or 145 mm of travel.

Fine adjustment of the bottom bracket height and head angle adjustment of about 0.5 degrees via a flip chip at the lower shock mount. Sleeves around the head tube for making sure that the two halves of the frame can't come apart.

CNC heaven.

Kenda

Kenda introduces two new tires, the Rush and Karma 2. Rush is a super light XC race tire (600 g for the 29 x 2.2" version) with little tread and their fastest-rolling design yet. Two casing versions are available. Inspired by the aggressive nature of the Karma, the Karma 2 is most at home at loose conditions and due to its open profile also highly suitable for wet weather riding conditions.

Shimano

Not much new on the mountain bike product side of things at Shimano, but Tahnée Seagrave's bike from Les Gets was on display.

Short chainstay position, keeping the bike quiet with velcro. 6-bolt Ice Tech rotors sooner.

The new GR9 from the gravity series comes with an Ultread grippy sole for flat pedal use. Toe and ankle protection included. For those rather riding clipless, there are new all mountain shoes as well. The AM9 features a longer pedal channel and its asymmetrical design protects the inside ankle.

Another pro ride from Mathias Flückiger. And yet another XC pilot that keeps his cockpit really low.

PRO

Two new entry level dropper models, the PRO LT with internal and external cable routing, have been added to PRO's lineup. It's available with 150 mm of drop in 30.9 or 31.6 mm diameter.

Switch Components

The young Italian company, Switch, is another player in the insert market. Two versions of their dual density foam insert (superelastic damper skin on the outside, hard bumper core on the inside) are available - the Loop Light and Loop Strong. A channel running on the inside makes it compatible with any valve. Shown here is the Light, intended for XC and marathon use, only tipping the scale at 68 g at 29" length. The tube can be cut down to your needs and connected with a velcro tape that comes in the package.

The Loop Strong with stiffer material for gravity use, still only weighing 110 grams.

Switch also has a full collection of components from XC to gravity, including bars, stems, and even a dropper post (max. drop 200 mm).

Lake

I don't even really know what's going on here, but if you can't decide, whether you want to go snowboarding or biking, this clipless boot from Lake apparently is your choice. Iditasport is calling.

Cybro

Since 2019, Cybro has been designing and producing bikes in Italy. The N6 is a custom size carbon hardtail with Pinion C1.12 gear box.

BYB Telemetry

Telemetry for everyone. For €1,799, you get everything you need to get your suspension working at a World Cup level. At least in theory. You can connect to the system with a smartphone app or PC to analyze the data.

They're also working on a bunch of other projects, like this small light for road bikes (still a prototype) that's dishing out 600 Lumens.

Fidlock

Since Pinkbike users love their water bottles, Fidlock now makes a large 800 ml version of their magnetic Twist bottle. Their assembly has been modified with a strap (much more advanced than their first version a few years ago) to make sure that the bottle doesn't detach from the connector under the load of the extra weight.

GRDXKN

Another Eurobike award winner, these patterns on the fabric are supposed to reduce road rash in case of a crash.

This was the last time Eurobike will be in Friedrichshafen. After many decades, Frankfurt will be its new home, for better or worse.

Intend Mastermind Cornelius Kapfinger is always tinkering with prototypes and he didn't disappoint this year. Initiated by intern Elias Lamprecht, the project name of the study is "High Pivot Fork", as they're trying to change the suspension path of the fork. In cooperation with Pole's Leo Kokkonen, who has machined the crown, they've offset and slackened the angle of the crown from the angle of the head tube by five degrees. The offset shortens during compression, while the trail becomes longer. At the same time, the head tube angle becomes steeper, keeping the values more consistent. At least in theory.In the real world, they still have some tweaking to do. Since they used the fork's original dropouts, which were sitting at 44 mm, they ended up at a length of 55 mm with the offset fork crown. When fully compressed, that number shrinks to 40 mm. Compared to the shorter offset that we're used to by today's standard, Cornelius felt that the bike had a tendency towards understeering, so the next iteration will most likely see a prototype with shorter offset at the dropouts to figure out the full potential.Another project that already went into production are the Rocksteady Magic cranks with an integrated freewheel system. While Cornelius doesn't want to take credit for the idea, as it has been shown by Shimano and some other people before, you can actually buy this version with Intend's own design right now. Inside, you can find a ratchet with 47 teeth (7.66 degrees of engagement) and a connection to a regular direct mount Race Face Cinch standard to mount the chainring. It is compatible with regular 30 mm bottom bracket cups like Race Face has in their program. The full crankset weighs about 770 g, which is about 200 g more than comparable cranks without freewheel come to.The biggest benefit of the system is the fact that since the chain is constantly spinning while the bike is in motion, whether you pedal or not. You can shift without load, even while the bike is just coasting along. A quick spin on the parking lot showed that the system was indeed working as intended. There are plenty of situations on the trail that I can think of where it could be of benefit to shift gears without having to pedal. Also, you'll never run risk of a chain dropping from the tallest cog of the cassette when pedaling backward, even though that sort of issue is not really common these days, if your setup is aligned perfectly. Cornelius is still trying to evaluate if pedal feedback during suspension movement is slightly reduced, since by constantly pushing the freewheel at the crank the chain on the topside has a bit of slack due to friction. Because of that, you also have to deal with slightly higher chain slap.In order for the system to work, the freewheel on the hub has to be disabled. Cornelius was thinking long and hard if he was going to come up with a highly technical solution for the different systems out there, but ended up using a simple zip tie to connect two spokes to the cassette. That way, if something gets caught in the spokes that could cause damage to the drivetrain, the zip tie simply snaps and reengages the freewheel of the hub.While the earlier series sported regular tubes at the front triangle, the Actofive P-Train CNC is now fully CNC-machined. Machined in two halves and glued together, sleeves around the head tube make certain that nothing can come apart under the heaviest of loads. Inside those sleeves, adjustable cups are fitted that allow for +/- 1 degree of head angle adjustments. The frame without shock weighs about 4 kg.Due to the nature of high pivot bikes, the chainstay lengthens quite a bit during compression. Designer Simon Metzner wanted to keep the chainstay length as short as possible (starting at 428 mm length) to maintain relatively playful handling. Travel also changes progression - 145 mm is progressive, 135 mm is extremely progressive. To get all the different geometry options it's best to check the Actofive website. Currently, Simon is producing 30 frames a year with his engineering company Metzner Engineering in Dresden, Germany, so you better get in line to get one of the exclusive and expensive frames.