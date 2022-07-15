Day 3 Randoms - Eurobike 2022

Shimano were showing off the recently revealed Allebike Alpha Polestar Edition.

The gold suspension definitely creates a striking look.

Aaron Gwin's current saddle of choice.

Lizard Skins has brought back one of its first products - lever grips. The new iteration of this product uses its DuraSoft Polymer to try and improve brake feel. Lizard Skins sell them in a pack of four for $12.99.

Retyre hasn't yet retired its idea of modular bike tires.

Alpinestars had plenty of new products for 2023 with a nearly completely revamped glove lineup.

Its jerseys have seen a redesign to make the graphics more subtle and the inclusion of more neutral and earthy colors.

The same design process has been applied to the women's range with more natural color options.

There have also been some small updates to the brand's protection range with plenty of options for everyone.

Lezyne has launched Matrix air tag cases and a bottle cage. These are made from plastic, not aluminum, so they let ultra wideband signals through for more accurate, reliable tracking.

To help seal up bigger holes in tires Lezyne now has the Tubeless Pro Plugs that are designed to fill larger gaps and offer a more permanent solution than plugs so you don't have to bin a tire after a large puncture.

While only an early version was at the show, Lezyne was showing off its new Digital Travel Floor Drive pump with fold-out foot pegs.

Gates had some really interesting belt drive bikes on display including this Sour Bad Granny.

Fulcrum have added two new aluminum wheelsets to their lineup. The Red Zone 5 is aimed at XC/marathon riders, and the Red Metal 5 is for trail use.

Liquishot's portable washer runs on a Bosch 18v battery ad puts out three litres of water every minute.

Launched at the start of this week the new Trek Fuel EX-e really does look pretty normal for an eMTB.

Eurobike doesn't get more exciting than this...

Just like that and we reach the end of Eurobike for 2022. From a few surprise reveals to plenty of e-bikes and even a mystery banana this year's event has definitely been something and here is a final wrap-up of what we found on our third day in Frankfurt.