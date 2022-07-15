Day 3 Randoms - Eurobike 2022

Just like that and we reach the end of Eurobike for 2022. From a few surprise reveals to plenty of e-bikes and even a mystery banana this year's event has definitely been something and here is a final wrap-up of what we found on our third day in Frankfurt.
The gold suspension definitely creates a striking look.
Lizard Skins has brought back one of its first products - lever grips. The new iteration of this product uses its DuraSoft Polymer to try and improve brake feel. Lizard Skins sell them in a pack of four for $12.99.
Alpinestars had plenty of new products for 2023 with a nearly completely revamped glove lineup.
There have also been some small updates to the brand's protection range with plenty of options for everyone.
To help seal up bigger holes in tires Lezyne now has the Tubeless Pro Plugs that are designed to fill larger gaps and offer a more permanent solution than plugs so you don't have to bin a tire after a large puncture.
Fulcrum have added two new aluminum wheelsets to their lineup. The Red Zone 5 is aimed at XC/marathon riders, and the Red Metal 5 is for trail use.
