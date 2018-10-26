Day 4 Photo Epic: Eye of the Tiger - Red Bull Rampage 2018

A scorpion 21 riders would love to get stung by tomorrow. A scorpion 21 riders would love to get stung by tomorrow.

The winds of sh$t sent the sh$t flag blowing straight out on top of the sh$t mesa Randy. It wouldn't be Rampage without the sound of choppers hovering overhead.

Jordie scoped his line with a beer while the wind kept things grounded.

First and second tracks in the fresh dirt on Lunn's line. Some kinda goats. The Claw and Jordie do a little cross cliff traverse.

Major Tom to ground control.

Death Gripping all the way down.

Brendan sent the rock, the canyon gap, and the chute today. His run is pretty much linked up at this point. One of the few riders nearly ready to go tomorrow.

Strait launching the lower canyon he shares with Storch and Zink.

Strait drops, Zink gets the clip.

Zink rides the savage wave of rock without a hitch.

Zink sends a cash roll into the sunset, but the landing bit back.

Cam Zink mid cash roll.

Semenuk on his lily pad. He went on to flip this shortly after.

Back flip to lily pad. Stuck first go. Semenuk out crushing it early this morning.

Brandon showing the boys how his hand was still shaking after flipping his lily pad drop.

Tommy G wasted no time getting to tricks this morning.

Vinny T flips cross course. Vinny T getting a different perspective.

It takes time to warm up to the gnarlier stuff. T Mac took a few runs ins to get the speed right before sending this one.

Ethan Nell drops the super sender first thing this morning and sticks it. Aggy getting it done the best he can under the circumstances.

Godziek tucking up and landing the only front flip of the day.

Szymon Godziek has this ski jump, it's literally a ski jump, it's somewhere around 30 feet down maybe, but out is insane. It's huge! — Jackson Goldstone

Tom van Steenbergen nails down the final features of his run.

Silva was one of the only riders braving the wind in the afternoon. Speed and style.

Popping the cork on a big bottle of style. 2018 was a good year.

Jordie Lunn was hard at work all day ticking off features up top and getting his lower stunts into rideable shape. Strait coaches Zink on their ultra-technical, creeper chute-drop creation.

Brendan doesn't do stress, even when it's time to jump of a boulder the size of the Bellagio. Lacondeguy is ready to bring the 2014 vibes to the 2018 party.

Brendog adding some steeze to the bottom half of his run.

Aggy has a super unique double hop line onto this landing. Sorge eying up the big landing.

Ethan straight aired this today, but we know he has something else in store for the big day.

T-Mac tests out his massive lower cliff drop.

I got a little bit of riding in yesterday and today I just started trying to tick off the big stuff and I got the biggest one done. I think it's the biggest one I've ever done and that feels great! — Tyler McCaul

Metailler sent his lower gaps super clean after a savage case on the first attempt.

DJ Brandt's is hella rough and scary. See here his hanging rock garden (the vertical chute to the left of him).

Reed Boggs has his open loop flip down and ready for finals.

TVS guinea pigging the 3 off the top drop.

The Dawg rampaging through his wild west movie set.

More desert texture. More cushion for the pushin'. New polymer dampers on Carson's bike.

Semenuk was up grafting on the mountain until after dark, the wind having shut down his hopes of some practice hits.

Sorge on the commute up to think about sending the only unpioneered sender on his line.

I rode in four Rampages and I have been at all but two. I've always wanted it to be steeper and more consistently steep because I think it's more impressive. So, I think [this location] is rad. Everything is just straight down the mountain, it never lets up, it's pretty cool. Rider-wise, I'm always excited about Zink, it would be great to see Aggy on top. Jordie Lunn is back after being dusted off, that would be the dark horse, that would be super cool to see him somewhere in there. Sorge is always awesome. The old boys! The veterans! — Richie Schley

Fairclough finally ticked off the big girl after sundown, during a rare gap in the gusting wind. It went without a hitch.

But there's still so much to do.... and in case you haven't noticed tomorrow is finals.

Three days ago we arrived on site immediately following a rainstorm. The infrastructure team was still building most of what would become the Red Bull Rampage existence and the only people there aside from the athletes and builders were crew, a handful of sponsors setting up, and even fewer media. The canyon was so quiet that the only consistent sound was the tapping of shovels. There would be an occasional cheer or yell when a large rock was dislodged, and you could hear Andreu's distinct voice hollering to his builders punctuating the quiet. For the riders, this was the busiest the site had been since they arrived to build nearly two weeks ago. Each day since has brought another layer of people, sounds, vehicles, and chaos. After ten days of digging and shaping from sun-up to sundown alongside their build teams, when the riders are finally ready to start testing their lines and putting wheels in the dirt, there is constant music being blasted over speakers, bodies walking across their lines, helicopters hovering overhead, and a million requests for their time. Last week it was just them against the desert. Today, it was them against everything. This is simply the nature of the event.Adding to the anxiety that comes with exhaustion, deadlines, and pressure today, was wind. With only a few sections practiced for most riders late into the evening last night, they were all clearly impatient to get up in the canyon early this morning. Unfortunately, by 2 pm the wind had come up and it didn't subside before the site closed for the night. Riders with sections that were a little more sheltered were able to test out speeds, but there weren't many bigger tricks being tested.Darren Berrecloth is attending the event for the first time without competing (or attending but being out of the event due to injury). "It's super weird," he says. "I've been out on the sidelines, but always with the impression that I'm going to be back next year and I'm super hungry to get after it but to be here and not riding, I definitely have a ton of FOMO out there. It's definitely a lot less stressful obviously, and a lot less work but at the end of the day, this is my favorite type of riding and I love it. It's definitely hard to sit on the sidelines, but I'm stoked to be here and root my boys on."While he notes that this course is a little smaller than past canyons, he still really likes it. "It's forced a lot of the athletes to team up but at the same time, it's also got a lot of different options for riders to come up with a really sick line. Previous courses you would have one evident winning line, and you'd have dudes with a bit of a dick-swinging contest - 'get off my line' - because in all essence, it was the winning line. But here, there are multiple winning lines. It's very evenly played throughout the field, so they are able to source out the winning things and also share some of the things in between." The stress of the day among the riders was evident for Darren as well; "Some guys have had a lighter workload and some guys like Jordie and Semenuk, they're still chomping at the bit, they're not finished. It's Thursday, and the contest is tomorrow. It's pretty heavy.""It's pretty crazy compared to previous years," said shredder and Red Bull Rampage hopeful, Reece Wallace. "Just looking at it, there's a lot less obvious exposure, but this venue is a lot steeper and just more straight down than any of the other ones I've seen. There are a lot more lines because not everything funnels together on a ridge, but it's also kind of hard to see everything because it's such a big venue." Reece arrived here on Tuesday and has taken note of the amount of labor it has taken to turn this canyon into a rideable venue. "I can't believe how much work these guys have done. These landings are like building houses, there are like a thousand sandbags - well that's a bit much - but the landings are all 70 - 80 feet tall and it's just incredible what these guys have been able to do in just seven or eight days." He had a hard time picking out just one of the features to be most excited to see tomorrow, but "if I had to pick out one thing," he says, "there's a really big step-down up top. They were taking run-ins to it yesterday and I still don't think anyone has hit it. Whether or not anyone hits it, we will see tomorrow, but it's really gnarly.""It's definitely a lot different, way gnarlier, and more exposed than last year. There's not really any rest spots, you just got straight down the whole way," says Jackson Goldstone who was up at the start gate getting some perspective on the course. "I'm stoked for finals." Practice was cut off at 7 pm tonight and digging at 7:30. Riders will be out practicing at sunrise tomorrow, just hours before they begin finals - and the culmination of all their hard work and skill is put on display.