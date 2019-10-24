Day 4 Photo Epic: Last Chance Saloon - Red Bull Rampage 2019

The wind was fierce overnight but as the sun rose over the mesa for the last day of practice before finals, it was calm. It seemed like everyone was out riding their lines today, from Brendan Fairclough trying out his expanded canyon gap on the far left of the mountain to Reed Boogs, Emil Johannson, and Reece Wallace hitting their new drop for the very first time on the complete opposite side.
Throughout the mountain, riders were sending the biggest features on their lines and trying to get as comfortable as possible with their tricks and speed ahead of the big day tomorrow. The action was fierce at times, with riders sending parts of their lines across the mountain simultaneously and there were many relieved and excited whoops of joy heard across the mountain.
For the first run tomorrow we'll see Cam Zink riding first followed by Bienvenido Aguado Alba, Carson Storch, and Emil Johansson. The first 11 riders' positions were randomly drawn, while the final 10 will ride in the reverse order that they finished in last year. The second run will depend on how their score after the first run so it's anyone's guess as to what that will be.
|I honestly thought I was casing it. Then I was in the air and I was just hoping. And I greased it I guess. I'm pumped. I need to go a little faster next time. That's the last thing I needed to do so I'm stoked. I hit everything in my line now.—Reed Boggs
|It was good. It's really smooth. Big. A lot of hang time. But it felt good and I'm glad to check that one off. So yeah, stoked! I'm still nervous since there's still a lot of tricks I want to do, but it's good not to do that one cold turkey in my run.—Reece Wallace
|I'm feeling a bit sore, I just had a big crash, but otherwise super good. I got my line down and I'm ready to send it. I'm standing in the demon's lip right now. I needed to go slower so I did a flip and landed all the way at the bottom and just ejected myself into a dirt wall. I got my line done in the morning so feeling good and ready, just a couple things to practice in the morning. We did a feature that I needed to do earlier in the morning and I did a trick I wanted to do on a jump. This was the last feature I had to do and I just crashed on it. Pretty much ended my day but it was going to end pretty soon anyway. Going to get some rest now.—Johny Salido
Salido summed his first experience at the event up in the following quote.
|Gnarly. Steep. Hard. Frightening. It's so scary dropping every time. It's not like it gets mellower, it's just super gnarly every time. But so much fun. The last week and a half has been amazing. Super stoked to be here.—Johny Salido
2 Comments
Post a Comment