Day 4 Race Report & Video: Trans Madeira 2018

Campsite where the day began under the huge cliffs of the north coast.

Dodging cows sleeping in the mist.

Modern art. The bike and a tree in the mist before stage one today.

The terrain here has to be seen to be believed.

Jerome is still in the lead going into the last day but not by much and with a few people keen for his crown.

Gaps in the woods for Pombo. All the local's lines on lock.

One of the shuttles today that helped the riders make a pedally day that bit better.

The hills ablaze with color as riders make their way down towards the sea.

High up in the gorse scrub.

Tight natural woods made up the bottom half of the wests stages today.

Blind racing and do or die jumps, a classic combo.

Local hero on his local tracks. Pombo was a man on the ragged edge today, as the video shows.

Yohan on his own bike and charging hard.

Lighthouse and finish in sight.

The final stage of day 4 was atop of sea cliffs of the far west.

Full crew at the end of a very long day, bring on the final one.

We leave the north coast behind and head west!

Tunnels of a nicer kind today over yesterday.

Ines Thoma proving she would be well up there in the men's race let alone the women's.

Ratty leaning it in on his way to a second on the day and in the race so far.

A big day with not much climbing on paper but the stages needed strong legs to stay running fast.

Always attacking, JC doesn't want to go down without a fight.

Matching your kit to the trails, fine work.

Pombo pushing to the limit today to try and reel in JC and getting wild in plenty of spots.

Chef preparing the food for 100 hungry tired riders, always well received.

Day 4 Key Stats:Morning:17km, 335m up, 1415m downAfternoon: 23m, 675m up, 1635 down.Day four of the race took the riders to the north and west of the island. Starting up in the ancient laurel forests in the thick mist and slick roots, before the afternoon took the riders via a shuttle into Pombos back yard on the west where the trails got a lot faster, dryer and more fun. The over all results stay the same, but the gaps are amazingly tight. In the mens top 3, after 1 hour and 42 minutes of racing there is only 15 seconds between the top 3! Crazy. Tomorrow is more trails in Pombos back yard and he has a point to prove, will he manage to beat Jerome to Trans event vet ?Your top 3 men and women after the seconds day of racing are:Men:1: Jerome Clementz2: Josh Bryceland3: Emanuel PomboWomen:1: Ines Thoma2: Mette Marie Kronborg3: Eva CarrerOverall standings after day four can be found here: https://timing.sportident.com/de/results/2018/trans-madeira-day-4