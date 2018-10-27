Day 5 Photo Epic: Kickstart My Heart - Red Bull Rampage 2018

I've been doing it a long time and the diggers and the lines I choose [help manage the time for building] - basically I know how much time it takes to do certain things. We teamed up with a couple of teams too, with Carson and Cameron, so that helps out a lot by itself. Instead of just three guys, it's nine guys. And everybody that we teamed up with also has really good diggers and when you know what you're doing things go a lot faster. Experience is huge. We aren't the first here, but we work the most efficiently.



[Having been at all the Rampages] I think it gives me an advantage in that I can see a line before someone else and that I also know how much time it takes and if we can do it in time. There are a ton of things - even mine and Cam's line last year when we went down the chute, we wouldn't have been able to do that without Aggy cutting in the traverse at the bottom. If we had to do that and make the whole chute ridable we wouldn't have had time. With knowing what you can and can't do, and also, some athletes get eager, some athletes are unsure. It's just knowing, it's just knowledge. But for me, I enjoy it and that's why I'm here. I also like to win but there's nothing I can do on the other side. I do everything I can and then it's in the judge's hands. I'm going to have fun with it no matter what and just enjoy it. — Kyle Strait