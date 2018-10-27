Day 5 Photo Epic: Kickstart My Heart - Red Bull Rampage 2018

Have you ever wondered what it would be like to watch Red Bull Rampage in person? Jill Kintner was on site for her first time this year and described the experience phenomenally: "This is the first time I've seen Rampage in person; watching on TV you don't really get the whole vibe, you don't get the process, you don't get the fear, or the textures, or the smells, or the heat, or how these guys all work together and bond together. It's such a completely different experience in person. I had to see if for myself. Just looking at the size of everything, I know they have progressed into this, but I can't fathom doing something like that. Even someone who can ride bikes, they're just so brave and they have to brave their own lines.
'You empathize with everyone and you can feel what they are feeling and you're so scared, but you can't say anything because you want to be supportive. But they are so comfortable and it's a process from start to finish, you can't just come in for the final and really understand what this place is about. You need to be here a few days to watch them build, to watch their team work together, to watch the guy on the next ridge cheer them on when they hit it for the first time. And you have to see the sunset and feel the dirt and how light it is and how well it packs and it's just a different place and a different vibe than you get on TV. And plus, they've been out here for like eight days, I've been out here for two-and-a-half and I feel so roached and burned and tired from hiking around. But eight days in a row? And then to have to do this at the end of it? Impressive stuff."
|I actually spectated for number 2, 3, and 4 and I haven't been here since then. It's crazy because back in the 'olden days' literally people would just come, kick a couple of rocks off the end of a cliff and be like 'looks good, let's ride this line.' Now, watching them build everything up, I think it's just pushing the level of riding so much more. They have more confidence because they know what they are landing on is a good solid landing, rather than mushy sand. —Lisa Lefroy
|It looks absolutely incredible. You're never quite sure what to expect when you see a new site because I've not been here for a few years as well, I wasn't sure how it had changed, if it had kind of advanced a bit and seeing the new site, it looks amazing. That kind of freedom to push even harder, that freedom to go a little bit bigger on everything, it's shown in their riding today. There were so many runs that were so impressive. Adolf Silva's run was pretty cool, it was a run I like to watch, big, fast, simple, and clean. It wasn't overly complicated, it looked like he was having fun. It looked like if I jumped on a bike and done his run it would have been a blast! —Gee Atherton
|The hardest part about it is that you don't ever want anybody to get hurt, so you just get really nervous for, not only your significant other or the one you love, but for all the guys out there because you become friends with them. You know their abilities and sometimes you question what they are doing and wonder if it's safe. At the end of the day you know they can do it but there's still that hint of fear inside of yourself.
I was surprised when I first got out here and everyone was saying 'that person is crazy' or 'that person is doing something insane over there.' But I knew they would all figure it out and they did. And no one got seriously hurt, which is all that you can really ask for. There were minor injuries, but they were all able to walk off from them. And Kyle made it down two times really well, which was super cool! I was really happy. Everyone is safe - that's the number one priority of Rampage, everything else is second.
—Rachel Strait
|I did exactly what I planned to do. I just barely held on at the bottom, my helmet shifted, and my nose was inside of my goggles, so I couldn't see anything after that flip drop because that impact was so heavy. But I put it back on and shook my head a little bit and still went for the flip and made it to the bottom.
It feels amazing [to have everything done]. It was one of the hardest weeks ever to do all the digging and then doing the heaviest things you've ever done in your life after. It's pretty crazy, but I'm stoked that I'm not hurt. We got pretty bad luck with the wind and the rain helped and didn't help because we got up in just the afternoon one day, we missed a bit of digging but we made it work.—Thomas van Steenbergen
|I really love this event and it's been really cool to see the progression. I can't remember how long ago it was when Gee [Atherton] gapped onto this wall at one of the venues. Everyone thought it was the biggest deal, no one could fathom how he had done it. And then the next year, everyone could gap onto the wall and it's just because the progression is jumping so much. And each year and each venue there are these massive leaps of progression and I think witnessing that is really special.—Katie Holden
|First time ever here, so I'm super happy I made it top to bottom, I showed what I can do. I had lots of stuff in mind, I just hope to be back and prove to everyone that I can step it up.—Adolf Silva
|I achieved my goal. I just wanted to have as much fun as I could. I was really worried about my shoulder. On that first run, I overshot that step down at the bottom and I thought for sure I was going to explode - and that's what I was worried about the whole time being here. It held on, I guess that whole week of digging was good physio and I got some strength back. I just came out this year to have as much fun as I could and cheer on my buddies. It all worked out and I'm stoked.
[I took last year off because] I was getting burnt out. To give it 110% and go for the win, you put yourself in a mindset that isn't very comfortable and the decompression from that is horrible. You're depressed afterward, it doesn't make sense but it's because you are holding yourself to a high standard the whole time. I was over it, it just sucked. I hated being in that position and feeling that way. This year I came in with a completely different mindset and I had the most fun I've ever had here. I'm pretty thankful right now.—Graham Agassiz
|Today went pretty darn well. I had more planned. On the first run I kind of wussed out on flipping off of the first thing and then I just screwed up in a pretty sketchy spot. I was fine, but I was insanely angry. In this event, when you screw up there's just so much work before at home, preparing, and it's not just yourself, it's your whole dig crew helping and two weeks in the desert. When you just blow it like that at the top it feels like such a waste of work. But then on my second run, I made it down the hill. I didn't want to let that hill beat me. I didn't do everything to plan, but I ended up in sixth which I wasn't expecting, so I'm pretty darn stoked!—Tyler McCaul
|My day went pretty well compared to last year when I didn't even get to compete. And this year successfully cleaning one run and going for it on the second run, unfortunately, crashing on the last feature, but on all in all a good day. I can't wait for next year! There were definitely hardships for the build week, there was just so much to do, we were kind of stressed about if we were going to finish everything, but when it came down to the finals day, everything worked, and everything worked perfectly. We are just so excited that we got a run top to bottom and we are looking forward to next year to improve.—Reed Boggs
|I've been doing it a long time and the diggers and the lines I choose [help manage the time for building] - basically I know how much time it takes to do certain things. We teamed up with a couple of teams too, with Carson and Cameron, so that helps out a lot by itself. Instead of just three guys, it's nine guys. And everybody that we teamed up with also has really good diggers and when you know what you're doing things go a lot faster. Experience is huge. We aren't the first here, but we work the most efficiently.
[Having been at all the Rampages] I think it gives me an advantage in that I can see a line before someone else and that I also know how much time it takes and if we can do it in time. There are a ton of things - even mine and Cam's line last year when we went down the chute, we wouldn't have been able to do that without Aggy cutting in the traverse at the bottom. If we had to do that and make the whole chute ridable we wouldn't have had time. With knowing what you can and can't do, and also, some athletes get eager, some athletes are unsure. It's just knowing, it's just knowledge. But for me, I enjoy it and that's why I'm here. I also like to win but there's nothing I can do on the other side. I do everything I can and then it's in the judge's hands. I'm going to have fun with it no matter what and just enjoy it.—Kyle Strait
|It was surprising because I had been here in 2014, I was injured but I still came. Since the first time I competed at Rampage, I've come here whether I was injured or not. I was injured in 2014 and I remember when finals started I wanted to ride so bad and now I'm discovering the new site and talking with all the guys and looking at everything from the outside perspective. Also, I can't wait to ride it, to be honest. Hopefully, I will make it next year. I enjoyed it so much and in a less negative way, I thought this new spot is beautiful and I just can't wait to go back. —Antoine Bizet
|It's always so nerve-racking watching. I was confident that they would all have a good run. Unfortunately for Brandon, it wasn't his day. But for Tom, having the run that he did and ended up fourth with Best Trick, and I think he could have been a bit higher there. And then for Bret to have the morning that he had. He slammed and had a big battle. But he got back up there and put down a run that was phenomenal and he won it. He's been doing this thing since 2012. It's just so hard to win, so for him to win I was just over the moon for him. It was a massive win. —Andrew Shandro
