Day 5 Race Report & Video: Trans Madeira 2018

Your overall winners Pombo and Innes Thoma.

Fancy trophies and lots of smiles.

Today was all about the high fives and pats on the backs. The results are always secondary at events like this.

Old dog learning new tricks still it seems. Peaty has been loving riding all week and its shown with a few stage wins and a great over all result.

A weird mix of dust, mist, and mud meant for some great cleaning.

Innes Thoma has been unstoppable all week. Riding more at the pace of the top men and someone else in her category.

Pombo. Local hero maybe, the advantage ( at least on the last two days ) for sure, but you cant take it away from the fact he still out rode some amazing riders.

Steezy as ever, Bryceland held it down all week to take the third spot.

Nothing to see here, Moove on.

The final liaison back down to the party, straight down.

JC, held the lead all week, that is until we went to Pombo's backyard.

If this was a competition of who had the most fun, Yohan would for sure be on the podium.

The red and black line trails today are some of the fastest on the island.

Tiny rider, massive landscape, a reoccurring theme here.

Another day another ridgeline.

The gnarled old trees make for some amazing tunnels.

Misty, strong winds, and slick ground made the first few stages today tricky.

The start of the last day saw riders at the top battling wind and mist.

Day 5 Key Stats: 42km, 1245m up, 2470m downThe final and fifth day of racing here in Madeira is done. It saw the riders start way up in the mist on the far west of the island, before dropping down ridge after ridge, each trail getting better and better. Starting with the rocky, slick tech ones, and ending on the faster, smoother more jumpy trails. A great way to round out the weeks epic riding. Before the Poncha and Mojitos could be drunk though there was a stunning sea cliff descent down to the hotel and hot showers.As for results, it was all change at the top. With Pombo racing in his literal backyard today he made back the time needed to just pip JC to the lead, but not by much. Bryceland stayed solid in third. Bring on 2019!Your top 3 men and women are:Men:1: Emanuel Pombo2: Jerome Clementz3: Josh BrycelandWomen:1: Ines Thoma2: Mette Marie Kronborg3: Eva CarrerOverall standings can be found here: https://timing.sportident.com/de/results/2018/trans-madeira-day-5