Video: Off-Grid Rampage Prep with Alex Volokhov

In 2022, a concussion sidelined him on the day of his intended debut at Red Bull Rampage. This year, he's back on the start list more fired up than ever to get back to the desert.
But Alex’s return to Utah isn’t just about redemption. In Rocky Mountain’s new series “Love the Ride,” we step inside the life of Alex, a rider who lives and trains off-grid in a remote town in British Columbia. His local gym is in a former church (complete with stained glass windows), he commutes to town via boat and his on–the–bike training is on his own collection of trails and jumps shared with his neighbour and fellow Freerider Kurt Sorge. There are so many ways to get to the top, but this is how Alex is doing it.
|The simplicity is what gets me. Everything to do with the house is broken down in a more simple way. It's a lot more "daily tasks" but quite rewarding in the end. [The routine is] stretch, gym, ride, some sort of house chore to prepare for the winter, ride again, then maybe sauna. Something along those lines. The local riding community here is so strong and healthy, and has been for a long long time. There are so many rad people who love this sport and share that with one another. Kind of hard to not get into it growing up here.—Alex Volokhov
