Video: Off-Grid Rampage Prep with Alex Volokhov

Oct 3, 2023
by Rocky Mountain  

Words: Rocky Mountain

In 2022, a concussion sidelined him on the day of his intended debut at Red Bull Rampage. This year, he's back on the start list more fired up than ever to get back to the desert.

But Alex’s return to Utah isn’t just about redemption. In Rocky Mountain’s new series “Love the Ride,” we step inside the life of Alex, a rider who lives and trains off-grid in a remote town in British Columbia. His local gym is in a former church (complete with stained glass windows), he commutes to town via boat and his on–the–bike training is on his own collection of trails and jumps shared with his neighbour and fellow Freerider Kurt Sorge. There are so many ways to get to the top, but this is how Alex is doing it.

photo
photo

photo
photo

bigquotesThe simplicity is what gets me. Everything to do with the house is broken down in a more simple way. It's a lot more "daily tasks" but quite rewarding in the end. [The routine is] stretch, gym, ride, some sort of house chore to prepare for the winter, ride again, then maybe sauna. Something along those lines. The local riding community here is so strong and healthy, and has been for a long long time. There are so many rad people who love this sport and share that with one another. Kind of hard to not get into it growing up here.Alex Volokhov


Featuring: Alex Volokhov
Filmed and edited by: Sebastien Berthiaume
Special thanks: Sophie Volokhov and Kootenay Health



Posted In:
Videos Rocky Mountain Alex Volokhov Red Bull Rampage Red Bull Rampage 2023


Author Info:
RockyMountainBicycles avatar

Member since Jan 14, 2011
138 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
[UPDATED] Elite Finals Results & Overall Standings from the Snowshoe DH World Cup 2023
120046 views
First Ride: SRAM's New Powertrain Motor
70136 views
Elite Qualifying Results from the Snowshoe DH World Cup 2023
51421 views
Getting to Know the Young & Very Fast Asa Vermette
36079 views
Semi-Final Results from the Snowshoe DH World Cup 2023
34408 views
[UPDATED] Elite XC Results & Overall Standings from the Snowshoe XC World Cup 2023
33097 views
First Ride: Merida One-Twenty - A Mountain Bike for Mountain Bikers
30122 views
First Ride: Nukeproof Megawatt Carbon With SRAM Powertrain
28897 views

1 Comment
  • 1 2
 #Letthemride





Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.033479
Mobile Version of Website