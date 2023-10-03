Video: Off-Grid Rampage Prep with Alex Volokhov

The simplicity is what gets me. Everything to do with the house is broken down in a more simple way. It's a lot more "daily tasks" but quite rewarding in the end. [The routine is] stretch, gym, ride, some sort of house chore to prepare for the winter, ride again, then maybe sauna. Something along those lines. The local riding community here is so strong and healthy, and has been for a long long time. There are so many rad people who love this sport and share that with one another. Kind of hard to not get into it growing up here. — Alex Volokhov