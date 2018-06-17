Day of the legends - GT Malverns Classic Sunday Round-up

What a nice shade of yellow What a nice shade of yellow

Double backflips on 12 inch wheels? No Problem!

Decisions, decisions, decisions

A trip down memory lane

Oh, the nostalgia

Loves back wheel!

Stu Hughes taking it back to the 'old skool'

Eyes on the prize

Emir Davies lighting up the bombhole

After months in the making, we blinked and the final day of the GT Malverns Classic had arrived. For some hard-partied individuals, the fact that it was coming to an end was a good thing as a few tired looking faces emerged from their rip-stop houses. Amateurs and pros alike were starting to look like they’d had a hard paper round! For good reason though, many had competed in no less than 3 events by this point and with the ultimate final showdown, the Schwalbe Classic DH, starting this morning, a pick me up looked necessary.Coffee injected and bike kit donned, the tannoy fired up and it was go time for finals day. Practice started at 09:00 and with yet more of the wet stuff overnight and a few course tweaks, it was essential for a few sighting laps if you wanted to do well.Whilst many were trying to keep rubber on the grass, the arena was alive once again with the buzz of bike banter and stunt action. Jez Avery stunted his way around the green holding spectators in awe of his team’s mind boggling driving skills and precision handling. Simultaneously, the airbag was inflated and a few young guns jumped at the chance to demonstrate their own shapes.Equally as captivating was the WD40 Retro Show ‘n’ Shine where entrants could bring their golden oldie classic bike, as long as it was older than 1998, and have it judged by some equally golden oldies (mtb legends!). The lucky winner walked away with a whopping £1000 of wonga for their restoration efforts, all thanks to the good guys at WD40.If you hadn’t had enough heart in the mouth moments, you could go and watch the Spawn balance bike championships as many a little’un ripped their way down the finishing strip. The atmosphere within the arena obviously inspired some as they flew down the grassy runway far faster than thought possible on a balance bike, and judging by the speed some concerned parents were chasing them at, likely faster than they’d practiced previously, too!Mid afternoon soon arrived and the Schwalbe Classic DH finals were kicking off, amongst them a few MBUK Legends who raced here ‘back in the day’. Many even donned their race suits from way back when which generally consisted of some form of psychedelic skin tight lycra. Whilst many took the racing seriously, there was still a party feel to be had lining the, now dried, grassy course, a perfect way of reminiscing such an awesome period of biking history. Full results and race report coming on Tuesday.The GT Malverns Classic may be done and dusted for 2018 but we’re pretty sure this iconic celebration just reclaimed its worthy title of a ‘must do’ event in the biking calendar - thanks to all, see you next year.Words: Adam WightPhotos: Yasmeen Green