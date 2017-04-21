Day One Bikes and Tech - Sea Otter 2017



Fox Transfer Dropper and AX Fork for Road Bikes



Fox debuted a Pivot Vault cyclocross bike equipped with a modified Transfer dropper seatpost and a 40-millimeter-stroke AX 32 Step-Cast fork. The one-by XTR drivetrain was converted to shift with a Shimano Dura-Ace lever via a Wolf Tooth roller cam, while the left-side brake lever was modified to operate the Transfer dropper. Product manager Mark Jordan says the project falls under Fox's "Open Project" development program where the R&D staff is free to reveal concepts as they progress towards possible production. Jordan says he has been crushing his Strava times on XC style training loops aboard the disc-brake-equipped Pivot speedster.





AX Step Cast fork, reduced to a 40mm stroke.



Cut-down Transfer dropper seatpost. The Pivot has a dropper-friendly seat tube diameter.

Shimano XTR changer adapted to Dura Ace STI lever with a Wolf Tooth Tanpan roller cam.

Shimano STI lever, modified to operate the Fox dropper post.





Foes Racing made a pair of 150mm-travel Mutz at bikes to showcase the latest slider from Manitou



Manitou's Monster: 150mm Mastodon Fat Bike Fork



Manitou launches today, what may be the largest single-crown suspension fork known to man. The 150-millimeter-stroke Mastodon was mounted to this equally massive Foes Mutz fat bike, which also features 150-millimeters of travel and, like the Mastodon, it can handle the largest tire and rim combinations presently sold. Manitou says that the Mastodon damper is derived from the Mattoc Pro's MC2 damper, with an air spring from the Dorado. The damper and the Mastodon's internal bits have been imbued with internal workings designed to shrug of sub-zero temperatures, and the travel can be adjusted from 60 to 150 millimeters. Mastodon forks are offered for 26 or 27.5 wheels and at two price points: The Pro at $849 and the Comp at $649 USD.







Vintage Willys Jeep at Shinola Vintage Willys Jeep at Shinola





...stylin' a sweet copper-plated city bike in the bed.





Fox Racing's Mike Redding said that their crew were based in the Sea Otter camp grounds, where Fox brought in an inflatable screen and treated campers to a free showing of their new movie, Ride Your F**king Bike" last night. Redding, who produced the film, said that Fox was there just to ride bikes and enjoy the show this year.







Whyte's S-150 CFS 29er was so fresh that the paint was still drying when they put it on display.



Whyte's Take on the Ultimate 29er AM/Trailbike



Whyte Bikes USA took possession of the new S-150 CFS only a few hours before the big show began. The 150-millimeter-travel 29er has a carbon front section, while the rear suspension is aluminum. The all-new chassis features sturdy clevis-type suspension pivots at the upper and lower stay positions, a collet-adjustable swingarm pivot, and a new upper rocker that has been beefed up considerably. Retained are Whyte's sealed cable and seatpost entry points, and its internal seatpost clamp. The geometry is just right for hard chargers, with a 66.5-degree head tube angle, 74-degree seat tube angle, and generous reach measurements across the size ranges. The Whyte's low-profile top tube means they can spec 150-millimeter dropper posts on the small and medium sizes and 170-millimeter droppers on the large and XL frames. The S-150 CFS will also be offered in a more-affordable aluminum version. Whyte USA will be sending PB a test rig for review when the first shipments arrive early this Summer. Can't wait.





Clevis-type journals on the seat stays and swingarm.

Plenty of clearance for up to 2.6-inch rubber up top... Water-bottle mounts on the down tube are a plus.

...And excellent tire clearance in the bottom bracket area.







Made in Fresno, California, 321 Project hubs use magnetized freewheel pawls. Magnetic force increases dramatically with proximity, which means the pawls run nearly friction free when they are disengaged, but clamp tightly against the ratchet wheel when locked against the magnets.





321 Project freehubs feature over 200 engagement points and can be purchased in either a loud or a quiet configuration.





Abbey Tools Partners With RockShox





Abbey Tools partnered with RockShox to offer a range of specialty tools for its most popular forks and shocks. They will be sold through RockShox's on-line and retail channels.





Abbey Tools Charger and Reverb wrenches.



Aluminum six-point top cap sockets Bushing press removes and installs the eyelet bushings in RockShox dampers.

HD cassette spline and Reba top cap wrench has a 3/8" driver.




