Day 1 Randoms - Core Bike 2019

Separated by just a few fairways and greens from the home of British Formula 1, Silverstone, Core Bike Show offers the British bike industry its first chance to come out of hibernation and show off what it has been working on all winter. Here are some of the best bits we saw on the first day of the 2019 show. SDG
SDG came over to the UK from sunny California with plenty to talk about. Their new Radar saddle features a cut out in the rear (to help prevent tyre buzz) and some more flex on the sides to help with pedalling efficiency. It's a 230 gram saddle aimed at trail and enduro riders.
We also got a look at a prototype that could become a Bel Air 3.0. It has a decent scoop at the rear to help support riders on steep pitches and more of a handle underneath for heavier bikes. Keep an eye out for a finalised version later this year.
Finally we were shown the 170mm version of the Tellis dropper post that Mike Levy reviewed earlier this year
. Aside from the extra travel, the post also gets an upgrade to Trelleborg seals.Syncros
This sweet paint job by Fat Creations definitely caught our eye.#StylerChromag
The Chromag Scarab isn't new but it's great to see options for younger riders emerging such as the Radar.
Price: £84.99Cannondale
Cannondale brought along a replica of Max Nerurkar's (3Dumb) Habit, to celebrate the launch of the Sessions team.SixSixOne
SixSixOne's Reset full face helmet now gets a MIPS upgrade. It's still great value for a full face that's not just been popped out of an open mould and probably one of the cheapest MIPS full face helmets on the market.
Price: £150Tyreinvader
Throwing its hat into the anti-puncture ring comes Tyre Invader. A similar solution to Huck Norris and other, it uses closed cell foam to absorb impacts and prevent tyres from splitting. It's a neatly designed product with cut marks for different wheelsizes and options to suit everything from gravel bikes up to plus bikes.
Tyreinvader 40 (1.5-2.1" tyres, 20-30mm external rim width) - 53 grams, £38
Tyreinvader 50 (2.1-2.4" tyres, 25-35mm external rim width) - 68 grams, £47
Tyreinvader 55 (2.2-2.6" tyres, 30-40mm external rim width) - 80 grams, £56
Tyreinvader 60 (2.5-3.2"tyres, 35-50mm external rim width) - 92 grams, £65
Check back tomorrow for more randoms from Towcester.
10 Comments
*convenient store chain in the U.S
Post a Comment