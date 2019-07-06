Live Stage Results: EWS Les Orres 2019

The riders are on course for another weekend of EWS racing, stay tuned for live stage results as they come in from France.
The Elite Women are on track, can Isabeau Courdurier make it five in a row this weekend? 3:51 am PDT
Raphaela Richter currently leads with a time of 6:58.84.3:52 am PDT
We are getting reports that Noga Korem has not been feeling very well since arriving at Les Orres but is still going to compete today.3:59 am PDT
Miranda Miller goes into second place 18 seconds back on Richter. 4:00 am PDT
Katy Winton is back from injury today and just beats Miller's time. She will be looking to get a great result today after a few weeks off.4:01 am PDT
Ines Thoma can't beat the time of Richter and goes 12.88
back and slots in second position.4:02 am PDT
Melanie Pugin is coming off a great result in Canazei and now goes fourth on stage one.4:04 am PDT
Andreane Lanthier Nadeau (ALN) comes the closest to Richter's time so far just six seconds off the pace.4:05 am PDT
Series leader Isabeau Courdurier takes the win on the first stage of the day, going over four seconds faster.4:10 am PDT
With the top men still to come down the stage Hugo Pigeon currently leads with a time of 6:20.85.4:15 am PDT
Richie Rude sets the fastest time on stage one so far, he beats Pigeon by over twelve seconds.4:17 am PDT
Greg Callaghan looks to be up to speed on stage one and now sits third. 4:20 am PDT
Mathew Stuttard passes Greg's time and goes third fastest so far.4:20 am PDT
Missing out on the Vallnord World Cup DH seems to have paid off for Matthew Walker as he puts down an amazing run into second place, just over three seconds behind Rude. 4:25 am PDT
Adrien Dailly goes so close to Rude but just can't quite beat his time.4:28 am PDT
Ed Masters has an amazing first stage and currently leads. 4:30 am PDT
Current series leader can't match Masters' pace and goes into fourth position, three seconds back. 4:31 am PDT
Sam Hill has a disaster of a first stage. He is currently over 42 seconds back from Masters.4:32 am PDT
Sam Hill had a rear puncture on stage one causing him to lose all that time. Can he make his way back from this today?ResultsElite Women1st.
Isabeau Courdurier: 6:54.432nd.
Raphaela Richter: +4.413rd.
ALN: +11.274th.
Noga Korem: +15.175th.
Ines Thoma: +17.296th.
Katy Winton: +19.397th.
Melanie Pugin: +21.228th.
Morgane Charre: +22.079th.
Miranda Miller: +22.8210th.
Georgia Astle: +31.50Elite Men1st.
Ed Masters: 6:08.182nd.
Richie Rude: +0.253rd.
Adrien Dailly: +1.354th.
Florian Nicolai: +35th.
Matthew Walker: +3.706th.
Christian Textor: +8.367th.
Gustav Wildhaber: +8.758th.
Dimitri Tordo: +8.829th.
Robin Wallner: +9.8910th.
Remi Gauvin: +9.90
STAGE 2 (QUEEN)Stage Updates4:37 am PDT
After a second place on the first stage Raphaela Richter is again the early leader on the second stage.4:44 am PDT
Miranda Miller goes over twenty seconds back from the top time.
