Live Stage Results: EWS Les Orres 2019

Jul 6, 2019
by Ed Spratt  
Keegan Wright through the lower part of Stage one that weaves in and out of the bike park.

The riders are on course for another weekend of EWS racing, stay tuned for live stage results as they come in from France.

Live Stage Updates:

STAGE 1

Lewis Buchanan on Stage 1

Stage Updates

3:48 am PDT The Elite Women are on track, can Isabeau Courdurier make it five in a row this weekend?

3:51 am PDT Raphaela Richter currently leads with a time of 6:58.84.

3:52 am PDT We are getting reports that Noga Korem has not been feeling very well since arriving at Les Orres but is still going to compete today.

3:59 am PDT Miranda Miller goes into second place 18 seconds back on Richter.

4:00 am PDT Katy Winton is back from injury today and just beats Miller's time. She will be looking to get a great result today after a few weeks off.

4:01 am PDT Ines Thoma can't beat the time of Richter and goes 12.88 back and slots in second position.

4:02 am PDT Melanie Pugin is coming off a great result in Canazei and now goes fourth on stage one.

4:04 am PDT Andreane Lanthier Nadeau (ALN) comes the closest to Richter's time so far just six seconds off the pace.

4:05 am PDT Series leader Isabeau Courdurier takes the win on the first stage of the day, going over four seconds faster.

4:10 am PDT With the top men still to come down the stage Hugo Pigeon currently leads with a time of 6:20.85.

4:15 am PDT Richie Rude sets the fastest time on stage one so far, he beats Pigeon by over twelve seconds.

4:17 am PDT Greg Callaghan looks to be up to speed on stage one and now sits third.

4:20 am PDT Mathew Stuttard passes Greg's time and goes third fastest so far.

4:20 am PDT Missing out on the Vallnord World Cup DH seems to have paid off for Matthew Walker as he puts down an amazing run into second place, just over three seconds behind Rude.

4:25 am PDT Adrien Dailly goes so close to Rude but just can't quite beat his time.

4:28 am PDT Ed Masters has an amazing first stage and currently leads.

4:30 am PDT Current series leader can't match Masters' pace and goes into fourth position, three seconds back.

4:31 am PDT Sam Hill has a disaster of a first stage. He is currently over 42 seconds back from Masters.

4:32 am PDT Sam Hill had a rear puncture on stage one causing him to lose all that time. Can he make his way back from this today?

Results

Elite Women

1st. Isabeau Courdurier: 6:54.43
2nd. Raphaela Richter: +4.41
3rd. ALN: +11.27
4th. Noga Korem: +15.17
5th. Ines Thoma: +17.29
6th. Katy Winton: +19.39
7th. Melanie Pugin: +21.22
8th. Morgane Charre: +22.07
9th. Miranda Miller: +22.82
10th. Georgia Astle: +31.50

Elite Men

1st. Ed Masters: 6:08.18
2nd. Richie Rude: +0.25
3rd. Adrien Dailly: +1.35
4th. Florian Nicolai: +3
5th. Matthew Walker: +3.70
6th. Christian Textor: +8.36
7th. Gustav Wildhaber: +8.75
8th. Dimitri Tordo: +8.82
9th. Robin Wallner: +9.89
10th. Remi Gauvin: +9.90


STAGE 2 (QUEEN)

Pedro Burns surfs through some loose rock on Stage 2

Stage Updates

4:37 am PDT After a second place on the first stage Raphaela Richter is again the early leader on the second stage.

4:44 am PDT Miranda Miller goes over twenty seconds back from the top time.




