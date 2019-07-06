Live Stage Results: EWS Les Orres 2019

Live Stage Updates:

STAGE 1

Stage Updates

3:48 am PDT

3:51 am PDT

3:52 am PDT

3:59 am PDT

4:00 am PDT

4:01 am PDT

4:02 am PDT

4:04 am PDT

4:05 am PDT

4:10 am PDT

4:15 am PDT

4:17 am PDT

4:20 am PDT

4:20 am PDT

4:25 am PDT

4:28 am PDT

4:30 am PDT

4:31 am PDT

4:32 am PDT

Results

Elite Women

1st.

2nd.

3rd.

4th.

5th.

6th.

7th.

8th.

9th.

10th.

Elite Men

1st.

2nd.

3rd.

4th.

5th.

6th.

7th.

8th.

9th.

10th.

STAGE 2 (QUEEN)

Stage Updates

4:37 am PDT

4:44 am PDT

The Elite Women are on track, can Isabeau Courdurier make it five in a row this weekend?Raphaela Richter currently leads with a time of 6:58.84.We are getting reports that Noga Korem has not been feeling very well since arriving at Les Orres but is still going to compete today.Miranda Miller goes into second place 18 seconds back on Richter.Katy Winton is back from injury today and just beats Miller's time. She will be looking to get a great result today after a few weeks off.Ines Thoma can't beat the time of Richter and goesback and slots in second position.Melanie Pugin is coming off a great result in Canazei and now goes fourth on stage one.Andreane Lanthier Nadeau (ALN) comes the closest to Richter's time so far just six seconds off the pace.Series leader Isabeau Courdurier takes the win on the first stage of the day, going over four seconds faster.With the top men still to come down the stage Hugo Pigeon currently leads with a time of 6:20.85.Richie Rude sets the fastest time on stage one so far, he beats Pigeon by over twelve seconds.Greg Callaghan looks to be up to speed on stage one and now sits third.Mathew Stuttard passes Greg's time and goes third fastest so far.Missing out on the Vallnord World Cup DH seems to have paid off for Matthew Walker as he puts down an amazing run into second place, just over three seconds behind Rude.Adrien Dailly goes so close to Rude but just can't quite beat his time.Ed Masters has an amazing first stage and currently leads.Current series leader can't match Masters' pace and goes into fourth position, three seconds back.Sam Hill has a disaster of a first stage. He is currently over 42 seconds back from Masters.Sam Hill had a rear puncture on stage one causing him to lose all that time. Can he make his way back from this today?Isabeau Courdurier: 6:54.43Raphaela Richter:ALN:Noga Korem:Ines Thoma:Katy Winton:Melanie Pugin:Morgane Charre:Miranda Miller:Georgia Astle:Ed Masters: 6:08.18Richie Rude:Adrien Dailly:Florian Nicolai:Matthew Walker:Christian Textor:Gustav Wildhaber:Dimitri Tordo:Robin Wallner:Remi Gauvin:After a second place on the first stage Raphaela Richter is again the early leader on the second stage.Miranda Miller goes over twenty seconds back from the top time.