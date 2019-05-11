RACING

Live Results: EWS Madeira 2019

May 11, 2019
by Ed Spratt  
Florian Nicolai letting that front wheel go where it will as per usual.

Riders are on track for the first day of the third round of the EWS series in Madeira. Stay tuned for live stage results as they come in.

See the full race feed here.

Live Stage Updates:

STAGE 1


Isabeau Courdurier and Martin Maes continue their domination of the 2019 series with wins on the first stage of the day. Anita Gehrig and Sam hill would be the closest rider to the current series leaders but they would be off the pace by 5.490 and 8.550 seconds respectively. It looks like Sam Hill is back up to speed but even his new 29er couldn't keep up with Martin on stage one.

Results

Elite Women

1st. Isabeau Courdurier: 7:43.830
2nd. Anita Gehrig: +5.490
3rd. Melanie Pugin: +6.770
4th. Laura Charles: +7.060
5th. Ella Conolly: +7.440
6th. Morgane Charre: +11.300
7th. Noga Korem: +12.970
8th. Miranda Miller: +17.940
9th. Bex Baraona: +18.490
10th. Ines Thoma: +20.090


Elite Men

1st. Martin Maes: 6:37.650
2nd. Sam Hill: +8.550
3rd. Jose Borges: +13.390
4th. Adrien Dailly: +14.070
5th. Ed Masters: +14.530
6th. Florian Nicolai: +15.140
7th. Wyn Masters: +15.200
8th. Robin Wallner: +16.450
9th. Maxime Chapuis: +17.680
10th. Matthew Walker: +17.920

Martin Maes on the way to his stage one victory


STAGE 2




