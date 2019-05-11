Live Results: EWS Madeira 2019

Riders are on track for the first day of the third round of the EWS series in Madeira. Stay tuned for live stage results as they come in.
See the full race feed here
.
Live Stage Updates:STAGE 1
Isabeau Courdurier and Martin Maes continue their domination of the 2019 series with wins on the first stage of the day. Anita Gehrig and Sam hill would be the closest rider to the current series leaders but they would be off the pace by 5.490
and 8.550
seconds respectively. It looks like Sam Hill is back up to speed but even his new 29er couldn't keep up with Martin on stage one.ResultsElite Women1st.
Isabeau Courdurier: 7:43.8302nd.
Anita Gehrig: +5.4903rd.
Melanie Pugin: +6.7704th.
Laura Charles: +7.0605th.
Ella Conolly: +7.4406th.
Morgane Charre: +11.3007th.
Noga Korem: +12.9708th.
Miranda Miller: +17.9409th.
Bex Baraona: +18.49010th.
Ines Thoma: +20.090Elite Men1st.
Martin Maes: 6:37.6502nd.
Sam Hill: +8.5503rd.
Jose Borges: +13.3904th.
Adrien Dailly: +14.0705th.
Ed Masters: +14.5306th.
Florian Nicolai: +15.1407th.
Wyn Masters: +15.2008th.
Robin Wallner: +16.4509th.
Maxime Chapuis: +17.68010th.
Matthew Walker: +17.920Martin Maes on the way to his stage one victory
STAGE 2
9 Comments
Post a Comment