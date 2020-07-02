Day One Results: NotARace - iXS Cup Test Session

Results:



Men:



1st. David Trummer: 2:20.660

2nd. Greg Williamson: +0.172

3rd. Adam Rojcek: +0.389





Women:



1st. Vali Höll: 2:37.652

2nd. Nina Hoffmann: +0.189

3rd. Melanie Chappaz: +6.005





Full Results:

The results are in from the first day of the iXS Cup Test Session event with David Trummer and Vali Höll setting the fastest runs of the day. Although the event is designed to be more like timed training at a World Cup than an actual race it is always interesting to compare times of the top riders. With more riding set for tomorrow, there will be another chance for the racers to put together some fast runs.