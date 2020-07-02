Day One Results: NotARace - iXS Cup Test Session

Jul 2, 2020
by Ed Spratt  

The results are in from the first day of the iXS Cup Test Session event with David Trummer and Vali Höll setting the fastest runs of the day. Although the event is designed to be more like timed training at a World Cup than an actual race it is always interesting to compare times of the top riders. With more riding set for tomorrow, there will be another chance for the racers to put together some fast runs.


Results:


Men:

1st. David Trummer: 2:20.660
2nd. Greg Williamson: +0.172
3rd. Adam Rojcek: +0.389


Women:

1st. Vali Höll: 2:37.652
2nd. Nina Hoffmann: +0.189
3rd. Melanie Chappaz: +6.005



Full Results:




