Day Trip with Pivot-Reynolds Enduro Team - Video

Nov 23, 2017
by Pivot Cycles  
Pivot Cycles presents: Day Trip

by pivotcycles
Traveling around the world is one of the greatest pursuits mountain biking affords us. Many riders often crunch numbers in order to make the most of their limited free time, utilizing the precious vacation days for a trip in some far off land, where the loam can smack you in the back of the helmet after every turn, and the rock slabs cascade endlessly down the fall line. As great as epic mountain bike trips are, the truth is that most of us don't have entire summers, or winters, available to hop on over to New Zealand, or Whistler, or any other number of fantastical locales, which means that we often seek out two-wheeled glory much closer to home, which is exactly what the Pivot-Reynolds Enduro boys want to celebrate.

Whether it's the rugged, rocky, and raw singletrack of the Poconos in Pennsylvania, or the legendarily beast of a World Cup track in Mont-Sainte-Anne, Quebec, or the dusty and loose alpine exposure of Durango, Colorado, or one of the most heralded stash of backyard trails in Northern California, Brice, Antoine, Adam, and Mason have plenty to be grateful for when it comes to getting rowdy close to home, proving that "epic" is never more than just a Day Trip away.

Photo Credit Colin Meagher
Day Trip

Photo Credit Colin Meagher
Day Trip

Photo Credit Colin Meagher
photo: Colin Meagher

Day Trip
photo: Kenny Wehn

Photo Credit Colin Meagher
photo: Colin Meagher

Day Trip
photo: Brice Shirbach

MENTIONS: @pivotcycles


