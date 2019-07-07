Day Two Photo Epic: One of a Kind - EWS Les Orres 2019

Photo Epic presented by ODI

What a view to wake up to

Not the sunny start to the day we are used to

Things got waterlogged in a hurry when the rains came. Luckily it was short lived and the sun stayed on for the rest of the day

There was a quick scramble for mudguards after the rains came down

Some made a quick change for spikes

Some stayed on drys

Thomas Lapeyrie is racing in hope that one of these days he can race an EWS injury free

Eddie Masters calm and collected while living that van life in the pits

The storms left as quickly as they came

Who would have thought that 5 minutes earlier the sky was black and the lifts were closed due to lighting

Umbrellas were out for rain one minute and blazing sun the next

With Stage 5 canceled it was a one baguette kind of day rather than there standard two

Eddie prefers the burrito to the more traditional baguette

Remi Gauvin striped up and trying to deal with the pain of a sprained thumb suffered earlier in the week

Fans of all sizes

On fire and untouchable all day, Eddie Masters flew to his first career EWS win and now sits second in the championship

Josh Carlson getting sideways on Stage 6

10th for young Frenchman Hugo Pigeon

With a late race charge Miranda Miller made it onto her first EWS podium

Flo Getting loose after the rain

Keegan Wright through the rocks on Stage 7

Richie Rude blasted the last stage but it was not enough to move ahead of Eddie Masters

Raphael Richter backed up her performance from day one to take 2nd

Isabeau is unstoppable right now

Sam Hill pulled himself all the way back to 12th after being n the mid 30's after day 1

Richie Rude pushing hard on the opening stage of the day

Greg Callaghan though one of the many tricky off cambers on stage 6

Full focus from Pedro Burns

ALN tried her best but there was no way to bring back her deficit from Day 1

Adrien Dailly slipped early in the day and was unable to hold onto his lead from day 1

5th for Dimitri Tordo right behind his teammate on the powerhouse Canyon team

Florian Nicolai was just off the podium but still retains his lead in the series

9th for Anita Gehrig

Gustav Wildhaber is on form and consistent right now

Noga Korem's run of podium appearances came to an end this weekend

Foot out flat out and into the top 10 again for Matt Walker

Ella Conolly was kicking around the pits today after her visit to the hospital on Friday. She is hopeful to be back for the last few rounds of the season.

Morgane Charre would end the weekend in 7th

What a performance from Raphaela Richter. Let's hope we see more of her at both the EWS and WC events his summer

All smiles and another dominant performance from Isabeau Courdurier

Isabeau Courdurier on top with EWS podium newcomers Raphaela Richter and Miranda Miller by her side

Kevin Miquel was on the hunt but went down hard on the last stage

When you realize that you just took the biggest win of your life

All smiles from two men who just gave us one of the most exciting two days of EWS racing ever.

Eddie Masters, Richie Rude and Adrien Dailly make it rain for the second time today

One of the most interesting characters in mountain biking is also one of the most talented. Congrats on a job well done Eddie Masters

Time to Party

What could make an already interesting race, one with the top three separated by just a few seconds, more interesting? Rain, lots of rain that's what. And after days of riding dry and dusty trails in Les Orres, racers awoke to dark skies, and claps of thunder as the rains came down in the French Alps. As if racing in both classes wasn't close enough, the added moisture and mud would step the unpredictability up a notch as racers would now need to adapt in the fly to ever-changing track conditions on some long stages they'd ridden only once prior, and that was when things were dry and dusty. Rocks and roots tend to go unnoticed when looking for the fastest lines on a dry trail, but when things get slick the whole strategy changes.Morning thunderstorms would, unfortunately, cause Stage 5 to be canceled. A shame really as this stage started at the highest elevation of the weekend and was one of the longest and most varied trails on offer. Instead, racers would start their day a bit later in the morning on Stage 6 and race the remaining three stages originally as scheduled.Things started off a bit tricky as the woods were still a bit damp in the first stage of the day, but by the time the final 30 men hit the track, the blazing sun had nearly dried the trails completely. Straight away Eddie Masters and Richie Rude would reclaim control of the race from Frenchman Adrien Dailly, setting the stage for a battle that would go down to the very end. In the women's race, Isabeau and Raphaela Richter pulled further and further ahead of Ines Thoma and Noga Korem. And if you looked just a bit further back you'd see Miranda Miller beginning to make up time on the top three. All of this meant that that final stage of the day was going to be a nail biter for everyone.As Richie dropped into the final stage he was only separated by a few tenths of a second just behind Eddie Masters and knew that the final outcome would likely be decided by who beat who on the final stage. Both riders kept their composure under pressure and put down blazing times, but it would be Eddie who would emerge on top. A first-time win for the Kiwi rider and WC DH racer who has now catapulted himself into the running for an EWS world title. Richie will leave happy knowing his form is on point, finishing the last two weeks with a win and a second place after a long absence. Third would go to Adien Dailly who was surely gutted to drop two spots in front of all the French fans.The top two spots in the women's race were all but decided, but a last run surge by Miranda Miller would push her up to third to take the final podium spot. With Raphaela Richter in second that would make two riders in the women's field climbing into the podium at an EWS for the first time.The series now takes a month off before reconvening at the iconic destination that is Whistler.