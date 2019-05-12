Live Results: EWS Madeira 2019

RACING

What a day for Ella Conolly. Ella finished in second her best result to date.

Riders are on track for the second day of EWS Madeira. Stay tuned for live stage results as they come in.

Full race feed here.

Live Stage Updates:

Day Two Stage Map


STAGE 4


Results

Elite Women

1st. Ella Conolly: 3:24.75
2nd. Isabeau Courdurier: +0.15
3rd. Rae Morrison: +0.84
4th. Bex Baraona: +1.02
5th. Morgane Charre: +3.93
6th. Laura Charles:[ I]+5.27
7th. Melanie Pugin: +6.3
8th. Ines Thoma: +6.62
9th. Miranda Miller: +8.03
10th. Caro Gehrig: +8.6

Elite Men

1st. Martin Maes: 2:53.7
2nd. Ed Masters: +2.92
3rd. Adrien Dailly: +3.17
4th. Emanuel Pereira Pombo: +3.84
5th. Jose Borges: +4.6
6th. Jack Reading: +4.8
7th. Jesse Melamed: +5.3
8th. Florian Nicolai: +5.32
9th. Thomas Lapeyrie: +5.8
10th. Mathew Stuttard: +5.85




