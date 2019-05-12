Live Results: EWS Madeira 2019

Riders are on track for the second day of EWS Madeira. Stay tuned for live stage results as they come in.
Full race feed here
Live Stage Updates:Day Two Stage Map
STAGE 4ResultsElite Women1st.
Ella Conolly: 3:24.752nd.
Isabeau Courdurier: +0.153rd.
Rae Morrison: +0.844th.
Bex Baraona: +1.025th.
Morgane Charre: +3.936th.
Laura Charles:[ I]+5.277th.
Melanie Pugin: +6.38th.
Ines Thoma: +6.629th.
Miranda Miller: +8.0310th.
Caro Gehrig: +8.6Elite Men1st.
Martin Maes: 2:53.72nd.
Ed Masters: +2.923rd.
Adrien Dailly: +3.174th.
Emanuel Pereira Pombo: +3.845th.
Jose Borges: +4.66th.
Jack Reading: +4.87th.
Jesse Melamed: +5.38th.
Florian Nicolai: +5.329th.
Thomas Lapeyrie: +5.810th.
Mathew Stuttard: +5.85
