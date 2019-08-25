Live Results - EWS Northstar 2019

Aug 25, 2019
by Ed Spratt  
Richie Rude crushed everyone on stage 1 but Sam Hill returned the favor on stage 2.

The riders are on course for the second day of racing in Northstar, stay tuned for live stage results as they come in from California.

Live timing available here

Live Stage Updates:

COURSE PREVIEW



DAY ONE RECAP



OVERALL AFTER DAY ONE

Pro Men

1st. Richie Rude: 9:27.37
2nd. Sam Hill: 9:28.03
3rd. Mitch Ropelato: 9:33.44
4th. Martin Maes: 9:34.54
5th. Adrien Dailly: 9:40.08

Pro Women

1st. Isabeau Courdurier: 11:01.48
2nd. Noga Korem: 11:12.47
3rd. ALN: 11:24.50
4th. Ines Thoma: 11:28.58
5th. Morgane Charre: 11:30.32


STAGE 3 (Queen)

Remi Gauvin on Stage 3

Stage Updates

12:30 pm PDT The Pro Women are at the first stage of the day, can Isabeua Courudrier continue her winning streak and secure the overall title today?

12:34 pm PDT As we wait for final top Pro Women to complete their runs Amy Morrison is leading the stage with a time of 9:36.02. She is closely followed by Jennifer Makgill.

12:50 pm PDT Florencia Espineira Herreros looks to be right at home in the thick dust and finishes stage 3 in seventh.

12:51 pm PDT Caro Gehrig has a great first stage of the day and goes just behind Makgill in third.

12:52 pm PDT Katy Winton can't quite match Amy Morrison and goes six seconds back into 2nd place.

12:53 pm PDT Miranda Miller completes this weekend's Queen stage with a time of 9:53.07, currently good enough for fourth.

12:54 pm PDT Ines Thoma goes fastest by barely under two seconds.

12:56 pm PDT Becky Cook finishes fifth, 14 seconds off the pace.

12:58 pm PDT ALN tops Ines Thoma's time by over eight seconds!

12:59 pm PDT Morgane Charre slots into fourth, 14 seconds back.

13:00 pm PDT Noga Korem takes the top spot by nearly three and a half seconds.

13:02 pm PDT Isabeau Courdurier finishes the Queen stage second and misses out on the extra series points for the first time this year. The extra points for Noga Korem will be vital in chasing Courdurier for the overall title.

13:10 pm PDT Mitch Ropelato has been looking fast all weekend and backs up his great results from yesterday with a time that puts him as the current leader on the Queen stage by almost ten seconds.

13:11 pm PDT Martin Maes goes four seconds back from Ropelato's time and into 2nd position.

13:27 pm PDT It's great to see Jesse Melamed back at the top after his injury and he is already looking fast today and crosses the line fifth on the Queen stage.

13:32 pm PDT Richie Rude goes fastest by over three seconds. Rude is going to be tough to beat this weekend.

Stage Results

Pro Women

1st. Noga Korem: 9:22.53
2nd. Isabeau Courdurier: +2.02
3rd. ALN: +3.38
4th. Ines Thoma: +11.52
5th. Amy Morrison: +13.49
6th. Morgane Charre: +17.79
7th. Katy Winton: +19.87
8th. Jennifer Makgill: +21.09
9th. Anita Gehrig: +24.78
10th. Becky Cook: +25.44

Overall after Stage Three

Pro Women

1st. Isabeau Courdurier
2nd. Noga Korem
3rd. ALN
4th. Ines Thoma
5th. Morgane Charre




Enduro Racing Enduro World Series Ews Northstar 2019


11 Comments

  • + 23
 The year is 2019. Things I can watch a livestream of at any hour of any day
- Bears catching salmon in a creek in Alaska
-endangered Rhinos in Africa
-farm animals that I can feed by posting a message in the chat
-Eagle eggs hatching

Things that are somehow too difficult to broadcast for the UCI/a multimillion dollar enterprise
-a 20 minute bicycle race
  • + 3
 Agreed. Absolutely ridiculous. Even the live feed is on a garbage format.
  • + 0
 It's not difficulty, its the expense.
  • + 8
 Uci/redbull can only show 3 minutes of dh, imagine the logistics of setting up cameras to film 20 minutes in the middle of nowhere, with trees and mountains to mess with wireless signals... They'd have to run cables all over that track..
  • + 4
 Having only been spectating at one Enduro race so far, Finale in 2017, I kinda see the effort that would go into covering a multi-stage and multi-day event that goes on for almost all day with many contestants in many classes - in the woods, in at times gnarly terrain.

Look at the DH races - even those aren’t covered perfectly. For one track, for a comparably short timeframe. It’s a challenge.

Talking multimillion dollar enterprise: You tried following WRC rally races? Just as “bad” if not worse.

I’m just really thankful that there’s gopro, youtube and the interwebs as a whole - we get to see and discuss most of the interesting bits on a very timely manner. Sometimes you just got to appreciate the times we live in.

And in general: as long as you don’t have to travel half way across the globe, just go see a race and be there with the people sharing your passion.

See you discussing and celebrating the results in a couple of hours... ; )
  • + 3
 @LaurensVR: It's f*Ing 2019 and there are millions of options to capture HD footage using much cheaper options than full profi movie-grade equipment.
  • + 1
 Drones and head cams?
  • + 0
 Things you also cannot watch a live stream of in 2019: Slaughterhouse gas chambers, stonings and beheadings in Arabia, Russian slave labour camps...

Our lives are really hard though, I know. Us having to wait a whole 24h for a highlights video after a cycle race... Unacceptable
  • + 1
 @whiteboarder: what about crowd sourcing. Live fans upload via an app?? Get the nerds on it!!
  • + 7
 Opening up this section on Twitch, I see a guy metal detecting, a guy geocaching in the woods, another playing soccer, somehow all these people manage to stream through an LTE connection and no wires with decent enough bitrate -
www.twitch.tv/directory/game/Travel%20%26%20Outdoors

The problem is this old way of thinking where to broadcast something you need hundreds of thousands in cameras, some terrible cheeseball casters and interviewers, etc. Give Cathro a backpack, a mic, and a headcam, have a handful of fixed cameras on the rock gardens, and one guy in the control room switching the sources, boom it's quality content.
  • + 1
 I'm going to mask over maes 4 seconds back on that stage

Post a Comment



