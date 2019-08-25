Live Results - EWS Northstar 2019

Live Stage Updates:

Richie Rude: 9:27.37Sam Hill: 9:28.03Mitch Ropelato: 9:33.44Martin Maes: 9:34.54Adrien Dailly: 9:40.08Isabeau Courdurier: 11:01.48Noga Korem: 11:12.47ALN: 11:24.50Ines Thoma: 11:28.58Morgane Charre: 11:30.32The Pro Women are at the first stage of the day, can Isabeua Courudrier continue her winning streak and secure the overall title today?As we wait for final top Pro Women to complete their runs Amy Morrison is leading the stage with a time of. She is closely followed by Jennifer Makgill.Florencia Espineira Herreros looks to be right at home in the thick dust and finishes stage 3 in seventh.Caro Gehrig has a great first stage of the day and goes just behind Makgill in third.Katy Winton can't quite match Amy Morrison and goes six seconds back into 2nd place.Miranda Miller completes this weekend's Queen stage with a time of, currently good enough for fourth.Ines Thoma goes fastest by barely under two seconds.Becky Cook finishes fifth, 14 seconds off the pace.ALN tops Ines Thoma's time by over eight seconds!Morgane Charre slots into fourth, 14 seconds back.Noga Korem takes the top spot by nearly three and a half seconds.Isabeau Courdurier finishes the Queen stage second and misses out on the extra series points for the first time this year. The extra points for Noga Korem will be vital in chasing Courdurier for the overall title.Mitch Ropelato has been looking fast all weekend and backs up his great results from yesterday with a time that puts him as the current leader on the Queen stage by almost ten seconds.Martin Maes goes four seconds back from Ropelato's time and into 2nd position.It's great to see Jesse Melamed back at the top after his injury and he is already looking fast today and crosses the line fifth on the Queen stage.Richie Rude goes fastest by over three seconds. Rude is going to be tough to beat this weekend.Noga Korem: 9:22.53Isabeau Courdurier:ALN:Ines Thoma:Amy Morrison:Morgane Charre:Katy Winton:Jennifer Makgill:Anita Gehrig:Becky Cook:Isabeau CourdurierNoga KoremALNInes ThomaMorgane Charre