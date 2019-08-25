Live Results - EWS Northstar 2019

The riders are on course for the second day of racing in Northstar, stay tuned for live stage results as they come in from California.
OVERALL AFTER DAY ONEPro Men1st.
Richie Rude: 9:27.372nd.
Sam Hill: 9:28.033rd.
Mitch Ropelato: 9:33.444th.
Martin Maes: 9:34.545th.
Adrien Dailly: 9:40.08Pro Women1st.
Isabeau Courdurier: 11:01.482nd.
Noga Korem: 11:12.473rd.
ALN: 11:24.504th.
Ines Thoma: 11:28.585th.
Morgane Charre: 11:30.32
STAGE 3 (Queen)Stage Updates12:30 pm PDT
The Pro Women are at the first stage of the day, can Isabeua Courudrier continue her winning streak and secure the overall title today?12:34 pm PDT
As we wait for final top Pro Women to complete their runs Amy Morrison is leading the stage with a time of 9:36.02
. She is closely followed by Jennifer Makgill.12:50 pm PDT
Florencia Espineira Herreros looks to be right at home in the thick dust and finishes stage 3 in seventh. 12:51 pm PDT
Caro Gehrig has a great first stage of the day and goes just behind Makgill in third.12:52 pm PDT
Katy Winton can't quite match Amy Morrison and goes six seconds back into 2nd place. 12:53 pm PDT
Miranda Miller completes this weekend's Queen stage with a time of 9:53.07
, currently good enough for fourth.12:54 pm PDT
Ines Thoma goes fastest by barely under two seconds.12:56 pm PDT
Becky Cook finishes fifth, 14 seconds off the pace. 12:58 pm PDT
ALN tops Ines Thoma's time by over eight seconds!12:59 pm PDT
Morgane Charre slots into fourth, 14 seconds back.13:00 pm PDT
Noga Korem takes the top spot by nearly three and a half seconds. 13:02 pm PDT
Isabeau Courdurier finishes the Queen stage second and misses out on the extra series points for the first time this year. The extra points for Noga Korem will be vital in chasing Courdurier for the overall title. 13:10 pm PDT
Mitch Ropelato has been looking fast all weekend and backs up his great results from yesterday with a time that puts him as the current leader on the Queen stage by almost ten seconds. 13:11 pm PDT
Martin Maes goes four seconds back from Ropelato's time and into 2nd position.13:27 pm PDT
It's great to see Jesse Melamed back at the top after his injury and he is already looking fast today and crosses the line fifth on the Queen stage.13:32 pm PDT
Richie Rude goes fastest by over three seconds. Rude is going to be tough to beat this weekend.Stage ResultsPro Women1st.
Noga Korem: 9:22.532nd.
Isabeau Courdurier: +2.023rd.
ALN: +3.384th.
Ines Thoma: +11.525th.
Amy Morrison: +13.496th.
Morgane Charre: +17.797th.
Katy Winton: +19.878th.
Jennifer Makgill: +21.099th.
Anita Gehrig: +24.7810th.
Becky Cook: +25.44Overall after Stage ThreePro Women1st.
Isabeau Courdurier2nd.
Noga Korem3rd.
ALN4th.
Ines Thoma5th.
Morgane Charre
11 Comments
- Bears catching salmon in a creek in Alaska
-endangered Rhinos in Africa
-farm animals that I can feed by posting a message in the chat
-Eagle eggs hatching
Things that are somehow too difficult to broadcast for the UCI/a multimillion dollar enterprise
-a 20 minute bicycle race
Look at the DH races - even those aren’t covered perfectly. For one track, for a comparably short timeframe. It’s a challenge.
Talking multimillion dollar enterprise: You tried following WRC rally races? Just as “bad” if not worse.
I’m just really thankful that there’s gopro, youtube and the interwebs as a whole - we get to see and discuss most of the interesting bits on a very timely manner. Sometimes you just got to appreciate the times we live in.
And in general: as long as you don’t have to travel half way across the globe, just go see a race and be there with the people sharing your passion.
See you discussing and celebrating the results in a couple of hours... ; )
Our lives are really hard though, I know. Us having to wait a whole 24h for a highlights video after a cycle race... Unacceptable
www.twitch.tv/directory/game/Travel%20%26%20Outdoors
The problem is this old way of thinking where to broadcast something you need hundreds of thousands in cameras, some terrible cheeseball casters and interviewers, etc. Give Cathro a backpack, a mic, and a headcam, have a handful of fixed cameras on the rock gardens, and one guy in the control room switching the sources, boom it's quality content.
