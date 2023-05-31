Daysaver Announces New 'Incredible' Multi-Tool

PRESS RELEASE: Daysaver

The new Daysaver Incredible.

Proven advantages - rethought

Torques can be properly controlled and all screws are accessible.

In use it offers the advantages of an Allen wrench, folded it measures a compact 14.5 x 96.5 mm: the Incredible multitool

Workshop quality and innovative manufacturing

Integrated bit holder

The integrated bit holder of the Incredible.

Patented innovation: the configurable MixMatch bits

The MixMatch bits: freely combinable for optimized and long use of the Incredible.

Why does the handlebar have two ends? For the Incredible Tubeless Tool with Chainbreaker

The Incredible Tubeless Tool is immediately ready for use.

The tubeless tool comes with an integrated chainbreaker.

The Incredible Tubeless Tool with plug, chainbreaker, and blade, which of course can also be stowed in the tool.

The Handlebar Mount makes the beginning - more mounts will follow

The handlebar mount holds the tools securely and provides quick accessibility.

Easily mounted, the mount holds firmly and provides quick access at the same time.

And there is a lot more to come

Product Details