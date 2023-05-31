Daysaver Announces New 'Incredible' Multi-Tool

PRESS RELEASE: Daysaver
Daysaver has learned a lot from our customers and the bike community through our customer-centric approach to product development. Above all, that modularity is highly desirable: bikers have different preferences when it comes to what their multitool has to be able to do and how they like to take it along on their rides. That's why, when developing the Incredible concept we thought: do whatever you want! With the Incredible's fully customizable concept, not only can bits be combined exactly as needed. Bikers can also take it with them in the way they prefer. Whether in the bike, on the bike, in a pocket or in a backpack - the choice is yours!
Proven advantages - rethought
The new Daysaver Incredible.
The Incredible multitool retains the advantages offered by the form factor of an Allen wrench. You can reach all the screws on the bike and have two levers that let you apply the appropriate torque.
Torques can be properly controlled and all screws are accessible.
At the same time, it becomes possible to store the multitool in the various cavities of the bike or take it with you in another way to save space. The concept with the foldable lever does just that. The clever spring mechanism makes it easy to extend and retract the arm. In use, the lever is firmly locked in place.
Workshop quality and innovative manufacturing
In use it offers the advantages of an Allen wrench, folded it measures a compact 14.5 x 96.5 mm: the Incredible multitool
It is well known that Daysaver makes a point of developing tools that are worthy of the name. That's why the Incredible is also made of stainless, hardened steel and offers torque values that far exceed what you can apply by hand. By manufacturing with metal injection molding technology, this multitool can be offered at a price that does not have to shy away from comparison with the competition.Integrated bit holder
Last but not least, the Incredible offers integrated storage for the bits. A sliding and magnetic mechanism for opening and closing ensures easy and quick access, with or without gloves. So that the multitool is also immediately ready for use when needed and does not have to be assembled first.
Patented innovation: the configurable MixMatch bits
The integrated bit holder of the Incredible.
We all like to have exactly the tools that we need for our bike - and only these. With the MixMatch bits this wish comes true. Thanks to the lock interface, the bits can be combined as desired - easily and without special tools. Assemble once at home - done.
So the tool can be matched exactly to your own bike, if you want. In addition, when buying new components or a new bike, simply new bits can be purchased. Of course, the bits are also made of stainless, hardened steel and hold rock solid.
Why does the handlebar have two ends? For the Incredible Tubeless Tool with Chainbreaker
The MixMatch bits: freely combinable for optimized and long use of the Incredible.
Another option in the modular Incredible concept is offered for riders who are on the road without tubes. The tubeless tool is designed so that the plug is already equipped with patches and stowed immediately ready for use in the handlebar.
The Incredible Tubeless Tool is immediately ready for use.
The high-quality aluminum design provides stability and allows a reasonable use of force. This is important not only for working with the plug, but also in the event of a broken chain. The integrated chainbreaker with patented chain guide also helps with this breakdown.
The tubeless tool comes with an integrated chainbreaker.
The tubeless tool is completed by a blade to cut off the protruding ends of the patches. Or for the grilled sausage in the evening, because the thing cuts really well.
The Handlebar Mount makes the beginning - more mounts will follow
The Incredible Tubeless Tool with plug, chainbreaker, and blade, which of course can also be stowed in the tool.
The handlebar mount holds the tools securely and provides quick accessibility.
As a first option to store the Incredible Multitool in the bike, Daysaver offers a mount for the handlebar. Installation and quick access when needed are cleverly solved. With an externally accessible set screw, the mount can be easily adjusted to the inner diameter of the handlebar. The rest is done by the quick release mechanism. Thus, the holder sits securely and firmly and at the same time the tool is immediately at hand when you need it.
And there is a lot more to come
Easily mounted, the mount holds firmly and provides quick access at the same time.
With the given flexibility, the Incredible product range allows many more applications and variations to meet as many bikers' needs as possible.
More tools will be added, for example, an adaptation of the existing multitool extension Coworking5 with chainbreaker, tire lever, spoke wrench, valve tool and a holder for chain links. And many other things that can be useful on the trail.
In addition, as mentioned, mounts for other cavities in the bike and for mounting options on the bike will follow. Options are also being developed for bikers who prefer to carry their tools in their pants/jersey pocket or backpack.Product Details
Incredible Multitool
- Hardened stainless steel
- Approx. 60 gram
- 96.5 x 14.5 mm
- Bits included: HEX 2, 2.5, 3, 4, 5, 6, 8 (integrated in the tool), T25. Additional bits T10, T15, T20, T30, Plus (JIS), slot can be purchased.
IncredibleTubeless tool
- 6061 T6 aluminum
- Hardened stainless steel, fiberglass reinforced polyamide
- Approx. 40 grams
- 99 x 16 mm
- Includes chainbreaker, blade, tubeless plug
Incredible Mount
- 6061 T6 aluminum, fiberglass reinforced polyamide
- Approx. 8 grams
- Handlebar end: diameter 26 mm, 2.5 mm thick. For handlebars with inner diameter 17 - 21 mm
More information: www.daysaver.fun
www.kickstarter.com/projects/daysaver/daysaver-incredible-the-completely-adaptive-multitool
