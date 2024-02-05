Daysaver Launches New Generation of Essential8 & Coworking5 Multi-Tools

Feb 8, 2024
by daysaver  
Daysaver Essential8 and Coworking5

PRESS RELEASE: Daysaver

The Swiss brand has further perfected its high-end multitool and multitool extension based on collaboration with its customers.

Next level multitool
The Essential8 multitool comes now with a plasma-coated handle to further increase its wear and oxidation resistance. For the magnets, Daysaver added epoxy coating to the NiCuNi coating for an even better corrosion resistance. This takes the already exceptional durability of the multitool to the next level.

Daysaver Essential8

There is also a new addition to the available bits with an optional H2 / JIS bit for the Shimano community which can be used to replace the H2/H2.5 bit. JIS is the Japanese Industrial Standard “plus” pattern. It works with pozidriv and phillips screws as well.

New bit H2 JIS for Daysaver Essential8

Improved chain breaker

The Coworking5 multitool extension is now available with an improved chain breaker. The bolt is no longer driven with the HEX3, but with the Torx 25 to transmit a lot more torque. And Daysaver also increased the thread diameter and lowered the pitch to optimize the power transmission ratio.

Daysaver Essential and Coworking5 T25

The day saving tools are available as of now: https://daysaver.fun/

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Press Releases Tools Daysaver


Author Info:
daysaver avatar

Member since Aug 13, 2020
5 articles
Report
7 Comments
  • 3 0
 Give me a pair of Pedros levers, a plug kit, some cheap multi tool that isn't all rounded off yet , and a Park ct-5. Put it all in a little waterproof bag. Done and Done. The best part is we probably all already have all of this somewhere in a drawer.
  • 5 0
 lost in like 5 minutes
  • 3 0
 $84 Smile
  • 2 0
 Made in Switzerland
  • 1 0
 Would be nice if the bits held up, used a 6mm to tighten my axel. and the hollow design of the bits made them fragile.
  • 1 0
 The only thing that Crank Bros makes is there multi tools
  • 1 0
 Cool tool







