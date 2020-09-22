Video: Daysaver Multitool Offers 9 Tools & Weighs Only 45g

We from Daysaver have developed a high quality, professional multitool together with PB Swiss Tools.

Multitools are now available in all shapes and sizes but as mature as the tools may seem, many disadvantages are still unsolved. The tools are tricky to use, their shape makes it impossible to reach many places on the bike, they are usually heavy and large and some systems are tied to a mount in the handlebar, stem or crank.

We from Daysaver - all of us passionate bikers and racing cyclists ourselves - want to clean up this mess. Together with PB Swiss we have developed a multi-tool that is as big as the well-known Allen key, weighs 45 grams and provides 9 tools. And because we are 100% convinced of the quality of our tool, you get a lifetime warranty.

The Innovation: nested bits

The Daysaver: 9 tools, 45 grams, lifetime warranty, produced by PB Swiss Tools.

The Innovation

We - that is Peter, Dani and Elam - have combined our passion with the knowledge from our work as innovation managers to develop a new kind of multitool. The basis was the minimal form of a classic Allen key, which ensures ideal accessibility and with which - via the two different lever lengths - the right torque can be applied. The innovation lies ultimately in the nesting of 4 bits. Two on each side, which can be flipped and inserted into each other. This makes the Daysaver a multi-talent that will give you 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 8 Allen, 25 Torx and a slotted screwdriver. Everything you need in an emergency to save the day.

Nine full-fledged tools: The ninth tool is to be determined by the community.

The multitool designed in this way offers a whole range of advantages. With a bulky minitool you can't reach many screws on your bike properly. Result: worn screws or scratches on the frame. With the simple and slim form of our tool you can get to every screw and tighten or loosen it in the right way. That is a promise.

Every screw on the bike is accessible.

Screws are sensitive creatures. With the wrong torque they are either broken or tightened too loosely. With the two different lever lengths of our tool you can give each screw the necessary amount of love. Your screws will thank you with endless fun.

With the short lever you have a feeling for small torques.

With the long lever you can apply large torques without the tool folding away.

The Daysaver Mount

The Daysaver is so small that you can easily carry it in your jersey or shorts pocket. If you prefer to transport the Daysaver on the frame, the minimalistic Daysaver Mount gives you the possibility to attach the tool to the bottle cage mount. You don't have to ride without the bottle cage. It is simply mounted over the mount: no compromises!

Minimal and lightweight: the Daysaver Mount.

On top: The bottle cage fits on top of the Daysaver Mount and the tool can be removed without fumbling.

Swiss quality and sustainability

We leave nothing to chance. Quality and sustainability are at the top of the list of requirements in development. The tool has already been thoroughly tested in the prototype phase and exceeds the standards regarding torque. And with PB Swiss Tools as a production partner, the best on the market have been won for the project, so that you also get a tool that makes no compromises in terms of application and quality. That's why we offer a lifetime warranty on the Daysaver!

We live, work and bike in the bicycle paradise of Switzerland. For us it was clear: We want to do everything here on our doorstep in close cooperation with friends and partners. That's why Daysaver is 100% made in Switzerland.

Daysaver Torque Test

P.S.: Get your Daysaver at Kickstarter.

 If those bits are interchangeable with the bits on a Dental Drill, then you have a winner.
  • 17 0
 Great. We never thought about this market. Let's get the dentists as well on kickstarter ;-)
  • 2 3
 Those bits aren't quite the standard 1/4" fit so if I a customer loses one of them, are you able to supply spares and what would these cost?

As for the "up to you" tool, I'd say:
-2.5mm allen key
-PH2 for L and H screw adjustments
-10mm allen key for people running Shimano Octalink cranks
-knife for cutting off excess tire plugs (as most portable tire pluggers don't come with a knife, and because you're Swiss)

This said, I personally prefer not having loose bits on my tool as I can definitely see myself losing them in the mud/sand/grass/between rocks. But it is an interesting product and I wish you all the best!
  • 1 1
 @daysaver: Color it turquoise Wink
  • 15 0
 I was all ready to back this but $109 is way out of line. I expected maybe $40 at the most. Plus if Kickstarter backers generally get a deal for being the first to support then how much will this end up being at production. I know it's expensive to make a nice product but that price is what's keeping your support low.
  • 8 1
 Well if people will pay an extra $1000 for a carbon frame that saves you 500g over aluminium, the price kinda makes sense for the weight savings you're getting
  • 9 0
 This is a really great idea, and I’d be into it for about $30. The money is crazy.
Just a thought to the designers - It’d be good to consider how it fits together with a whole ecosystem - chain breaker; tyre plugs; 10mm sleeve for the 8mm key (suits some cranks); the ability to take a standard tool bit so that you can supplement the base functions with your-bike-specific ones, at minimal cost and weight penalty.
  • 2 0
 Exactly what I was thinking. Add 150g for a separate chain tool and 40g for a seperate spoke tool, and it will have nearly 3 times the weight of my Fabric 16-in-1 multi-tool, which weighs 110g (and includes all of these).

In my opinion a chain tool and spoke tool are basic necessities to bring to every ride as well and you can't calculate the total weight of your tool kit without adding those. They prevent me from having to walk back 10km+ to the car at least once a year.
  • 9 0
 Ditch the flat bit & replace it with a 2.5 allen
  • 6 0
 There is one slot free for the ninth tool. That could be a 2.5 allen. All backers can vote about this slot.
  • 4 0
 Yeah, 2.5mm Allen and the 9th tool should be T20 or T30. The bottle mount should include spare link holders and a Dynaplug adapter.
  • 2 0
 I'd imagine the flat bit could be a lifesaver for derailleur adjustment?
  • 1 0
 @Ozziefish: Flat bits are for cheap derailleurs and buyers of this expensive tool don't want to be burdened by unnecessary parts.
  • 7 1
 Great idea, but the actual price should be like 3 times less at least?
  • 4 0
 It's a really neat obvious solution - why did nobody do this before?! The engineer in me likes the design. The Scotsman in me dislikes the price.
  • 4 0
 I really love the innovation we are seeing on tools these days. Hopefully one day bikes will just come with a built in tool!
  • 5 0
 Actually...
  • 3 0
 No need for a special mount when you can just cover it with duct tape on your frame. But make sure it's secure cause for $77 you don't want to lose it.
  • 1 0
 What's the point of owning such an expensive tool if you don't frame it in the official mount before riding it around the parking of your local trails to let the other riders see how sophisticated your taste in multi tools is? Pockets are for plebs.
  • 4 1
 "With the long lever you can apply large torques without the tool folding away."

...umm, that's a really, really tiny lever, good luck loosening pedals with that
  • 1 0
 Context clues - I imagine they're making a relative comparison to a traditional folding tool.
  • 3 0
 alternatively, I just slap a few Allen keys in my backpack... That is a little too pricey for my taste...
  • 3 1
 This one from mineral design let’s you chose the 6 tool YOU need. This tool is a pleasure to use www.mineralbikes.com/shop/mini-bar-multi-tool
  • 3 0
 Great engineering on the tool, but they rushed that mount.
  • 2 0
 $109 for the tool and the bottle mount?!
  • 3 0
 Yeah, it's really cool, but I don't know if it is $77 (for just the tool) worth of cool.
  • 2 0
 We just need to fine 23 other people to buy 25 pack. Then its only 69 CHF for tool and mount lol
  • 2 0
 Fixitsticks belike........ *sad trombone*
  • 1 0
 It was gonna be pricey with 'swiss in the article. I might have to start a Kickstarter to raise the funds to buy one!
  • 1 0
 You’d probably lose the bits unless it was magnetic but then you couldn’t put it near your phone.
  • 1 0
 Pricing is fair imo, one up cost a fortune for example. I'd buy one.

