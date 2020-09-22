Video: Daysaver Multitool Offers 9 Tools & Weighs Only 45g

PRESS RELEASE: Daysaver.fun

The Innovation: nested bits

The Daysaver: 9 tools, 45 grams, lifetime warranty, produced by PB Swiss Tools.

The Innovation

Nine full-fledged tools: The ninth tool is to be determined by the community.

Every screw on the bike is accessible.

With the short lever you have a feeling for small torques.

With the long lever you can apply large torques without the tool folding away.

The Daysaver Mount

Minimal and lightweight: the Daysaver Mount.

On top: The bottle cage fits on top of the Daysaver Mount and the tool can be removed without fumbling.

Swiss quality and sustainability