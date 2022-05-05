DAZN to Broadcast Crankworx & Other Events Through Red Bull Deal

PRESS RELEASE: DAZN



DAZN, the global sports streaming service, has agreed a distribution deal with Red Bull Media House to stream the Red Bull TV linear channel on its platform globally, bringing Red Bull’s collection of inspiring sports and lifestyle entertainment to fans around the world.



The multi-year agreement sees DAZN expand its offering into live extreme sports through Red Bull TV to include coverage of the Crankworx World Tour, the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series and the Drift Masters European Championship, among others.



DAZN will also stream a curated selection of Red Bull’s original documentaries, series, highlights and archive programming, to offer fans a greater breadth of sport storytelling from around the world. Programme availability will vary across markets but will include docu-series Driving Dirty: The Road to Baja, Red Bull Soundwave and Road To 55: The Drive To Become A Formula 1 Racer , alongside archive series, Red Bull X-Fighters and Red Bull Street Style, to name a few.



Where available, this will also include local language programming in DAZN’s core markets.



Red Bull TV’s programming will be available to DAZN subscribers across all its 200+ countries and territories from Wednesday 4 May 2022. The first event to be broadcast live on the channel will be Wings for Life World Run on Sunday 8 May 2022, which sees professional athletes, fun runners and beginners racing together against the Catcher Car at the same time, worldwide.



Tom Burrows, DAZN EVP of Rights, said, “DAZN is fast becoming a home of true entertainment for the world’s most innovative and compelling sports. Red Bull has a fantastic reputation for showcasing thrilling live events and captivating sporting stories that capture the imagination of fans around the world. We’re delighted to bring Red Bull TV and its programming to DAZN on a global scale.”



Red Bull TV joins DAZN’s premium portfolio of live sports and original programming, including the world’s biggest leagues and competitions UEFA Champions League, UEFA Women’s Champions, Bundesliga, LaLiga, Serie A, J.League and Matchroom Boxing.

DAZN has reached an agreement with Red Bull to broadcast Red Bull TV coverage of events including the Crankworx World Tour, effective immediately.The company - which claims to be the world's largest sports streaming service - has historically covered boxing, MMA, soccer, and a handful of other sports. The agreement with Red Bull Media House gives DAZN its first linear channel and marks an entry into mountain biking, cliff diving, motorsports, and the general category of "extreme sports."It's not clear which regions, if any, will be locked into watching events on DAZN instead of Red Bull TV. At least in the US, it appears that this year's Crankworx broadcasts will still be available on Red Bull TV, and Red Bull TV's broadcast of the Wings for Life World Run this weekend, which is set to be DAZN's first Red Bull broadcast, looks all set to livestream as usual, too.The full press release from DAZN is below.