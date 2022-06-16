DBDtools Announces E-Billy Electric Repair Stand

PRESS RELEASE: DBDtools
In the last couple of years, e-bikes have been growing in popularity immensely. Like with anything, some people love them, and some people hate them. But there’s something nobody loves – lifting them into repair stands to work on them. Especially for professional mechanics, who must lift bikes tens of times a day, this is far from ideal. That’s why we set out to create the perfect lifting solution and present to you E-Billy, our new electric repair stand. A combination of advanced features, high speed and reliability makes it stand out as the ultimate solution for bike shops.
Working together with bike mechanics, E-Billy was designed to address the drawbacks of existing solutions. The main focus was on speed and ease of use - at the time of this writing we believe E-Billy to be the fastest electric repair stand on the market by a fair margin, saving valuable time every time a bike is lifted. A custom made clamping system with in-house CNC machined components provides secure clamping of bikes and intuitive operation. Stability is provided by a heavy metal base plate and an extruded aluminum column. A number of safety features ensure operator and bike safety.FEATURESMagnetic Remote
- With a holding bracket on either side of the clampAdjustable Limit Switch
- For setting the preferred working height from 100 cm to 185 cm. Alternatively, it can be moved out of the way and the stand operated with the remoteAutomatic operation with Auto-Stop
- Holding a button on the remote moves the stand slowly for clamping a bike or making small adjustments. Single-pressing a button on the remote lifts or lowers the bike in automatic mode. Upon touching the ground, E-Billy stops automaticallyEffortless 360° Rotation
- The quick release rotation mechanism provides extremely easy angle adjustments. The rotation lever requires very little force and is often the favorite mechanical feature of usersQuick-Adjust Clamp Handle
- A flip of the clamp handle closes the clamp, rotation finishes the clampingPower Plug on Top and Bottom
- With a bracket to hold the power supply unitModular Add-Ons
- A range of additional equipment to make your workday easier - clamp extension, towel holder, USB charger, laptop/tablet holder, tool tray, parts tray, small parts organizer
Availability:
Specifications:
• Lifting Capacity: 40 kg / 90 lbs
• Maximum Lifting Height: 185 cm / 6'1"
• Lifting / Lowering Speed: 6 m/min
• Average Lift Time: 5 s
• Power Plug Location: Top and Bottom
• Weight: 87 kg (42 kg Stand / 45 kg Plate)
• Price: 2290 € excl. VAT
• Available From / Regions: July 20th 2022, EU
You can order E-Billy from July 20th 2022 straight from dbd-tools.com
starting at 2290 € plus VAT. We are currently only shipping to EU countries but will be looking to expand our offerings in the future.About DBDtools:
We are a young company located in Slovenia started by three engineering friends and passionate mountain bikers. With our combined knowledge and experience in bike repair, manufacturing, electronics and business we set out to create an exciting new product for the bike industry. Our products are, with the exception of electronic components, assembled from domestically-sourced or in-house made components, which allows for a greater control over quality. Utilizing a direct-sales model, we pride ourselves on customer support and can offer a better product at competitive prices.
You can find us at Eurobike 2022 in Frankfurt, from July 13th through 17th, check out E-Billy and have a chat with us, we're always excited to exchange stories with the biking community!
For more information visit our website:dbd-tools.com
.
29 Comments
What a joke. Of course releasing the rotation lever is effortless. Manually rotating the bike is where the effort comes in and this is probably the most hated mechanical feature of this stand.
www.koenig-fahrradhubsysteme.de/en-au/newpage
Don’t pretend lifting an Ebike once an hour is hard work.