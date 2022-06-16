DBDtools Announces E-Billy Electric Repair Stand

Jun 17, 2022
by DBDtools  

PRESS RELEASE: DBDtools

In the last couple of years, e-bikes have been growing in popularity immensely. Like with anything, some people love them, and some people hate them. But there’s something nobody loves – lifting them into repair stands to work on them. Especially for professional mechanics, who must lift bikes tens of times a day, this is far from ideal. That’s why we set out to create the perfect lifting solution and present to you E-Billy, our new electric repair stand. A combination of advanced features, high speed and reliability makes it stand out as the ultimate solution for bike shops.


Working together with bike mechanics, E-Billy was designed to address the drawbacks of existing solutions. The main focus was on speed and ease of use - at the time of this writing we believe E-Billy to be the fastest electric repair stand on the market by a fair margin, saving valuable time every time a bike is lifted. A custom made clamping system with in-house CNC machined components provides secure clamping of bikes and intuitive operation. Stability is provided by a heavy metal base plate and an extruded aluminum column. A number of safety features ensure operator and bike safety.



FEATURES

Magnetic Remote - With a holding bracket on either side of the clamp

Adjustable Limit Switch - For setting the preferred working height from 100 cm to 185 cm. Alternatively, it can be moved out of the way and the stand operated with the remote

Automatic operation with Auto-Stop - Holding a button on the remote moves the stand slowly for clamping a bike or making small adjustments. Single-pressing a button on the remote lifts or lowers the bike in automatic mode. Upon touching the ground, E-Billy stops automatically

Effortless 360° Rotation - The quick release rotation mechanism provides extremely easy angle adjustments. The rotation lever requires very little force and is often the favorite mechanical feature of users

Quick-Adjust Clamp Handle - A flip of the clamp handle closes the clamp, rotation finishes the clamping

Power Plug on Top and Bottom - With a bracket to hold the power supply unit

Modular Add-Ons - A range of additional equipment to make your workday easier - clamp extension, towel holder, USB charger, laptop/tablet holder, tool tray, parts tray, small parts organizer




Specifications:

• Lifting Capacity: 40 kg / 90 lbs
• Maximum Lifting Height: 185 cm / 6'1"
• Lifting / Lowering Speed: 6 m/min
• Average Lift Time: 5 s
• Power Plug Location: Top and Bottom
• Weight: 87 kg (42 kg Stand / 45 kg Plate)
• Price: 2290 € excl. VAT
• Available From / Regions: July 20th 2022, EU



Availability:

You can order E-Billy from July 20th 2022 straight from dbd-tools.com starting at 2290 € plus VAT. We are currently only shipping to EU countries but will be looking to expand our offerings in the future.

About DBDtools:

We are a young company located in Slovenia started by three engineering friends and passionate mountain bikers. With our combined knowledge and experience in bike repair, manufacturing, electronics and business we set out to create an exciting new product for the bike industry. Our products are, with the exception of electronic components, assembled from domestically-sourced or in-house made components, which allows for a greater control over quality. Utilizing a direct-sales model, we pride ourselves on customer support and can offer a better product at competitive prices.

24684 DBDtools LOGO SP 1 -01


You can find us at Eurobike 2022 in Frankfurt, from July 13th through 17th, check out E-Billy and have a chat with us, we're always excited to exchange stories with the biking community!



For more information visit our website:dbd-tools.com.



Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Press Releases Tools Dbdtools


Must Read This Week
Final Results from the Leogang DH World Cup 2022
119361 views
Qualifying Results from the Leogang DH World Cup 2022
101199 views
Transition Announces New Lightweight eMTB... But You'll Have to Wait For It
62601 views
Marine Cabirou Broke 3 Vertebrae at the Leogang DH World Cup
59656 views
First Ride: Marzocchi's New Bomber Air Shock
42115 views
Final Results from the Leogang XC World Cup 2022
35178 views
First Look: Actofive's CNC-Machined Signature Cranks Are a Work Of German Art
34531 views
Bike Check: Innes Graham's Nukeproof Giga
26786 views

29 Comments

  • 19 0
 Dunno why but reminds of those electric stair lifts for you know the people with no teeth
  • 2 0
 Billy the lift
  • 2 0
 Meth addicts?
  • 2 0
 Half of England then.
  • 9 0
 Mhm, ebikes are just bikes, only by accident they have a motor and need an 80kg stand which looks like half of a car stand Wink Whats next, led weights on rims? Dedicated e-bike wash? Builtin speedometer?
  • 3 0
 This is the Cannondale Lefty of car stands
  • 12 0
 That poor dropper post
  • 9 0
 I can't help but feel it would be cheaper to just not buy an e bike.
  • 6 0
 Totally would slap a sticker reading "do you even lift,bro?" on that.
  • 4 0
 Hooray another copy of the PARK TOOLS e-bike stand. Laziness to a whole new level
  • 3 0
 87kg in weight and over £2000.... it's not exactly 'home use' is it.. LOL. Bonkers... i'm all for a nice bit of tech, but this is taking bike lifts to the extreme.
  • 5 0
 Now you can have the future... today... oooooooohhhh
  • 4 0
 Lifting / Lowering Speed: 6 m/min.......damm it I was after something around 8m/ min "I'M OUT"
  • 5 0
 Is it April fools already? Man time flies
  • 1 0
 I don't know at what exact speed does this stand lift bikes off the ground to be "the fastest electric repair stand on the market by a fair margin", but my LBS have been using some Park Tool electric stands for a while, and I won't say they are that slow
  • 4 0
 They are limited to 15mph (unless you derestrict them)
  • 1 0
 "Effortless 360° Rotation - The rotation lever requires very little force and is often the favorite mechanical feature of users."
What a joke. Of course releasing the rotation lever is effortless. Manually rotating the bike is where the effort comes in and this is probably the most hated mechanical feature of this stand.
  • 1 0
 Why is it even an e-bike lift? Shop mechanics have been putting their backs out for years lifting dutch-style bikes with child seats, racks and baskets etc etc etc on them into stands. For £2k it should be able to lift your car if you need it to. Waste of space and money.
  • 4 0
 As a longtime PB user, my anticipation for the hate was pretty spot on Smile
  • 2 0
 I have the moped filter on, but this still appeared in my feed. Like you, I wasn't disappointed with the comments
  • 3 0
 There is a bike shop in Finale where the dude has rigged up a drill to make his stand go up and down. Genius.
  • 3 0
 I could break your dropper post for only a fraction of that price. Let's talk.
  • 2 0
 This home built one even cooler: www.youtube.com/watch?v=QSS5ahwdXqc
  • 1 0
 Looks a lot like the Köhnig Fahrrad stand that has been on the market several years. We use meny of them i our shop.
www.koenig-fahrradhubsysteme.de/en-au/newpage
  • 2 0
 What they need is a teaspoon of concrete and harden the f*ck up.
Don’t pretend lifting an Ebike once an hour is hard work.
  • 3 0
 Cringe :/ What the shite is he doing to that dropper?
  • 2 0
 Or I can just sell you a training programme so you can lift your bike up with your new #gainz
  • 2 0
 oh please stop making bullsh1t!!!!
  • 1 0
 Just no.





Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.009101
Mobile Version of Website