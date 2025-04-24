Pinkbike.com
Deal of the Week: Five Ten Freerider Pro Mountain Bike Shoes for $75 USD
Apr 24, 2025
Ryan Saadat
1 Comments
https://rei.pxf.io/c/2850304/1448521/17195?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.rei.com%2Fproduct%2F113263%2Ffive-ten-freerider-pro-mountain-bike-shoes-mens%3Fcolor%3DBLACK%25252FRED
The black/red colorway is 50% OFF at REI, and they have a lot of sizes available. The Women's version is also on sale.
Pinkbike may earn commission on any sales through this affiliate link.
Posted In:
Contests and Deals
Reviews and Tech
Outside Network
Deal Of The Week
Online Deals
Sponsored
Shoes
Five Ten
Five Ten Freerider
Author Info:
ryansaadat
Member since Jul 22, 2020
29 articles
2
0
eldenring
(Apr 24, 2025 at 22:28)
You promised me EU deals. :/
[Reply]
