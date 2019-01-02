RACING

Dean Lucas and Charlie Harrison Part Ways With Intense Factory Racing

Jan 2, 2019
by James Smurthwaite  
Lucas and Harrison aboard the infamous IFR soul train .

Dean Lucas and Charlie Harrison have both confirmed they will be parting ways with Intense Factory Racing for 2019. The past three years have seen the Californian brand became a a podium force once again with one of the prettiest bikes on the circuit in the M29 but it seems it's time for this era to come to an end.


bigquotesCheers everyone for an awesome 2018 season! Farewell to our boys Charlie Harrison and Dean Lucas, they surely are gonna be missed! And also to our Team Manager, Bernat Guardia, good thing is that he will still be involved with us at Intense Cycles. We will keep you updated soon with the 2019 team rosterIntense Factory Racing

Dean Lucas

Lucas and the IFR boys had a bit of mare out there today with 2 crashes and red flag between the three of them. Still Sunday is when it counts.

Dean joined the Intense team three years ago from the Devinci Global Racing Team. Despite being struck with injuries a number of times, he finished second at Mont Sainte Anne last year, third at Losinj this year and followed it up with another top ten in Mont Sainte Anne despite suffering a huge concussion in Fort William.

Dean said: "All good things must come to an end at some point and god this was a good thing! From being on a team with a close mate I grew up racing with since we 14 to being surrounded by young positive America teammates, we had a lot of good things going.

"It definitely became more of a family than a team and that’s why it saddens me to say that 2018 will be my last year with Intense Cycles.

"It’s been one hell of a ride though over the last 3 years with lots of ups and downs through injury’s and podiums but there’s still not a lot of stuff I’d want to change!"

Charlie Harrison

Team rumours are swirling and Charlie Harrison wants a big result to end a season as a mainstay top 20 rider.

Charlie joined the team two years ago and was soon consistently delivering top 20 results. He backed it up this year with his first ever top ten in Mont Sainte Anne and a Crankworx podium in Innsbruck

Charlie said: "Intense Factory Racing has made these last two years unbelievable. My first factory team, my first time racing a full World Cup season, first top 20 overall, first top 10, and tons of other firsts. The people that helped contribute these last two years have given me smiles and laughter to last a life time. The relationships and bonds that we formed will go far beyond the race track. Not only was I blessed with a fantastic staff, but I was lucky enough to call some of the most special people I know on this earth not only teammates, but brothers. We went through ups and downs, individually, and as a team.

"I wouldn’t trade the experiences we got to share for the world. Thanks to Intense, I was able to reach the next level in my racing and progress as an athlete. My gratitude goes beyond words. With that being said, I have decided to move on for 2019 and beyond. It’s been one heck of a journey. I’m ecstatic to share with you guys within the next few weeks of where I’m headed for the future. I honestly couldn’t be more confident and excited to see what the future holds with my new team!"

