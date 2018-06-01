RACING

Dean Lucas Injured at Fort William World Cup

Jun 1, 2018
by Sarah Moore  

Dean Lucas took a hard knock to the head in practice at Fort William and got taken off the track on a stretcher. Nothing is broken and he's been discharged from the hospital, but it remains to be seen if he will race this weekend.

We're wishing Dean a speedy recovery and will update on his condition when we have more news.

21 Comments

  • + 13
 Fuck man. Heal up quick. And take your time, if it was a hit to the head...
  • + 1
 For real where is a UCI concussion protocol? We want to see the best of this young rider. Our sport promotes fast recovery but sometimes you really have to think about long term. Heal up wheel up!
  • + 8
 I hope you heal well mate and have a good concussion test if you consider racing. You can never be too careful
  • + 3
 Not the sort of "Just stick your finger in that" type of weekend Dean was wishing for.
  • + 3
 How did the crash happy? That bit about being out of his control was an interesting statement
  • + 1
 Blew a front tire
  • + 2
 First Jack Moir, then Greg, and now this! I'm sensing bad ju-ju from VPP 29ers. Anyone seen Protour lately? I might have something new for him...
  • + 2
 Strewth! This is turning into demolition DH. Hope ya can still chuck it down the hill Sunday sport
  • + 2
 Why was it out of his control? Who did what to him?
  • + 3
 Could have been a mechanic eg. wheel failure.
  • + 1
 @cdmbmw: you wouldn't call your team mechanic out like that!
  • + 1
 Wonder if someone was on the track and caused him to crash?
  • + 1
 Sh* that llok serious! Heal up quick bro!
  • + 1
 Wishing a speedy recovery for Dean, one of my favorite stylish DH racer.
  • + 0
 Enduro is his thing, just let him race the Duro.
  • - 3
 Quick, Get him off your fantasy team!
  • + 6
 I had just put him on my team.
  • + 1
 @mfoga: I love how humanitarian comments get upvoted on PB. I gives hope.
