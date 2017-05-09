PINKBIKE TECH

Dean Lucas' Intense M16C is Pure Carbon Fiber Excess - Bike Check

May 9, 2017
by Mike Levy  
Intense M16 World Cup Round 1

Australian Dean Lucas didn't have a great weekend at the World Cup race in Lourdes, France, with a DNF in a race that saw weather conditions turn the results sheet upside down. But while Lucas' weekend is probably one that he'd like to forget, I suspect that a lot of fans will at least remember his flashy Intense M16C that wasn't about to slip under anyone's radar. His custom painted Intense was done up with neon highlights, matching wheel decals, and more titanium and carbon bit than a fighter jet.


Details

• Wheel size: 27.5''
• Frame size: large
• RockShox BoXXer World Cup w/ 5 tokens, 84.5 psi
• RockShox Vivid Coil w/ 450 in/lb ti spring, 1.5 turns of preload
• ENVE M90 rims
• Maxxis Minion DHF 2.5'' (28 psi)/DHRII 2.5'' (31 psi)
• ENVE Minnaar handlebar, 788mm
• ENVE direct mount stem w/ 5mm spacer
• SRAM X01 DH 7spd drivetrain
• SRAM Code brakes w/ 220mm rotors


Large M16c FRO with customs paint and ti.springs hardware throughout. Rock Shox Boxxer WC 5 tokens 84.5psi UXA Co mud guard with custom graphics Rock Shox Vivid Coil 450 ti-springs.com gold spring set at 1.5 turns of preload Enve M90 27.5 with Chris King hubs laced 2x with spoke tension set at 1.7 front and 1.9-2.0 rear. Maxxis minion DHF 2.5 for front at 28 psi Maxxis minion DHRII 2.5 for rear at 31psi Enve Minnaar bar II cut at 788mm ODI mx-style ruffian lock ons with Dean on the collars. Enve 50mm direct mount stem Ti-springs.com 5mm stem spacer Enve seat post Fabric saddle set at an appropriate angle. Sram XO DH carbon cranks 175mm Sram XO DH 7-speed drive train Sram Code 2018 brakes front and rear mated with the big dog 220mm rotors.


Dean's Intense Factory Racing M16C is assembled around a large-sized frame that's rolling on ENVE's 27.5'' M90 carbon wheels. The Maxxis DHF and DHR II rubber was set to 28 and 31 psi for the rough and fast Lourdes track, although I'm guessing that the storm that rolled in saw Lucas wishing for a set of 2.5'' wide Shorty tires. Like many racers did last weekend, he bumped up to super-sized 220mm rotors on both the front and back of his bike, pairing them to 2018 Code brakes.


Suspension is an all RockShox affair, but Lucas chose to pair his air-sprung BoXXer World Cup with a coil-sprung Vivid shock on the back of his Intense. The fork is pumped up to 84.5 psi (you can never be too exact, right?) and has five Bottomless Tokens installed inside of it. The Vivid shock's spring is a 450 in/lb titanium number from Ti-springs.com, as is a lot of the hardware holding Dean's bike together.

While some racers shy away from carbon, Dean's M16C is dripping in it. Not only is his frame and wheels made from carbon, but he's also using ENVE's downhill handlebar (cut to 788mm), seatpost, and their carbon direct mount stem. All that's fastened to the bike with titanium hardware, of course. A set of 175mm X01 DH cranks adds to the carbon tally as well.


Intense M16 World Cup Round 1


27 Comments

  • + 24
 all this talk of carbon but no weigh in of the bike?????
  • + 1
 carbon schmarbon... I'm sure it weights like 36lbs. It will be the same as its cousin the SC V10.
  • + 1
 This^ exactly. I feel cheated...
  • + 1
 I guess its classified
  • + 0
 It's not just about weight...
  • + 9
 Who makes that saddle?
  • + 6
 Wholly, cosmic calamity of colors BATMAN.
  • + 3
 Definitely flashy. But to answer the question, I think the Hope bikes are flashier. There is something flashy about anodized machined aluminium and Hope typically does a lot of that.
  • + 6
 What about the Syndicate V10s in chrome?
  • + 1
 @mikelevy: can we get a total weight?
  • + 1
 @mikelevy: Or pair the two, chrome or polished bikes matched with flashy hope bits. Built my v3 up that way =]
  • + 5
 175mm cranks? Is that for real or a typo?
  • + 3
 if custom paint off the shelf parts and a few ti bolts make for a pbike article, let me show you around my garage....
  • + 2
 it looks like an early 90's shell suit or nevica jacket, where the throw up emoji?
  • + 3
 Would have looked better in brown.
  • + 2
 My wife said it looks like a salamander
  • + 1
 175 mm cranks... 220mm rotors... Shitz getting serious this year on the wc circuit!!!
  • + 1
 The wheels are to small..
  • + 1
 How much does that thing weigh with all that carbon??
  • + 1
 Does anyone know how tall he is?
  • + 3
 3 foot 3 and he's bright orange with blue hair..
  • + 2
 Flashy but not classy.
  • + 1
 its a bike, who cares?
  • + 0
 I don't like flash, but there's a Tron quality to the look that I like a lot.
  • + 1
 All that and you might as well weigh it too....
  • + 0
 And it weighs, like, 19 pounds.
