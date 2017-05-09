Dean Lucas' Intense M16C is Pure Carbon Fiber Excess - Bike Check



Australian Dean Lucas didn't have a great weekend at the World Cup race in Lourdes, France, with a DNF in a race that saw weather conditions turn the results sheet upside down. But while Lucas' weekend is probably one that he'd like to forget, I suspect that a lot of fans will at least remember his flashy Intense M16C that wasn't about to slip under anyone's radar. His custom painted Intense was done up with neon highlights, matching wheel decals, and more titanium and carbon bit than a fighter jet.







Details



• Wheel size: 27.5''

• Frame size: large

• RockShox BoXXer World Cup w/ 5 tokens, 84.5 psi

• RockShox Vivid Coil w/ 450 in/lb ti spring, 1.5 turns of preload

• ENVE M90 rims

• Maxxis Minion DHF 2.5'' (28 psi)/DHRII 2.5'' (31 psi)

• ENVE Minnaar handlebar, 788mm

• ENVE direct mount stem w/ 5mm spacer

• SRAM X01 DH 7spd drivetrain

• SRAM Code brakes w/ 220mm rotors











Dean's Intense Factory Racing M16C is assembled around a large-sized frame that's rolling on ENVE's 27.5'' M90 carbon wheels. The Maxxis DHF and DHR II rubber was set to 28 and 31 psi for the rough and fast Lourdes track, although I'm guessing that the storm that rolled in saw Lucas wishing for a set of 2.5'' wide Shorty tires. Like many racers did last weekend, he bumped up to super-sized 220mm rotors on both the front and back of his bike, pairing them to 2018 Code brakes.















Suspension is an all RockShox affair, but Lucas chose to pair his air-sprung BoXXer World Cup with a coil-sprung Vivid shock on the back of his Intense. The fork is pumped up to 84.5 psi (you can never be too exact, right?) and has five Bottomless Tokens installed inside of it. The Vivid shock's spring is a 450 in/lb titanium number from Ti-springs.com, as is a lot of the hardware holding Dean's bike together.



While some racers shy away from carbon, Dean's M16C is dripping in it. Not only is his frame and wheels made from carbon, but he's also using ENVE's downhill handlebar (cut to 788mm), seatpost, and their carbon direct mount stem. All that's fastened to the bike with titanium hardware, of course. A set of 175mm X01 DH cranks adds to the carbon tally as well.











