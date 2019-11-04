Dean Lucas Opens Up About Childhood Suicide Attempt on Podcast, Hopes to Inspire Others Who Struggle with Depression

Dean Lucas has spoken about his childhood on a recent episode of the Gypsy Tales podcast, including the above section about a suicide attempt.
Dean wanted to spread his story as far as possible to help others who may be feeling in a similar situation. Before publishing, we spoke to Dean about the podcast and he wished to add the following comment:
|I've been on a bit of a life high recently and just really loving every aspect of my life and what I get to do and I think that’s made me think back to a time when I didn’t even want to live.
I saw it as, if I can go from one extreme to another and come from such a bad place I’d like to share that and hopefully help someone that might be in the same place.
I feel like I've gotten this platform now where so many young kids look up to me so why not try and use that in a positive way and help them see happiness where they might not have before and show them that it’s okay to open up and talk to the people around them.
Good energy always—Dean Lucas
The full podcast can be watched below or you can find it on Apple Podcasts here
, or your podcast app.
|Dean Lucas is a man on a mission. He is one of those animals that throws themselves down a hill on a mountain bike at ridiculous speeds and is one of the best in the world at it.
Not only is he on a mission when it comes to his racing, but also in his own personal development as a good human. Dean made the drive all the way from Melbourne to make this podcast happen and it was for sure worth the trip!—Gypsy Tales
If you're struggling with any of the issues raised in the podcast, it's important to talk to someone you trust. Let family or friends know what's going on for you. They may be able to offer support and help keep you safe.
These free helplines are also there to help when you're feeling down or desperate.Australia
- Lifeline
- 13 11 14Canada
- Crisis Services Canada
- 1.833.456.4566New Zealand
- 1737, need to talk?
- 1737United Kingdom
- Samaritans
- 116 123USA
- National Suicide Prevention Lifeline
- 1-800-273-8255
A full list for more countries can be found, here
.
3 Comments
It is so much more widely spread than people would think and the taboo/not being able to share it contributes to the problem massively.
Care for yourselves peopes, share what's keeping you busy - there is no shame in seeking professional help, nor in talking to your friends about it (you'd be surprised how often they have a struggle of their own to share and how relieved they are by your breaking the ice).
Oh and physical exercise helps lots too so ride more
Post a Comment