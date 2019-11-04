Dean Lucas Opens Up About Childhood Suicide Attempt on Podcast, Hopes to Inspire Others Who Struggle with Depression

I've been on a bit of a life high recently and just really loving every aspect of my life and what I get to do and I think that’s made me think back to a time when I didn’t even want to live.



I saw it as, if I can go from one extreme to another and come from such a bad place I’d like to share that and hopefully help someone that might be in the same place.



I feel like I've gotten this platform now where so many young kids look up to me so why not try and use that in a positive way and help them see happiness where they might not have before and show them that it’s okay to open up and talk to the people around them.



Good energy always — Dean Lucas