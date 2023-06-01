Video: Dean Tennant & Remy Metailler Hit Up The Jordie Lunn Bike Park

Jun 1, 2023
by Rémy Métailler  

Words: Remy Metailler

A few weeks ago I got the chance to ride the new Jordie Lunn Bike Park with Dean Tennant. Jordie was an incredible free rider with such a creative vision who brought a lot to the sport but sadly passed away in Mexico in 2019. Following his death the city of Langford has decided to name the Bike Park after him to honor his impact on the community.

Dean Tennant was the project manager of the park but also a rider I looked up to a lot before coming to Canada in 2013. He had some iconic edits, and is part of the reason why I have wanted to ride in BC. Incredible to ride there together and hopefully spread a positive light on Jordie.

Jordie Lunn Bike Park Video

Follow @deantennantmtb and @remymetailler

3 Comments

  • 2 0
 I was riding here almost every day last summer. It is a really nice regional park. Good on the City of Langford for putting this park in.
  • 1 0
 Always impressive how fast Remy can a trail blind. Nice work!
  • 2 0
 #roughAF forever!!





