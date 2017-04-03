Dean Tennant: Days Gone By - Video

DEAN TENNANT: DAYS GONE BY

*

Dean Tennant and I grew up on the southern tip of Vancouver Island – in Victoria, British Columbia – and though Dean would eventually race downhill for Canada at the World Championships in Champéry, most of our riding looks like what you see in this video. Now that I’ve traveled a bit, I’ve realized there are taller peaks and more challenging trails out in the great wide world. I appreciate the Island for different reasons today; riding amongst arbutus trees with a view clear down to the ocean is a rare privilege. Not unlike pedaling with a childhood friend. We ride these trails together less often now; when I'm back from film trips and Dean can get away from work. Even with all the traveling that I'm privileged enough to do, I still find myself missing these woods. I'm grateful to call this place home.