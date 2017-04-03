VIDEOS

Dean Tennant: Days Gone By - Video

Apr 3, 2017
by Scott Secco  
 
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account? Sign up

Join Pinkbike  Login
Dean Tennant: Days Gone By

by scottsecco
Views: 681    Faves: 62    Comments: 5

DEAN TENNANT: DAYS GONE BY

I think we're all probably a little bit biased about our own hometowns. I know I am. Growing up, bikes expanded my neighbourhood, carrying me farther after school than I could ever hope to walk. I rode my local tracks over and over until every root and pebble were familiar adversaries. There were no better trails in the world as far as I was concerned.

*

Dean Tennant and I grew up on the southern tip of Vancouver Island – in Victoria, British Columbia – and though Dean would eventually race downhill for Canada at the World Championships in Champéry, most of our riding looks like what you see in this video. Now that I’ve traveled a bit, I’ve realized there are taller peaks and more challenging trails out in the great wide world. I appreciate the Island for different reasons today; riding amongst arbutus trees with a view clear down to the ocean is a rare privilege. Not unlike pedaling with a childhood friend. We ride these trails together less often now; when I'm back from film trips and Dean can get away from work. Even with all the traveling that I'm privileged enough to do, I still find myself missing these woods. I'm grateful to call this place home.


Dean Tennant Days Gone By

Dean Tennant Days Gone By

Dean Tennant Days Gone By

Dean Tennant Days Gone By


bigquotesI've been riding these trails for over 15 years and I still haven't grown out of them. I love this place.Dean Tennant


Dean Tennant Days Gone By

Dean Tennant Days Gone By

Dean Tennant Days Gone By

Dean Tennant Days Gone By

Dean Tennant Days Gone By

Rider: Dean Tennant
Video/Words/Photos: Scott Secco
Additional Cinematography: Rupert Walker

MENTIONS: @scottsecco / @dean / @dunbarcycles / @rupertwalker
Must Read This Week
What's Going On With Loic Bruni's Brakes? - Crankworx Rotorua
98563 views
The World's Most Expensive Portable Plywood Jump - Review
92743 views
Yeti and Norco Factory Racing EWS Rotorua Team Bike Checks
74537 views
Wetworx Crash Fest - Video
65281 views
4 Facts About Rocky Mountain's Prototype Altitude
63327 views
Battle for Rotorua Full Race Highlights - EWS Rotorua 2017
58768 views
10 Bikes of DarkFest
57732 views
36 Downhill Bikes of Crankworx Rotorua 2017
53716 views
Randoms: Crankworx Rotorua 2017
51766 views
Canyon Factory Downhill Team Bike Checks
51566 views

5 Comments

  • + 4
 *sees the names Dean Tennant and Scott Secco
*hits fav instantly
  • + 2
 Stylishly rowdy! Great looking Vancouver Island trails. Bring on some more please!
  • + 1
 At first I thought, "oh no not this song again", then I really started to get into it. Great vid!!
  • + 2
 Wow. Beauty edit. One of the best so far this year
  • + 0
 FACT: Dean needs to be in Rampage

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.032487
Mobile Version of Website