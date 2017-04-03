Dean Tennant: Days Gone By - Video

DEAN TENNANT: DAYS GONE BY
I think we're all probably a little bit biased about our own hometowns. I know I am. Growing up, bikes expanded my neighbourhood, carrying me farther after school than I could ever hope to walk. I rode my local tracks over and over until every root and pebble were familiar adversaries. There were no better trails in the world as far as I was concerned.
*
Dean Tennant and I grew up on the southern tip of Vancouver Island – in Victoria, British Columbia – and though Dean would eventually race downhill for Canada at the World Championships in Champéry, most of our riding looks like what you see in this video. Now that I’ve traveled a bit, I’ve realized there are taller peaks and more challenging trails out in the great wide world. I appreciate the Island for different reasons today; riding amongst arbutus trees with a view clear down to the ocean is a rare privilege. Not unlike pedaling with a childhood friend. We ride these trails together less often now; when I'm back from film trips and Dean can get away from work. Even with all the traveling that I'm privileged enough to do, I still find myself missing these woods. I'm grateful to call this place home.
5 Comments
*hits fav instantly
Post a Comment