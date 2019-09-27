Video: Dean Tennant - Ready To Go

"Anyone else like to watch mountain bike edits to get amped before a ride? I go to classic Larock edits, the latest DH World Cup footage, or the newest pinkbike shredit for inspiration. When cool autumn weather sets in sometimes you need that type of extra motivation to get out. Here’s a little something Noah and I cooked up to get you “ready to go.” Watch it, get stoked, and go shred!" - @dean
Working with Dean on this project was great! I grew up on the island watching his videos and getting so stoked to ride whenever a new one would come out. Over the years I became friends with Dean through coaching and the race scene and I was honoured when he asked if I'd make an edit with him. So here it is "Ready To Go"@dunbarcycles @TransitionBikeCompany
2 Comments
Post a Comment