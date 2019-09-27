Do you want to make Pinkbike and Trailforks better? Pinkbike is looking for full time Software Developers - Check Available Jobs

Video: Dean Tennant - Ready To Go

Sep 27, 2019
by Noah Allman  
Dean Tennant - Ready To Go

by MingMtnMedia
Views: 327    Faves: 6    Comments: 1


"Anyone else like to watch mountain bike edits to get amped before a ride? I go to classic Larock edits, the latest DH World Cup footage, or the newest pinkbike shredit for inspiration. When cool autumn weather sets in sometimes you need that type of extra motivation to get out. Here’s a little something Noah and I cooked up to get you “ready to go.” Watch it, get stoked, and go shred!" - @dean




Working with Dean on this project was great! I grew up on the island watching his videos and getting so stoked to ride whenever a new one would come out. Over the years I became friends with Dean through coaching and the race scene and I was honoured when he asked if I'd make an edit with him. So here it is "Ready To Go"

@dunbarcycles @TransitionBikeCompany

Posted In:
Videos


2 Comments

  • 1 0
 I've said it once before, and I'll say it again right now. Dean Tennant is SICK !
  • 1 0
 Definetly not my type of music - but hell yeah finally a new Dean Tennant edit ! Sweet since nearly a decade !

