'Dear Kelly' - Carson Storch's Tribute to Kelly McGarry - Video

Jan 15, 2018
by Harrison Mendel  

bigquotesI think about Kelly every day. His sudden passing was hard on all the people closest to him. He was a great friend to me, and an even better mentor. I will always cherish the memories we shared during our travels.

I wanted to create a video in his name. I wanted to spend time with his closest friends, who I can now call some of mine. The idea was simple—fly to NZ, experience the inaugural “Mcgazza Fest,” ride his favorite spots, and enjoy the life that he lived in the place he called home.

There was an energy in the air during that weekend that everyone felt. It meant a lot to me that Kelly was likely the last person to ride some of those moves we filmed: the drop, stepdown, and scree lines. That was a major motivator to do what he would of done: send it.

Please visit the McGazza Foundation website and support what his closest friends are doing to keep his dream alive. RIP buddy, you will never be forgotten.Carson Storch


Photo by Tyler Roemer

Photo by Tyler Roemer
Photo by Tyler Roemer

Photo by Tyler Roemer

Photo by Tyler Roemer
Photo by Tyler Roemer

Photo by Tyler Roemer


McGazza Fest 2018 is happening January 26th - 28th. For more information, click here.



Directed by Harrison Mendel
Cinematography by Harrison Mendel and Scott Robb
Edited by and David Peacock and Harrison Mendel
Colorist Sam Gilling
Sound Mix and Design Jason Chiodo
Title Design Studio Dialog
Still Photography Tyler Roemer

Special Thanks
Heli Glenorchy
Vertigo Bikes
Daniel Wypler
Brett Frew
Dan Frew
Red Bull NZ
Featuring Carson Storch, Fraser Gordon, Tom Hey, Samantha Hitchcock, Emmerson Wilken, and others.

Music
"Merry Us, Carry Us"
Flagship
Licensed from Music Bed

22 Comments

  • + 78
 This is so heavy, but so up. Carson I’m proud to see you carry the torch for the big guy.
  • + 38
 What a great tribute to the big man! Thanks for this.
  • + 31
 We miss you Kelly

#MCGAZZAFOREVER
  • + 25
 God damn... Where'd those bloody onions come from???
Cry
  • + 4
 Fu*king ninjas... Cutting onions again.
  • + 3
 At the three second point?
  • + 3
 Crying at work is perfectly acceptable. *repeats numerous times to myself*
  • + 19
 A terrific ambassador for the sport. Rip in Peace.
  • + 2
 I had the pleasure of meeting, riding and working w/ Kelly while I worked at Diamondback. I did a trip to NZ 5 years ago and he picked me up at the A/P, let me crash at his place, and we rode Gorge and Frew Farm jam. Thanks for everything mate Kelly, you are a true LEGEND in the biggest manner and thanks Carson for doing this video.. brings back so many memories. Much love McGazza, I also think about you every day!!! INSPIRATION TO LIVE LIFE TO THE FULLEST
Scott Matual
  • + 6
 good on you mate great vid
  • + 6
 Did that Rampage canyon gap backflip change your life? It did mine.
  • + 6
 Tears... almost 2 years now :'(
  • + 4
 This is exactly what I'd want if I died. All the boys getting together in my name and sending it.
  • + 3
 Do not cry do not cry do not cry... rip Mcgazza. Thanks Carson and the boys for this amazing video!
  • + 3
 This was done so incredibly well. His spirit clearly lives on.
  • + 3
 Damn, there's something in my eye. What a beautiful tribute.
  • + 3
 Sentimentality and bro love is not overrated. Well done sir
  • + 1
 makes me real proud to be part of this mtb culture. best thing ive seen all year
  • + 2
 Fitting tribute guys, the big man would be proud
  • + 2
 RIP McGazza.
  • + 2
 SHRED in PEACE McGazza.
  • + 1
 Beautiful tribute. Beautiful souls.

