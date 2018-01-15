'Dear Kelly' - Carson Storch's Tribute to Kelly McGarry - Video

I think about Kelly every day. His sudden passing was hard on all the people closest to him. He was a great friend to me, and an even better mentor. I will always cherish the memories we shared during our travels.



I wanted to create a video in his name. I wanted to spend time with his closest friends, who I can now call some of mine. The idea was simple—fly to NZ, experience the inaugural “Mcgazza Fest,” ride his favorite spots, and enjoy the life that he lived in the place he called home.



There was an energy in the air during that weekend that everyone felt. It meant a lot to me that Kelly was likely the last person to ride some of those moves we filmed: the drop, stepdown, and scree lines. That was a major motivator to do what he would of done: send it.



Please visit the McGazza Foundation website and support what his closest friends are doing to keep his dream alive. RIP buddy, you will never be forgotten. — Carson Storch