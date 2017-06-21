Deathgrip Book - Available Now

The most progressive mountain bike movie of recent times gets the paper and ink treatment.







Feel it. Read it. Own it.



The Deathgrip Book documents the twelve plus months of shredding and filming that went into the making of Clay Porter and Brendan Fairclough’s landmark movie project. From the dust-storm berm destroying in South Africa to dank woodland steeze in California to lush Madeira to moonscape Utah, and with a stop off at home in the UK, get down with Deathgrip's outrageously stylish crew over 172 pages of the finest printed matter.



Field notes from the movie’s cast and crew give unrestricted access to the world of Deathgrip , while epic galleries from a number of the sport’s best photographers give alternative angles on the movie’s standout moments.



#deathgripmovie | Deathgripmovie.tv | @Deathgripmovie | Deathgripbook.tv







Deathgrip Book is available worldwide now at



Deathgrip Book

Edited by James McKnight

Designed by Jon Gregory

Printed in the UK

Published by Misspent Summers



With Photography and Contributions from:

Jacob Gibbins, Ian Collins, Chris Seager, Duncan Philpott, Boris Beyer, Brandon Semenuk, Jens Staudt, Eric Palmer, Ewald Sadie, Chris Greenwood, Roo Fowler, John Asuncion, John Reynolds, Tom Bowell, Nikki Whiles, Cameron Baird, Ty Evans, Mike ‘Cow’ Rose, Kyle Jameson, Brendan Fairclough, Clay Porter, Olly Wilkins, Ryan Howard, Andrew Neethling, Nico Vink, Josh Bryceland, Sven Martin, Sam Reynolds.



