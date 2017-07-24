VIDEOS

Deathgrip: Brendog and Ratboy Shred the Best Track Ever - Video

Jul 24, 2017
by Clay Porter  

To celebrate the launch of Deathgrip, Brendan Fairclough and Clay Porter release one of the most acclaimed sections from the movie, ‘Best Track Ever’, featuring Brendan Fairclough and Josh Bryceland. Fairclough and Bryceland head to Schladming, Austria, which hosts what is widely accepted as the best UCI Mountain Bike World Cup track in recent history. Globally recognized as two of the most stylish racers out there, Fairclough and Bryceland put the ‘Best Track Ever’ through its paces, putting viewers on the edge of their seats eager to get out there and ride themselves.

Deathgrip- A film by Clay Porter and Brendan Fairclough is available for digital download on iTunes, Amazon, Google Play, and more.

The Deathgrip Movie Photo Epic
Deathgrip - Schladming, Austria, Brendan Fairclough and Josh Bryceland - Photo: Jens Staudt

Deathgrip is a Metis Creative film in association with GoPro

Supported by Scott Sports, LifeProof and Monster Energy

Further support provided by Yakima, Adidas, DMR Bikes, Deity, Troy Lee Designs, Freeride Madeira and PinkBike

Produced in partnership with Raised By Wolves

Starring: Brendan Fairclough and featuring: Brandon Semenuk, Josh Bryceland, Sam Reynolds, Ryan Howard, Nico Vink, Andrew Neethling, Kyle Jameson and Olly Wilkins

#Deathgripmovie | Deathgripmovie.tv | @Deathgripmovie | Deathgripbook.tv

Download the complete movie now here.

MENTIONS: @ClayPorter / @SCOTT-Sports


11 Comments

  • + 17
 Finally! Subtitles for Ratboy!
  • + 4
 I used to be able to do that but I got a 29'er.
  • + 3
 Definitely the best track ever, so much fun to ride. Such a shame that Leogang is the host for the WC race in Austria now.
  • + 1
 Thank you for the subtitles.
  • + 1
 One of my fave parts of the film. Support the arts - DL now!
  • + 2
 Oh my Josh! Oh my Dog!
  • + 0
 Yawn. You know what mountain biking needs less of? Slow motion.
  • + 4
 Not the answer I was expecting... I thought the answer was whining bitches.
  • + 1
 BANGER !
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



