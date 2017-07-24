Deathgrip: Brendog and Ratboy Shred the Best Track Ever - Video

To celebrate the launch of Deathgrip, Brendan Fairclough and Clay Porter release one of the most acclaimed sections from the movie, ‘Best Track Ever’, featuring Brendan Fairclough and Josh Bryceland. Fairclough and Bryceland head to Schladming, Austria, which hosts what is widely accepted as the best UCI Mountain Bike World Cup track in recent history. Globally recognized as two of the most stylish racers out there, Fairclough and Bryceland put the ‘Best Track Ever’ through its paces, putting viewers on the edge of their seats eager to get out there and ride themselves.
Deathgrip- A film by Clay Porter and Brendan Fairclough
Deathgrip - Schladming, Austria, Brendan Fairclough and Josh Bryceland - Photo: Jens Staudt
Deathgrip
Starring: Brendan Fairclough
#Deathgripmovie
